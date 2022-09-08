Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine claims Russian military command has stopped sending new units into country
Ukraine officials make claim Russian volunteers are refusing to serve in combat conditions after their counter-offensive
Ukraine's lightning offensive catches Russia off guard
A surprise two-pronged offensive by Ukrainian forces is reshaping the battlefield and forcing the Russians to scramble for reinforcements. Driving the news: Ukraine launched its long-awaited push on Kherson in southern Ukraine last week, before following up with a rapid advance near Kharkiv in the northeast that seems to have caught Vladimir Putin's troops by surprise.
IAEA calls for security zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Friday called for a safety protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Driving the news: Grossi said shelling on Thursday cut the nuclear power plant off from its only reliable source of offsite power and...
Mossad chief: Nuclear deal won't give Iran "immunity" from Israeli operations
Mossad director David Barnea said at a counterterrorism conference Monday that the Israeli spy agency will continue its operations against Iran even if a nuclear deal is signed. Why it matters: The Israeli government is opposed to a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal. President Biden told Prime Minister...
Russia insists war in Ukraine will continue "until all the goals" are met
Despite facing a rapidly advancing Ukrainian counter-offensive, the Kremlin insisted on Monday that Russia will continue to wage its war in Ukraine until all its military goals have been achieved. The big picture: In one of its greatest setbacks of the war so far, Russian troops over the weekend were...
Russia removes forces outside Kharkiv in major Ukraine breakthrough
The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that it had removed forces away from areas outside the major Ukrainian city Kharkiv, a major development in the ongoing war. Why it matters: Ukraine may have taken thousands of square miles of territory in what might have been the fastest breakthrough in months.
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is stopped, IAEA says
The last operating reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station has been put into its "safest state" and shut down after being reconnected to the country's electrical grid, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced in a statement on Sunday. Driving the news: The plant, which is Europe's largest nuclear power...
Putin ally Kadyrov slams Russian forces' "mistakes" in Ukraine
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov criticized Russia's military after Ukrainian forces regained large swaths of territory from the Russian Army in Ukraine's northeast over the weekend. Why it matters: Kadyrov is a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed him leader of the Russian North Caucasus republic in 2007.
Russian soldiers don't have the will to keep fighting in Ukraine, says former head of US Army Europe
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Ben Hodges talks to Christiane Amanpour about Ukraine’s recent advances on the battlefield.
How the U.S. and its allies are giving Ukraine an edge
The Ukrainian military says it’s retaken more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory from Russia. American officials say the advance was in part due to increased intelligence sharing with the United States, but as President Biden asks for more aid for Ukraine, he’s facing new pushback. Plus, major...
Trump lawyers reject US government’s arguments against special master – live
Trump team submit response to justice department appeal – follow all the latest politics news
Ukraine troop advance reaches Russian border as Moscow targets power stations
Ukraine forces continued to push forwards around Kharkiv, recapturing a wide swathe of territory, and even reaching the Russian border in the region, officials said Monday, as their dramatic advance continued.In response, Russia attacked power stations and other critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, plunging thousands of people in cities and towns into darkness.As the seven-month long war entered a seemingly critical phase, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow’s “deliberate and cynical” targeting of civilians - a charge always denied by Moscow - was an act of terrorism. “Do you still think you can intimidate, break us, force us to make...
Survey: Chinese tourists put off by U.S. gun violence
Violent crime in the U.S. is a top concern for Chinese tourists considering travel there, according to new data from Morning Consult. Why it matters: When Chinese tourists begin to venture back out into the world after COVID, U.S. gun violence may still keep them away, sending tourism dollars elsewhere and cutting back on opportunities for cross-cultural exchange.
Harris says internal threats to democracy fuel questions of U.S. values
Internal threats to democracy make the U.S. weaker and open the door for other nations to question the U.S.' commitment to its purported values, Vice President Kamala Harris told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. Why it matters: The deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot and increasing threats against members of...
Ex-White House lawyer says Trump’s in more trouble over Jan. 6 than Mar-a-Lago
Former President Trump may face more legal trouble over the Jan. 6 riots than the Mar-a-Lago document search, former White House lawyer Ty Cobb told CBS News. The big picture: Cobb said Trump has a "very high" chance of indictment over the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and not specifically the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago and document seizure.
2 House Democrats call for an investigation into airlines' use of federal relief
Two Democrat House chairs have asked the Treasury Department to launch a federal investigation into airlines' use of federal COVID-19 relief aid from 2020. Why it matters: Democrats are concerned that airlines misused their federal relief funds during the early days of the pandemic, which led to a pilot shortage that's creating delays and cancellations today.
The energy tragedy was avoidable
The world's energy infrastructure is failing, in entirely foreseeable — and foreseen — ways. Why it matters: For more than a decade, policy wonks urged global governments to take advantage of low interest rates by spending trillions of dollars on making our economies resilient to inevitable climate change. Now, that window of opportunity has closed, and the necessary investments are going to be a lot more expensive.
Warner says intelligence committee briefing on Trump docs not yet a sure thing
Senate Intelligence Chair Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said Sunday he's unsure when Congress will get a briefing from the intelligence community on the damages from classified documents that were allegedly mishandled by former President Trump. Driving the news: A federal judge last week accepted Trump's request for a special master...
Trump asks judge to deny DOJ request on special master review
Former President Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to reject the Department of Justice's request for a stay of her ruling to let a special master review evidence seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month. Why it matters: It's the latest in a glut of court filings in Trump's...
Hillary Clinton: DOJ should treat Trump like any other citizen
If there is enough evidence to suggest that former President Trump committed wrongdoing, the Justice Department ought to treat him as they would anyone else, Hillary Clinton told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Why it matters: Trump allies have compared Clinton's misuse of an email server to the...
