Ukraine's lightning offensive catches Russia off guard

A surprise two-pronged offensive by Ukrainian forces is reshaping the battlefield and forcing the Russians to scramble for reinforcements. Driving the news: Ukraine launched its long-awaited push on Kherson in southern Ukraine last week, before following up with a rapid advance near Kharkiv in the northeast that seems to have caught Vladimir Putin's troops by surprise.
IAEA calls for security zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Friday called for a safety protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Driving the news: Grossi said shelling on Thursday cut the nuclear power plant off from its only reliable source of offsite power and...
Russia removes forces outside Kharkiv in major Ukraine breakthrough

The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that it had removed forces away from areas outside the major Ukrainian city Kharkiv, a major development in the ongoing war. Why it matters: Ukraine may have taken thousands of square miles of territory in what might have been the fastest breakthrough in months.
Putin ally Kadyrov slams Russian forces' "mistakes" in Ukraine

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov criticized Russia's military after Ukrainian forces regained large swaths of territory from the Russian Army in Ukraine's northeast over the weekend. Why it matters: Kadyrov is a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed him leader of the Russian North Caucasus republic in 2007.
How the U.S. and its allies are giving Ukraine an edge

The Ukrainian military says it’s retaken more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory from Russia. American officials say the advance was in part due to increased intelligence sharing with the United States, but as President Biden asks for more aid for Ukraine, he’s facing new pushback. Plus, major...
Ukraine troop advance reaches Russian border as Moscow targets power stations

Ukraine forces continued to push forwards around Kharkiv, recapturing a wide swathe of territory, and even reaching the Russian border in the region, officials said Monday, as their dramatic advance continued.In response, Russia attacked power stations and other critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, plunging thousands of people in cities and towns into darkness.As the seven-month long war entered a seemingly critical phase, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow’s “deliberate and cynical” targeting of civilians - a charge always denied by Moscow - was an act of terrorism. “Do you still think you can intimidate, break us, force us to make...
Survey: Chinese tourists put off by U.S. gun violence

Violent crime in the U.S. is a top concern for Chinese tourists considering travel there, according to new data from Morning Consult. Why it matters: When Chinese tourists begin to venture back out into the world after COVID, U.S. gun violence may still keep them away, sending tourism dollars elsewhere and cutting back on opportunities for cross-cultural exchange.
Ex-White House lawyer says Trump’s in more trouble over Jan. 6 than Mar-a-Lago

Former President Trump may face more legal trouble over the Jan. 6 riots than the Mar-a-Lago document search, former White House lawyer Ty Cobb told CBS News. The big picture: Cobb said Trump has a "very high" chance of indictment over the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and not specifically the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago and document seizure.
The energy tragedy was avoidable

The world's energy infrastructure is failing, in entirely foreseeable — and foreseen — ways. Why it matters: For more than a decade, policy wonks urged global governments to take advantage of low interest rates by spending trillions of dollars on making our economies resilient to inevitable climate change. Now, that window of opportunity has closed, and the necessary investments are going to be a lot more expensive.
Trump asks judge to deny DOJ request on special master review

Former President Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to reject the Department of Justice's request for a stay of her ruling to let a special master review evidence seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month. Why it matters: It's the latest in a glut of court filings in Trump's...
Hillary Clinton: DOJ should treat Trump like any other citizen

If there is enough evidence to suggest that former President Trump committed wrongdoing, the Justice Department ought to treat him as they would anyone else, Hillary Clinton told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Why it matters: Trump allies have compared Clinton's misuse of an email server to the...
