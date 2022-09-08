Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Police looking for Indianapolis woman who took four children
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 36-year-old Britnie Stewart was last seen on September 8. She is the non-custodial mother of:
cbs4indy.com
Mother in missing baby Amiah case arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of an infant reported missing more than three years ago has been arrested on two counts of child neglect and two counts of child neglect resulting in bodily injury. The charging of Amber Robertson, 23, marks a significant turning point in the search for baby...
cbs4indy.com
Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect
INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
cbs4indy.com
Person dead in shooting on northwest side; 1 victim pistol-whipped
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another pistol-whipped in a shooting incident Sunday night near a Mexican restaurant on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the intersection of W. 79th Street and Michigan Road on report of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: 4-year-old girl suffers graze wound in Sunday-night shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A 4-year-old was shot Sunday night during a spree of violence in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to IU Methodist Hospital at about 11:45 p.m. for a 4-year-old girl who suffered a graze wound. Police have not provided further information on the...
cbs4indy.com
Mother indicted for 4 counts of neglect in connection to missing baby Amiah Robertson; Ex listed as co-defendant
INDIANAPOLIS — A grand jury has indicted the mother of Amiah Robertson with four counts of neglect in connection to the missing infant. Court filings show Amber Robertson, 23 was indicted for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent with deprivation, neglect of a dependent.
cbs4indy.com
Police, prosecutor update on Amiah Robertson case
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department discussed a grand jury indictment in the Amiah Robertson case. The 8--month-old disappeared in 2019.
cbs4indy.com
1 male dead after shooting on east side
INDIANAPOLIS – A male is dead following an overnight shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched at around 12:40 a.m. to the intersection of E. 18th street and N. Dequincy Street on a report of a person shot. Upon, arrival they found a male in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
‘We still have not found the body’: Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted on neglect charges in Amiah Robertson’s disappearance
INDIANAPOLIS – They have a timeline. They have evidence. They have eyewitness accounts. But one thing investigators don’t have is the body of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. The location of the missing baby’s remains is still unknown despite years of searching and an overwhelming number of tips. The case is considered an open investigation, police and prosecutors said during a news conference Monday.
cbs4indy.com
Second body found near a Connersville cemetery in less than a month
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — The community of Connersville, Indiana is shaken up after a dead body was found by police Saturday near a local cemetery, the second body found near a cemetery in the area in less than a month. The most recent body was found just before 8 a.m....
cbs4indy.com
2 killed, 2 hurt in Plainfield motel shooting, person of interest identified
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people have died and two others are in the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of an extended-stay motel in Plainfield, Indiana. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Saturday to the White House Suites on...
cbs4indy.com
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Family of 81-year-old Indy man killed in hit-and-run offers reward for help solving the unsolved death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is offering up a reward to help track down a driver responsible for killing an 81-year-old in a hit-and-run on the city’s southwest side. On a late Sunday night in early August, 81-year-old Tom Hembree lost his life standing along Mann Road near...
cbs4indy.com
Man found shot to death in taxi cab
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in...
cbs4indy.com
McCordsville woman charged with attempted murder
FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police were called to an SUV parked along the shoulder of Interstate 69 and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shaalea Davis, 38, faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder, battery, domestic...
cbs4indy.com
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A female is dead and a male is injured following a Sunday night shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of E. 34th Street and N. Keystone Avenue on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a pickup truck near the Conoco gas station.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire
GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD makes arrest in Thursday shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday night that an arrest had been made in connection with a shooting that happened on West 38th Street the day before. Thursday night officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street,...
cbs4indy.com
Inmate dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after an inmate died at the adult detention center Friday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Jason Neace was found unresponsive by jail staff shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday. On-site medical staff started CPR until Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived. Neace was...
Comments / 0