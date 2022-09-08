A Richmond resident, Ronald "Ronnie" Ford, 73, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation with funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2022 at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. and services following at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the donor's choice. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home.

RICHMOND, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO