Nancy Louise Mais
Nancy Louise Mais, 83 of Richmond, Missouri passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. She was born Sunday, March 5, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Ray Lieser and the late Dorothy (Tempel) Lieser. Nancy was a graduate of Higginsville High School - class of 1957. She married Carl Mais December 28, 1956. He survives of the home.
Michael Barnett (Mike) Wiggins
Michael Barnett (Mike) Wiggins, age 64, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident. Mike was born on January 15, 1958 a son of James Barnett Wiggins and Mildred (Redfern) Wiggins in Daviess County, Kentucky. On 12 June 1967, Mike...
Traffic collision east of Brookfield kills driver
BROOKFIELD, MO - A crash east of Brookfield reportedly killed a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma last Saturday night. Highway Patrol says Maylor Fiti, 43, of Tulsa, was the driver of a vehicle that attempted to cross westbound 36 at Route E. A westbound vehicle driven by Johnny Powell of Bucklin was hit in the passenger side.
Chariton County Sheriff's Department co-hosts car show to help raise funds for C.O.P.S.
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. -- The Chariton County Sheriff's Department is involved in an upcoming Sterling Price Days event that will not only entertain spectators, but also support a noteworthy cause. General Sterling Price Days is a Keytesville tradition that dates back for over fifty years. Normally held the second weekend of...
John Hungerford
Carrollton resident, John Hungerford, 89, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022. No services are scheduled. Bittiker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald "Ronnie" Ford
A Richmond resident, Ronald "Ronnie" Ford, 73, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation with funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2022 at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. and services following at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the donor's choice. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home.
