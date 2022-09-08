ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

KMZU

Nancy Louise Mais

Nancy Louise Mais, 83 of Richmond, Missouri passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. She was born Sunday, March 5, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Ray Lieser and the late Dorothy (Tempel) Lieser. Nancy was a graduate of Higginsville High School - class of 1957. She married Carl Mais December 28, 1956. He survives of the home.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Michael Barnett (Mike) Wiggins

Michael Barnett (Mike) Wiggins, age 64, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident. Mike was born on January 15, 1958 a son of James Barnett Wiggins and Mildred (Redfern) Wiggins in Daviess County, Kentucky. On 12 June 1967, Mike...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Traffic collision east of Brookfield kills driver

BROOKFIELD, MO - A crash east of Brookfield reportedly killed a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma last Saturday night. Highway Patrol says Maylor Fiti, 43, of Tulsa, was the driver of a vehicle that attempted to cross westbound 36 at Route E. A westbound vehicle driven by Johnny Powell of Bucklin was hit in the passenger side.
BROOKFIELD, MO
KMZU

John Hungerford

Carrollton resident, John Hungerford, 89, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022. No services are scheduled. Bittiker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Ronald "Ronnie" Ford

A Richmond resident, Ronald "Ronnie" Ford, 73, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation with funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2022 at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. and services following at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the donor's choice. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home.
RICHMOND, MO

