Olivia Wilde Shuts Down 'Horses**t Idea' That She Left Jason Sudeikis For Harry Styles

By Cole Delbyck
 3 days ago

On the heels of #Spitgate , middling reviews for her new film, and the world’s most scrutinized seating arrangement, Olivia Wilde wants to worry about one less thing: namely the rumor that she left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles .

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director bluntly put to rest the “horseshit idea” that there was any overlap when it comes to her romance with the singer, which she insists began long after ending her engagement with the “Ted Lasso” star.

“The complete horseshit idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told Vanity Fair in a cover story published on Thursday. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight.”

Wilde went on to explain that she and Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children, “officially dissolved the relationship” at the beginning of the pandemic. The split, however, wasn’t made public until November 2020 , which was months before Wilde and Styles were first photographed together.

“I don’t understand the need to create false narratives and drama around this kind of stuff. It’s like, haven’t the kids been through enough?” she said.

Wilde, Sydney Chandler and Harry Styles attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images)

As for the confusion over the former couple’s relationship timeline, Wilde added that she and Sudeikis chose to co-parent their children during the lockdown until “cohabitating was no longer beneficial” for their family.

“It became the responsible thing to not because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses,” she continued, sharing that they’ve been “very up front” with their children about the situation.

Echoing prior comments she’s made about being served with legal papers by Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon, Wilde said she wasn’t “shocked” by the move because it was “consistent with my experience of the relationship.” The “Saturday Night Live” alum, meanwhile, has insisted that he had “no prior knowledge” about the situation.

In the face of rampant speculation about her personal life, Wilde says she’s remaining strong, adding, “I’m fucking tough... Like, the whole world saw me get served [custody] papers.”

And as for Wilde’s upcoming psychological thriller, which she also stars in alongside Styles, she’s intending to cut through the various controversies swirling around the project ― be it her disputed firing of Shia LaBeouf or rumored tension with the film’s lead Florence Pugh.

“No amount of internet bullying can cause me to question my belief in a movie made collectively by so many brilliant people,” she said. “We worked too hard, and went through too much together, to be derailed by something that really has nothing to do with filmmaking.”

