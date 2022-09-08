Read full article on original website
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
Star Trek: Picard final season trailer finds Jean-Luc boarding the U.S.S. Titan and running into some old friends
Paramount Plus debuted a special treat for fans on Star Trek Day, unveiling the first trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard. The new footage was first introduced on stage by series star Patrick Stewart himself during the globally live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration on Thursday. It was...
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 First Teaser Trailer Revealed: Everything We Know So Far
The adventures of Mando and Grogu, a.k.a Baby Yoda, will continue in season 3 of The Mandalorian. The stakes have never been higher when season 3 begins. Mando will be dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet. “You are a Mandalorian no more,” Mando is told in the teaser trailer. No matter what life throws at them, at least Mando and Baby Yoda are facing it together.
First Trailer For The Mandalorian Season 3 Sees Mando Return To Mandalore And Teases Feud With Bo-Katan
The first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 takes viewers to Mandalore and teases some explosive action.
The best Star Trek series, ranked
Star Trek is one of the greatest franchises ever created. If you're new to the world of transporters and holodecks, you have so much wonderful content to catch up on — of course, some would say too much content. With 850 episodes and counting (all of which you can...
'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 First Image Shows Michael Burnham on a Strange New World
Star Trek Day celebrations are off to a spectacular start, with news and updates on the incredible five shows currently in production giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to an absolutely delightful set tour from Wilson Cruz who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount has also released our first official look at Season 5.
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Sets Premiere Date For Third & Final Season, Unveils Teaser
We’re getting the first look at the new starship, the U.S.S. Titan, in a just-released teaser for the third and final season of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard. The teaser trailer (see above) was unveiled Thursday by series star Patrick Stewart during the global live-streamed Star Trek Day event. The streaming service also announced that Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, February 16 on Paramount+ exclusively in the U.S. Stewart was joined on-stage by series stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd. In Star Trek: Picard, Stewart reprises his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The...
Star Trek: Picard Star Reveals Season 3 Will Explore Star Trek's Underworld
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will be taking us to a place that we've seldom seen in Star Trek: the Underworld. No, we're not talking about some strange planet from the Star Trek Universe – we're talking about the criminal underworld that exists within any society or order – and apparently Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crew (both new and old) will have to get a little dirty to stop whatever threat brings them together.
8 Strong Black Leads In The ‘Star Trek’ Universe
It's not just that these shows gave us Black characters, but they are dynamic and complex. Newer iterations of "Star Trek " provide even more robust storylines with diverse human and alien characters, making creator Gene Roddenberry's vision come to life in unimaginable ways. The post 8 Strong Black Leads In The ‘Star Trek’ Universe appeared first on NewsOne.
Xochitl Gomez Reveals the Advice She Received From Patrick Stewart on ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
In a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for Colliders Ladies Night, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez sat down with us to talk a little bit about her experience of being on set of one of 2022’s biggest movies. In the story, she plays America Chavez, a girl who can jump between universes and has been doing it for most of her life after an incident that separated her from her mothers.
Paper Girls Cancelled at Amazon Prime Video After One Season
Paper Girls, the long in-development adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image Comics series, has officially been cancelled by Amazon Prime Video. The sci-fi series may well live to see another day though with Deadline bringing word that production company Legendary is seeking a new home for the show's potential next batch of episodes. The trade notes that Legendary will hope to find a new home that can "tap into the popularity of series like to Euphoria and Sex Lives of College Girl." Despite premiering at the end of July to strong ratings from critics, it debuted with a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was overshadowed in the ratings department.
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Trailer Brings Back USS Titan With a Surprising New Commander
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has revealed a new teaser trailer in celebration of Star Trek Day 2022 – and you can watch it above! In addition to the new teaser, the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere date was revealed to be in February 2023 on Paramount+. As you can see below, the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 gives us bigger hints in the way of backstory about what sends Jean-Luc Picard back out into the cosmos, and has him gather up his old Enterprise crew.
Tom Hanks was desperate to be in one of the best Star Trek movies
Tom Hanks would have loved to be in Star Trek: First Contact. The multi-award winning actor shut down the rumour that he was offered the role of the eccentric genius scientist Zefram Cochrane, who plays a pivotal role in the TNG-era science fiction movie First Contact. Despite having an almost...
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Debut Pushed To January; ‘Tales Of The Jedi’ Gets Premiere Date & Trailer
The second season of Disney+’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere January 4, Dave Filoni announced Saturday at Disney’s D23 Expo. The company announced in May, during panel with the cast and creatives at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, that Season 2 would be released on the streaming site on September 28. Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Also unveiled at D23 was an October 26 premiere date and a trailer for another Star Wars universe animated series, Tales of the Jedi (watch it below). All six original shorts that comprise the season...
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases First Season 2 Clip on Star Trek Day
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has revealed the first look at Season 2, in celebration of Star Trek Day. Strange New Worlds debuted a first clip from Season 2, which you can watch above! As you can see in the clip, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 hasn't lost a beat. In just two minutes we get fan-favorites from the cast like La'an (Christina Chong), Ortegas (Melissa Navia), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) once again whipping lines of Star Trek jargon and witty jokes back and forth; a nice bit of cosplay dress-up; a mission with some stakes, and a clear character focus (Ortegas) for the b-story. Classic Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo
The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
New Doctor Who film releases trailer and confirms UK release date
Doctor Who is at a turning point right now, with the return of Russell T Davies and Ncuti Gatwa being confirmed as the next Doctor. Many people are waiting with bated breath to see if the revamp will deliver, as it did when Davies revived the show in 2005. Of...
