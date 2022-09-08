Paper Girls, the long in-development adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image Comics series, has officially been cancelled by Amazon Prime Video. The sci-fi series may well live to see another day though with Deadline bringing word that production company Legendary is seeking a new home for the show's potential next batch of episodes. The trade notes that Legendary will hope to find a new home that can "tap into the popularity of series like to Euphoria and Sex Lives of College Girl." Despite premiering at the end of July to strong ratings from critics, it debuted with a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was overshadowed in the ratings department.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO