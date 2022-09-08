Read full article on original website
South Carolina plane crashes into Lake Hartwell
A single-engine plane crashed into a lake on Saturday near the border of South Carolina and Georgia, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration told news outlets that the Beechcraft B55 Baron crashed into Lake Hartwell near Anderson Regional Airport in Anderson, S.C. Rescue crews were searching for the pilot, the...
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
North Dakota delays $4.2 million road post project after farmers complain
A $4.2 million project to install metal poles with reflective markers along two-lane highways across North Dakota has been put on hold because of worries about how the new poles affected farmers driving large equipment. The posts installed this summer along state highways with shoulders less than 8-feet-wide will be...
18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
WV lawmakers to discuss putting millions of dollars into road maintenance, new industrial plant program
West Virginia lawmakers were scheduled to convene at the state Capitol outside of their regular session Monday to discuss putting millions of dollars into road maintenance and creating a new industrial plant program within the state economic development office. The new special session is set to begin more than a...
Oregon wildfire quadruples in size, forcing more than 2,000 homes to evacuate
A wildfire raging south of Portland, Oregon grew to nearly 86,000 acres on Sunday, threatening 2,230 homes and hundreds of commercial structures, officials said. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire beached existing lines and is now 0% contained. Oregon OSFM said it had committed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area.
Rare butterfly rebounds in Florida after it was believed to be extinct
A rare butterfly that was previously believed to be extinct is returning to Florida, according to a report. On Saturday, the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) posted on Facebook about the return of the Atala butterfly, also known as Eumaeus atala. The Atala butterfly appears to be making a comeback because...
FEMA will offer home improvement sessions for Kentucky flood victims
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering home improvement sessions for eastern Kentucky flooding victims who are rebuilding after the July floods. The rebuilding and repair tip sessions will be held at hardware stores in Clay and Floyd Counties through Friday. Mitigation specialists will offer tips on how to rebuild...
3 killed in Virginia car crash that collided with tractor-trailer
Three people were killed in a car that collided with a tractor-trailer at an intersection in Virginia's Nottoway County, police said. The driver of a 2005 Honda Accord and two passengers — a man and a woman — died at the scene of Saturday night's crash, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
Ohio grandson takes 92-year-old grandmother to visit every single national park: 'Transformational'
One grand Ohio duo is wrapping up an all-American journey of a lifetime. Brad Ryan and his 92-year-old grandmother, Joy Ryan, have officially visited 62 of 63 U.S. national parks, with one more left to go. Brad Ryan and Joy Ryan joined "Fox & Friends" on Friday to share the...
Country star John Michael Montgomery injured in serious tour bus accident: 'Difficult situation'
Country musician John Michael Montgomery is on the road to recovery after his tour bus went off the road, resulting in the star and two others being seriously injured. Montgomery, a Kentucky native, was nearing his home state when his tour bus "veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned," according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, per WATE.
South Carolina tipster reports sighting of missing Melissa Highsmith, who disappeared from Texas 51 years ago
A tipster contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) earlier this week to report the potential sighting of a woman who may have gone missing as a baby 51 years ago. The reported sighting occurred in Charleston, South Carolina, according to the organization dedicated to finding missing...
North Dakota sheriff says 'dispute between brothers' led to triple murder-suicide
A "dispute between brothers" led to 59-year-old Robert Bracken allegedly killing his own son, brother, and another man before turning the gun on himself in a North Dakota wheat field on Aug. 29, Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said Friday. Robert Bracken was working the harvest in the northeastern part...
Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California
Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California's San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam's YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
2 workers killed in California freight train crash
Two Union Pacific operators were killed when their freight train crashed into parked rail cars and derailed early Thursday in Southern California, officials said. The freight train had been traveling through the desert near the Salton Sea when it pulled off the main railroad around 3 a.m., said Susan Stevens, a spokesperson for Union Pacific.
'Jihad against Americans' suspect in string of Seattle-area, New Jersey murders sentenced to another 93 years
A man accused of going on a killing spree as part of a "jihad against Americans" was sentenced on Friday to nearly a century behind bars in connection to three murders in Washington state in 2014. Ali Muhammad Brown, 37, had already been serving life in prison without the possibility...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem recovering from back surgery, is in 'excellent health'
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat a condition impacting her spine. The 50-year-old Republican governor said she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for the surgery after receiving medical treatment for several weeks in South Dakota. She said the recovery from the surgery will limit her activity, including the amount of travel she can do and the time she can spend standing.
Arizona's Blake Masters says voters question why Washington Republicans are not investing more in his race
AVENTURA, FLA. – GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters told Fox News Digital on Sunday that Arizona voters are wondering why national Republicans are not investing more money into his race, even as polls show the contest narrowing. Masters said during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that while...
Philadelphia braces for possibility migrant buses from Texas will be sent to city
Philadelphia officials are preparing the city to receive buses of migrants from Texas in the event Gov. Greg Abbott targets Philadelphia as the next destination for migrants being bussed to Democrat-led cities. "The city is inventorying existing resources should those seeking safe refuge find their way to Philadelphia," Kevin Lessard,...
Captured Alabama prison escapee Casey White's attorneys ask for transfer to breakout-prone prison
Former Alabama prison escapee and murder suspect Casey White's attorneys are asking that he be transferred to a new detention center, according to Lauderdale County court records. White, whom U.S. Marshals recaptured in Indiana after 11 days on the run in May, is currently being housed at the William E....
