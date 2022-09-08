Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne. The queen, whose reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes and more than a dozen U.S. presidents, is Britain’s longest-serving monarch. The Royal Family announced the 96-year-old’s death, saying that Elizabeth “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle, her...
‘I cannot mourn’: Former colonies conflicted over Queen Elizabeth II’s death
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Upon taking the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world, many of them unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there...
King Charles III takes the throne after a lifetime of preparation
LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, at age 73, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. No date has been set for his coronation.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, died Thursday at age 96, after she was placed under medical supervision for failing health. The royal family announced her death, saying the queen “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. As head of state for the United...
RELATED PEOPLE
Read King Charles’ full 1st speech to Britain as the new monarch
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III made his first address to the nation on Friday since becoming Britain’s new monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.
King Charles III vows `lifelong service’ as mourners honor Queen Elizabeth in Britain
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III vowed in his first speech as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s “lifelong service,” as Britain entered an uncertain new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
WATCH LIVE: King Charles III gives 1st address to Britain and the Commonwealth as new monarch
Britain’s King Charles III returned to Buckingham Palace on Friday for the first time since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and his accession to the throne. He was expected to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss and deliver a speech to the nation. The event is scheduled...
King Charles III proclaimed Britain’s monarch in formal ceremony
LONDON (AP) — Two days after his mother’s death elevated him to the throne, King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch Saturday in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live online and on air.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A timeline of Queen Elizabeth’s life
LONDON (AP) — Key milestones in the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 after serving more than seven decades on the throne. April 21, 1926: Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in Mayfair, London, the first child of the future...
WATCH: King Charles III joins procession for Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Scotland
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.”
Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision as Buckingham Palace warns of health fears
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health,” Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family urgently traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. The palace declined to provide further...
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, dead at 96
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: British Prime Minister Liz Truss marks Queen Elizabeth II’s death
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss says the country is “devastated” by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, calling her “the rock on which modern Britain was built.”. Watch Truss’ remarks in the player above. Truss said the news is “a huge shock to...
Next generation of British royals to see more scrutiny
LONDON (AP) — Prince William and wife Kate made a surprise joint appearance with Prince Harry and wife Meghan on Saturday, warmly greeting a large crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle to remember their long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Their “walkabout,” the first time the brothers have appeared amicably together...
What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest
LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days: Monday, Sept. 12 — King Charles II and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visited Parliament to receive condolences from the House of Commons and the House of Lords.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0