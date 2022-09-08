LONDON (AP) — King Charles III made his first address to the nation on Friday since becoming Britain’s new monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.

