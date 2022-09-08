Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
A Look Back at Our All-Time Favorite First Lady Portraits Adorning the White House
In honor of Michelle Obama's newly revealed White House portrait, we revisit all the official first lady portraits that still give us chills Michelle Obama Tenure: 2009-2017 President: Barack Obama Portrait Artist: Sharon Sprung Date: 2018 The latest first lady portrait to join the White House collection is also the most colorful, featuring Michelle Obama in a celestial blue silk chiffon gown designed by Jason Wu. Aside from promoting healthy programs as first lady, Michelle left a legacy of resilience, navigating relentless racist and sexist remarks (during the boom...
White House reveals official portraits of Barack, Michelle Obama
President Biden praised Barack Obama as one of “the most consequential presidents in our history” as he unveiled the ex-commander in chief and Michelle Obama’s official portraits in a long-delayed ceremony at the White House. “There are a few people I’ve ever known with more integrity, decency...
Prince Harry Wasn’t With the Queen When She Died—Why He Just Missed Her Death
A family gathering. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responded to news of Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8, with Harry traveling from Germany to Scotland to be with the rest of the royal family, though he arrived mere hours after she passed. According to People, a spokesperson for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Obamas to unveil White House portraits after Trump snub
Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally unveil their official portraits at the White House next week after being denied the honor by Donald Trump. The norm-shredding Republican reportedly removed portraits of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the White House's Grand Foyer, considered the most prominent position in the executive mansion.
Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’
After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
Why Melania Trump is now ready for a second tilt as the First Lady: Enemies said they’d split as soon as Donald left the White House. But he hints he’ll run again and friends paint her as the power behind the throne
Melania Trump was briefly spotted last week leaving celebrity hairdresser Frederic Fekkai’s salon in Manhattan, sporting an immaculate blow-dry. This was just days after FBI agents had stormed the Trumps’ magnificent Mar- a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (dubbed the ‘Winter White House during his presidency), looking for classified documents, allegedly rummaging through Melania’s underwear drawer in the process.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNN staffers are 'terrified' that new boss Chris Licht is launching a purge of the woke after Brian Stelter and John Harwood were unceremoniously fired - as network tries to win back 'most trusted name in news' title
CNN staffers said they fear a network-wide purge of top talent after Brian Stelter and White House correspondent John Hardwood were unceremoniously fired. After Hardwood announced his surprise departure on Friday, just hours after reporting from the White House, current and former CNN employees told the The Washington Post that there appears to be a culling of the woke at the media outlet.
Kamala Harris draws scrutiny over claims she refused to eat grapes until her 20s
Vice President Kamala Harris has drawn scrutiny over recent claims about her participation in a labor movement during her youth.
WATCH: Michelle Obama swipes at Trump about 'peaceful transition' in White House speech
Former first lady Michelle Obama took a not-so-subtle jab at former President Donald Trump during a portrait ceremony in the White House Wednesday.
'No Guard Changing Ceremony' Sign at Buckingham Palace Amid Queen Fears
The monarch is "under medical supervision" after doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Elizabeth health scare: Prince Charles pays 'highly unusual visits' to her Majesty adds up to growing concern
Queen Elizabeth II will appoint a new prime minister at her Balmoral home in Scotland-the first time Her Majesty will do so. As this adds to the growing concern about the monarch's health issues, the public gets more worried after knowing Prince Charles is paying his mom "highly unusual visits."
Trump offers statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Former President Trump responded to news that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed, leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III. “Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” Trump said in a statement from his website 45office.com.
Prince Harry speaks out after Queen Elizabeth II's death: "I am forever grateful"
Prince Harry issued a statement about the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday, saying that he was "forever grateful" for her role in his life. "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Harry said in a statement released on the Archewell website.
Harry, William, more family members rush to Queen’s bedside amid health concerns
Queen Elizabeth II’s family members are rushing to the ailing monarch’s bedside amid her health concerns. Royal reporter Omid Scobie tweeted Thursday that Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Prince Harry were all traveling to Balmoral, Scotland, to be with the Queen. Meghan Markle will not immediately join the family, Page Six confirmed. Scobie shared that Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, were also en route to Balmoral Castle, as was Prince Andrew. Princess Anne was already at the castle “as she had engagements in Scotland this week,” the journalist noted. Kate Middleton stayed behind in Windsor, England, as her and William’s three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
White House press secretary rejects comparing her election skepticism to Trump's
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre bristled at criticism regarding tweets she published questioning the results of previous elections as President Joe Biden scrutinizes Republicans who undermine the 2020 contest.
Queen Elizabeth II Dies At the Age of 96
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. Britain's longest-serving monarch—and the second-longest serving monarch in world history—passed away on Sept. 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Palace this afternoon. The King and...
Thousands line the roads in the U.K. to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Tens of thousands of mourners lined up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin was driven through the Scottish countryside from her summer home at Balmoral castle to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
CBS News
539K+
Followers
65K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0