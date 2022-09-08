A California ranch where late screen legends Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher once lived has just hit the market—and could come with a lot of celebrity memorabilia. The 44-acre estate in Creston, dubbed Freedom Farms, is being offered up for $2.85 million by Home & Ranch Sotheby’s International Realty. It comprises a 7,800-square-foot main house, a barn, lake, hot springs and a pair of outbuildings that span 17,000 square feet. Prior to her and Carrie’s passing in 2016, Reynolds owned the property for the last three decades alongside her son, Todd Fisher. “The family compound was the site of...

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO