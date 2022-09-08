ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Police looking for help finding missing Indianapolis woman

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help after a woman went missing in late August.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Patricia Coakley was last seen in the 300 block of South Ritter Avenue on Friday, August 26. She has been deemed a danger to herself and might need medical attention.

Coakley is a 45-year-old woman. She is 4’8″ tall and weighs around 185 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

