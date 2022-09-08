Read full article on original website
No. 15 Blinn Opens Conference Play With Home Victory Over Cisco
Blinn College head football coach Ryan Mahon had three goals for his team Saturday: Validate its recent entry into the top 15 rankings; stop Cisco College’s Wing-T offense; and begin conference play with a victory. Check, check, and check. The No. 15 Buccaneers smothered the visiting Wranglers’ triple-option offense...
AUSTIN COUNTY SCOREBOARD 2022 – WEEK 2
Austin County and surrounding area teams battled it out on Friday night in Week 2 of the 2022 Texas Football Season. Here are the scores that we have.
Lufkin topples No. 3 A&M Consolidated
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers red-hot start to the 2021 season continued in Week 3 after they took down No. 3 A&M Consolidated on the road. Lufkin won the game 31-14. The Panthers are 3-0 following wins over Tyler Legacy and Nacogdoches before Friday night’s win. Lufkin...
USA TODAY Names Country's Most "Miserable" Fan Base
There are several fan bases in mourning today following a wild Saturday across the college football landscape. According to USA TODAY's Dan Wolken, Texas A&M is the most "miserable" fan base in the country right now following the Aggies' 17-14 loss to Appalachian State yesterday. Each week of the season,...
Appalachian State fans go wild on campus after upsetting Texas A&M
Boone, North Carolina is the place to be tonight. Hours after downing No. 6 Texas A&M in upset fashion, Appalachian State fans have turned the streets into a block party. If you didn’t know any better, it would be like an invading army was descending upon campus. These guys...
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Robertson County (Robertson County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Robertson County on Wednesday night. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
‘It’s Pure Unadulterated Racism,’ Says Mother After Black Student Athletes Heckled With Monkey Noises During Volleyball Game
A Texas mother was brought to shock as she attended her daughter’s high school volleyball game on Friday, Sept. 2 and heard students chanting monkey noises at the Black athletes. According to REVOLT, the mother recorded the students on her cell phone and posted the video on Twitter. “Hi...
9.9.22 – Jerry Bernhardt of Bernhardt Winery – Texas Ticket
Hoffie Ferreira , Armando Nino visit with Local TEXAS Winemaker Jerry Bernhardt of Bernhardt Winery ((936) 894-9829). We talk about making wine, Owning a Venue and upcoming events. Discuss Jerry Bernhardt’s new book “Love Embers”. See more at https://www.bernhardtwinery.com/. Mentioned EVENTs. CHARCUTERIE FESTIVAL. Join us Saturday, September 10th...
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM
Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
Two Brenham residents killed in crash involving a tow truck
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department confirms two drivers died Thursday morning in a crash involving a tow truck on Highway 105. Officers responded to the wreck around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of SH 105 near N Blue Bell Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the...
RIBBON JONES CROWNED WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN
The queen of the 154th Washington County Fair was crowned Saturday night. Ribbon Jones was named fair queen after selling 3,666 tickets for $146,655. That sets a new individual ticket sales record, which had stood since 2018 when Hanna Warmke sold 4,288 tickets for $128,640. Jones is representing Washington County...
NEW SUBDIVISION COMING TO ROUND TOP
The Fayette County Commissioners Court has granted conditional approval to a new real estate development project. “The Estates at Astoria” is going to be located on Highway 237 near Round Top on a 62 acre development that will be the future home to 22 luxury estate parcels. Each parcel will be from two to five acres a piece.
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 4:44 pm, an inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center attempted to escape from custody while at the hospital. The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones,...
Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County was known as the Land of Milk and Honey after dairy farms began popping up following World War II. But, that statement is only half true today, as the last dairyman in Grimes County closed his barn doors. Art Courville spent the last 49...
Notice of Public Sale #2
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Humble Towing impound located at 24672 FM 1485, New Caney, TX 77357, 281-354-8697 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, @ 9:45 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Contact selling location for questions.
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 105 west of Brenham, according to DPS. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193. Troopers say Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, of Chappell Hill died when the car he was driving left...
City of Sealy Welcomes New Officer
The City of Sealy welcomed their newest police officer. Officer David Buehler graduated Gus George Police Academy in July 2022. Prior to that, he worked in the private sector of sales. Officer Buehler will be assigned to the Patrol Division of the Sealy Police Department. Pictured 1: City Manager, Kimbra Hill administering the Oath of Office to Officer Buehler. Pictured 2: Officer Buehler with his wife, Jamie and baby Beck.
