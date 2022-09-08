ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

austincountynewsonline.com

No. 15 Blinn Opens Conference Play With Home Victory Over Cisco

Blinn College head football coach Ryan Mahon had three goals for his team Saturday: Validate its recent entry into the top 15 rankings; stop Cisco College’s Wing-T offense; and begin conference play with a victory. Check, check, and check. The No. 15 Buccaneers smothered the visiting Wranglers’ triple-option offense...
BRENHAM, TX
KLTV

Lufkin topples No. 3 A&M Consolidated

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers red-hot start to the 2021 season continued in Week 3 after they took down No. 3 A&M Consolidated on the road. Lufkin won the game 31-14. The Panthers are 3-0 following wins over Tyler Legacy and Nacogdoches before Friday night’s win. Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
The Spun

USA TODAY Names Country's Most "Miserable" Fan Base

There are several fan bases in mourning today following a wild Saturday across the college football landscape. According to USA TODAY's Dan Wolken, Texas A&M is the most "miserable" fan base in the country right now following the Aggies' 17-14 loss to Appalachian State yesterday. Each week of the season,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Appalachian State fans go wild on campus after upsetting Texas A&M

Boone, North Carolina is the place to be tonight. Hours after downing No. 6 Texas A&M in upset fashion, Appalachian State fans have turned the streets into a block party. If you didn’t know any better, it would be like an invading army was descending upon campus. These guys...
BOONE, NC
KBTX.com

James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
irlonestar.com

9.9.22 – Jerry Bernhardt of Bernhardt Winery – Texas Ticket

Hoffie Ferreira , Armando Nino visit with Local TEXAS Winemaker Jerry Bernhardt of Bernhardt Winery ((936) 894-9829). We talk about making wine, Owning a Venue and upcoming events. Discuss Jerry Bernhardt’s new book “Love Embers”. See more at https://www.bernhardtwinery.com/. Mentioned EVENTs. CHARCUTERIE FESTIVAL. Join us Saturday, September 10th...
MONTGOMERY, TX
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
kwhi.com

TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM

Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Two Brenham residents killed in crash involving a tow truck

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department confirms two drivers died Thursday morning in a crash involving a tow truck on Highway 105. Officers responded to the wreck around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of SH 105 near N Blue Bell Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON JONES CROWNED WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN

The queen of the 154th Washington County Fair was crowned Saturday night. Ribbon Jones was named fair queen after selling 3,666 tickets for $146,655. That sets a new individual ticket sales record, which had stood since 2018 when Hanna Warmke sold 4,288 tickets for $128,640. Jones is representing Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NEW SUBDIVISION COMING TO ROUND TOP

The Fayette County Commissioners Court has granted conditional approval to a new real estate development project. “The Estates at Astoria” is going to be located on Highway 237 near Round Top on a 62 acre development that will be the future home to 22 luxury estate parcels. Each parcel will be from two to five acres a piece.
ROUND TOP, TX
KBTX.com

Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County was known as the Land of Milk and Honey after dairy farms began popping up following World War II. But, that statement is only half true today, as the last dairyman in Grimes County closed his barn doors. Art Courville spent the last 49...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale #2

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Humble Towing impound located at 24672 FM 1485, New Caney, TX 77357, 281-354-8697 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, @ 9:45 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Contact selling location for questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

City of Sealy Welcomes New Officer

The City of Sealy welcomed their newest police officer. Officer David Buehler graduated Gus George Police Academy in July 2022. Prior to that, he worked in the private sector of sales. Officer Buehler will be assigned to the Patrol Division of the Sealy Police Department. Pictured 1: City Manager, Kimbra Hill administering the Oath of Office to Officer Buehler. Pictured 2: Officer Buehler with his wife, Jamie and baby Beck.
SEALY, TX

