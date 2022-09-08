Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
miamionthecheap.com
Carnival comes to Broward to celebrate Caribbean culture
If the weather is hot, then make the music hotter! That means it’s Junior Carnival time with the sounds and sights of the Caribbean taking center stage, with soca, samba, calypso and more. There will be a parade, costumed dancers strutting their stuff and steel-pan bands battling to be...
sflcn.com
Miami Carnival Week 2022
SOUTH FLORIDA – Each year, the most popular city in South Florida becomes a hub of cultural activity as people from all over the world descend upon the city for the Miami Carnival. Ooooohhh wee, this year will be more of the same. Loud tunes, vibrant costumes, good drinks,...
Click10.com
Here’s where South Floridians can share their condolences for Queen Elizabeth II
MIAMI – The British Consulate-General in Miami plans to open its doors for South Florida residents to share their condolences for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The 96-year-old monarch died Thursday. Officials tweeted Friday that a condolence book will be available at the consulate, located at 1001 Brickell Bay...
cohaitungchi.com
Things To Do In Miami Pre & Post Cruise
Get Ready to Explore Miami Before or After Your Dream Cruise Vacation. You’ve finally booked the cruise vacation you’ve been dreaming about for years, but don’t forget that there are plenty of ways to explore Miami pre- and post-cruise with Downtown Miami, Wynwood, Coconut Grove and Miami Beach just minutes away from PortMiami. Here’s your guide on how you can make the most of your cruise layover with recommended six-hour, half day or full day itineraries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
secretmiami.com
Miami Has A Small Slice Of Paris With Its Very Own Love Lock Bridge
From many loyal lovers in Miami, this endearing gem is a permanent display of their everlasting love. The idea is simple: couples cross a bridge in Kendall’s Palms at Town & Country, put their names on locks to latch them on the bridge, and toss the keys into the scenic lake to symbolize locking their relationship together. A ‘love lockdown,’ as Ye famously put it.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Lucia Baez-Geller
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We pick up the conversation about the internal struggles South Florida schools now face when it comes to balancing parents’ rights, including all families, and the new law meant to ensure that. Lucia Baez-Geller is the Miami-Dade School Board member who proposed, again, marking...
islandernews.com
Identity of buyer for Arsht’s $107M estate revealed
Last week, it was reported that a 12-bedroom home, sitting on 4 acres of Biscayne Bay waterfront, was sold for a record price of $106.87 million. At the time, the name of the buyer was not disclosed. On Friday, the website Mansion Global reported that the buyer was hedge-fund billionaire...
At 71, still riding a Harley, Archbishop Thomas Wenski is ready for challenges
MIAMI - Looking fit and trim, Archbishop Thomas Wenski, who has lost 55 pounds since January was getting set for another day at the Archdiocese of Miami. About that weight loss, Wenski said "…done it by following a low carb, no carb diet and lots of exercise." It is a contrast to his image of a burly biker. Wenski is famous for showing up at events on his Harley, "I still ride my motorcycle when I can," he laments.Wenski was recently honored with a Mass celebrating his 25th Anniversary as a Bishop. He was ordained as a priest 46 years ago and has...
RELATED PEOPLE
islandernews.com
Saturday dining on Key Biscayne
Weekend on Key Biscayne offers a chance to enjoy some of the most special dining options in Miami, and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving some of the most creative and delicious dining options on this Saturday, September 10, 2022. Miss Mui Chinese Bistro. Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Ordinance Would Ban Smoking on Public Beaches, Parks in Miami Beach, 3 Quick, Easy Game Day Snacks
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Ordinance Would Ban Smoking on Public Beaches, Parks in Miami Beach. A Miami Beach commissioner is introducing an ordinance to ban smoking on public beaches and city parks. By banning the smoking of nicotine and...
flkeysnews.com
It’s king tide season again. Here’s when (and where) Miami could see high tide flooding
In South Florida, one of the surest signs that fall is here isn’t changing leaves or a chill in the air — it’s saltwater pooling in the street on a sunny day. September marks the start of an annual series of high tide days, the highest tides of the season. These “king tides” push sea levels a foot or two higher than normal, causing street and yard flooding in low-lying spots along the east coast, like Miami.
NBC Miami
Cars Destroyed in Fire at Hard Rock Stadium During Dolphins Game
The Miami-Dade Fire Department is investigating a fire that erupted outside Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon. According to MDFD, at least eight cars were on fire in the remote parking lot outside of Hard Rock Stadium. Video appears to show a big cloud of black smoke coming out of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight
Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
calleochonews.com
Santa’s Enchanted Forest moves to Doral
Santa’s Enchanted Forest is relocating to northwest Miami This November, for its 39th season. Santa's Enchanted Forest, the largest Christmas theme park in the world, is moving for its 39th season of carnival rides, sparkling lights, and unique Miami experiences to northwest Miami-Dade. Having its beginnings in Tropical Park, where it remained for 36 years before moving to Hialeah Park last autumn, the famous county winter fair event has been a longstanding tradition.
Citrus County Chronicle
Miami-Dade to turn ‘wasted space’ into vibrant neighborhood
MIAMI (AP) — This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out...
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Home with New Modern Design Concept in Coral Gables for Sale at $19.9 Million
The Home in Coral Gables showcases new modern design concept with two double living spaces and a gourmet chef’s kitchen detailed with a standout island and top-of-the-line appliances is now available for sale. This home located at 9335 Balada St, Coral Gables, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Angel Nicolas (Phone: 305-336-0916) at Compass Florida, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Coral Gables.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Several vehicles catch fire outside Hard Rock Stadium during Miami Dolphins game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Fire units responded to the parking lot outside Hard Rock Stadium after multiple vehicles caught on fire Sunday afternoon. The smoke could be seen from inside the stadium during the first half of the Miami Dolphins season opening game against the New England Patriots. Authorities...
Vicky Bakery’s 20th Location Opens Soon in Coral Springs
Crispy ham croquettes, delectable Cuban sandwiches, and life-changing guava pastelitos can soon be found in Coral Springs at the new Vicky Bakery location opening in October 2022. With 19 South Florida locations and counting, the new bakery will be number 20, and the northernmost Vicky franchise located at 2528 N...
Miami New Times
The Five Best Miami Spice Restaurants for Lunch
Miami Spice runs through the end of September, offering prix-fixe meals at more than 200 participating restaurants. And while most people take advantage of Miami Spice for dinner, the best value is during lunch. A three-course lunch costs only $28 and most of the time includes many of the same...
Click10.com
Dog stolen in armed carjacking found & reunited with owner
North Miami, FLA – A Canadian woman’s visit to South Florida ending on happy note after her beloved dog was found. The woman, who asked to be identified solely by her first name, Valentina, told Local 10 her visit to South Florida became a nightmare Friday when two men carjacked her friend at gunpoint with her beloved dog in the backseat.
Comments / 1