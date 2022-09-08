(Kennewick, WA) -- A Catholic priest who's served in churches in both Kennewick and Pasco was taken into custody Tuesday, accused of Rape in the 3rd Degree after an incident at a home the priest owned in Kennewick. The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49 of the Yakima Diocese is now in the Benton County Jail after an investigation that began when Diocese officials say the victim, a woman said to be in her 30's, was at Tellez's residence August 19-20, originally for dinner.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO