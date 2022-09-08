ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

102.7 KORD

Vulnerable Woman Missing Again, Despite Tracking Device

A woman known as Carley has become familiar to Kennewick residents due to her frequently going missing, but usually for short periods of time. Carley Verduzco, who is an adult but has the mental capacity of a child, has gone missing several times already this year. This time she has...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

4 Year Old Yakima Child Still Missing: Large Hunt Underway

"The child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911" A 4 year old child is still missing after being reported Saturday night from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima according to news reports. Those reports also say "YPD Chief Matthew Murray posted an update on Facebook late Saturday night saying the child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911."
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

Camera Captures Kennewick Theft Suspect, Now Cops Want Her

At first glance, you might think this suspect is wanted for fuel theft but it's actually someone's wallet. Kennewick Police say this woman is wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet from the Circle K at 4th and Vancouver, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. Police didn't...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

W. Richland Bold Burglar Robs Homeowner While They’re in Bed!

West Richland Police are seeking leads in a shocking, bold robbery. West Richland Police are hoping the public can provide some tips to help apprehend a bold, brazen robber. Around 6:30 AM Tuesday, WRPD says a white male wearing a mask and black clothing entered a home in the 300 block of North 69th Ave. in West Richland, entered a bedroom, and pointed a gun at a male resident who was sleeping at the time.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

Arrest Made in East Pasco Shooting From Late August

The suspect sought for an East Pasco shooting from August 26th is in custody. We reported earlier about Pasco Police responding to reports of shots being fired in an East Pasco neighborhood in the early morning hours of Friday, August 26th. Around 12:28 AM officers responded to an area near Owen Ave. and Butte St., a location just east of Highway 397 and about 2 blocks south of Kurtzman Park.
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Tri-Cities Priest Arrested, Accused of Rape

(Kennewick, WA) -- A Catholic priest who's served in churches in both Kennewick and Pasco was taken into custody Tuesday, accused of Rape in the 3rd Degree after an incident at a home the priest owned in Kennewick. The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49 of the Yakima Diocese is now in the Benton County Jail after an investigation that began when Diocese officials say the victim, a woman said to be in her 30's, was at Tellez's residence August 19-20, originally for dinner.
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

SCAM- BCSO Commander Cantu is NOT Calling You About Warrants

Commander Lee Cantu is the head of the Investigations Division of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. He is not, however, a phone solicitor. The BCSO is advising citizens about a new round of scammers, who call random people and demand they pay $2500 because they were sent subpoenas, didn't sign them, and now owe money. From the BCSO:
BENTON COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

Public Encouraged to Pay Respects at 911 Memorial on Sunday

Because of last year's 20th Anniversary event honoring those who were lost in the 911 attacks on America, there will not be a 'formal' event at the Southridge Memorial this Sunday. The public is encouraged to stop by and pay respects. The Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department released this information,...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

10 Tri-Cities Bars With A Deck You Should Visit Before Winter

ICE HARBOR BREWING CO - "Pub on the harbor with minimalist, industrial decor serving craft brews, bar eats & weekend brunch." 350 N Clover Island Dr, Kennewick, WA 99336 Menu: iceharbor.com Phone: (509) 586-3181. PROOF GASTROPUB - "Industrial-chic hangout featuring innovative pub grub, cocktails & an elevated outdoor patio." 924...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

McNary Wildlife Refuge Still Closed due to Toxic Algae

According to the latest information from The Fish And Wildlife Service, toxic algae continues to be a problem in the McNary Wildlife Refuge. The McNary Wildlife Refuge is a popular recreation and nature viewing area near the confluence of the Columbia and Snake Rivers, you pass through it on your way to Walla Walla just outside of Tri-Cities.
WALLA WALLA, WA
102.7 KORD

9 Washington Restaurants Featured on TV That Have Permanently Closed

It is always a sad thing when a restaurant we love closes down in Washington. Sadness gets placed on top of sadness when it is a restaurant that has been featured on TV. We beam with pride when one of our Washington state restaurants get highlighted on television for their gastronomical prowess so it is with great sorrow to say a fare-thee-well goodbye to these 9 Washington restaurants that were featured on TV cooking shows.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

