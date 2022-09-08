Read full article on original website
Related
Vulnerable Woman Missing Again, Despite Tracking Device
A woman known as Carley has become familiar to Kennewick residents due to her frequently going missing, but usually for short periods of time. Carley Verduzco, who is an adult but has the mental capacity of a child, has gone missing several times already this year. This time she has...
4 Year Old Yakima Child Still Missing: Large Hunt Underway
"The child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911" A 4 year old child is still missing after being reported Saturday night from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima according to news reports. Those reports also say "YPD Chief Matthew Murray posted an update on Facebook late Saturday night saying the child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911."
Camera Captures Kennewick Theft Suspect, Now Cops Want Her
At first glance, you might think this suspect is wanted for fuel theft but it's actually someone's wallet. Kennewick Police say this woman is wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet from the Circle K at 4th and Vancouver, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. Police didn't...
W. Richland Bold Burglar Robs Homeowner While They’re in Bed!
West Richland Police are seeking leads in a shocking, bold robbery. West Richland Police are hoping the public can provide some tips to help apprehend a bold, brazen robber. Around 6:30 AM Tuesday, WRPD says a white male wearing a mask and black clothing entered a home in the 300 block of North 69th Ave. in West Richland, entered a bedroom, and pointed a gun at a male resident who was sleeping at the time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alleged Thief Steals More Towel from Planet Fitnes, Took a CAR!
Kennewick Police say the alleged theft occurred September 3rd, last Saturday, now they're seeking this guy. Car thief accused of stealing a car from Planet Fitness parking lot. KPD says this man is being sought in connection with him taking a customer's car from the parking lot of the gym,...
Husky Fighting for Life, Found Shot in the Head in Franklin County
This one is going to hurt. When I first saw it, I gasped. My anxiety. This poor dog. This is terrible. Who shot this beautiful girl? Why would someone do this? This is NOT ok. The person who shot this dog MUST be found. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's...
Arrest Made in East Pasco Shooting From Late August
The suspect sought for an East Pasco shooting from August 26th is in custody. We reported earlier about Pasco Police responding to reports of shots being fired in an East Pasco neighborhood in the early morning hours of Friday, August 26th. Around 12:28 AM officers responded to an area near Owen Ave. and Butte St., a location just east of Highway 397 and about 2 blocks south of Kurtzman Park.
Tri-Cities Priest Arrested, Accused of Rape
(Kennewick, WA) -- A Catholic priest who's served in churches in both Kennewick and Pasco was taken into custody Tuesday, accused of Rape in the 3rd Degree after an incident at a home the priest owned in Kennewick. The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49 of the Yakima Diocese is now in the Benton County Jail after an investigation that began when Diocese officials say the victim, a woman said to be in her 30's, was at Tellez's residence August 19-20, originally for dinner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richland Police Investigate Overturned Truck Fire-Occupants Not Found
Richland Police are continuing to investigate a truck fire that occurred early Tuesday morning. Officers were called out to the area of Reata Road and Leslie Road at about 2:10 am. Upon arrival, Police found an overturned Ford F-150 pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The Richland Fire Department was...
SCAM- BCSO Commander Cantu is NOT Calling You About Warrants
Commander Lee Cantu is the head of the Investigations Division of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. He is not, however, a phone solicitor. The BCSO is advising citizens about a new round of scammers, who call random people and demand they pay $2500 because they were sent subpoenas, didn't sign them, and now owe money. From the BCSO:
Is Kennewick’s Sonic Drive-In Closing for Good? Here’s What We Know
All Eastern Washington Sonic Drive-In Locations Appear To Be Closed. What's going with the Sonic Drive-In in Kennewick? It appears the popular fast food joint is closed. Kennewick's Sonic Drive-Inn Is Barracaded Up And Closed. If you go to the corporate website for Sonic, you'll discover that all Eastern Washington...
Is Breathtaking 5 Bedroom Pasco Home The Best Deal In Tri-Cities?
This huge Pasco home has to be the best deal in Tri-Cities with over 3,600 square feet! It has a theater room, 4 car garage, 20-foot ceilings, and sits on over a half-acre of land! If you get moving today, it can be yours for only $226 per Sq Ft!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where Is The Only Off Leash Dog Park In Tri-Cities?
My dog loves to go on walks, but is there a place in Tri-Cities where he can run free and play with other dogs? I did some searching and only found one place to do this in all of Tri-Cities. So where is it?. PAWS-ABILITIES PLACE DOG PARK - The...
Never Forget: Washington & Oregon 9/11 Memorials You Must Visit
In remembering 9/11 this weekend, there are multiple memorials in both Oregon and Washington State that are worth the short drive. Most of these memorials have actual pieces from the World Trade Center or the Pentagon. 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial Monument - Kennewick, Wa (website) Described on their website...
Take a Sneak-Peek Inside $1.4 Million Dollar Paradise in Pasco Estate [PHOTOS]
I love looking at local real estate. It's awesome to see what's available!. If you're in the market for a 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Tri-Cities, you are in luck for a bit of paradise in Pasco. This 2-level home features a pool, patio, and porch with an open...
Public Encouraged to Pay Respects at 911 Memorial on Sunday
Because of last year's 20th Anniversary event honoring those who were lost in the 911 attacks on America, there will not be a 'formal' event at the Southridge Memorial this Sunday. The public is encouraged to stop by and pay respects. The Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department released this information,...
10 Tri-Cities Bars With A Deck You Should Visit Before Winter
ICE HARBOR BREWING CO - "Pub on the harbor with minimalist, industrial decor serving craft brews, bar eats & weekend brunch." 350 N Clover Island Dr, Kennewick, WA 99336 Menu: iceharbor.com Phone: (509) 586-3181. PROOF GASTROPUB - "Industrial-chic hangout featuring innovative pub grub, cocktails & an elevated outdoor patio." 924...
Will Bed, Bath and Beyond Closures Hit Tri-Cities?
The list began to be formed in 2020, and Bed Bath and Beyond planned to close underperforming stores. Now, the latest list is out. Reports indicate by the end of the year, they are expected to close 150 stores. Union Gap store will close, what others in WA?. According to...
McNary Wildlife Refuge Still Closed due to Toxic Algae
According to the latest information from The Fish And Wildlife Service, toxic algae continues to be a problem in the McNary Wildlife Refuge. The McNary Wildlife Refuge is a popular recreation and nature viewing area near the confluence of the Columbia and Snake Rivers, you pass through it on your way to Walla Walla just outside of Tri-Cities.
9 Washington Restaurants Featured on TV That Have Permanently Closed
It is always a sad thing when a restaurant we love closes down in Washington. Sadness gets placed on top of sadness when it is a restaurant that has been featured on TV. We beam with pride when one of our Washington state restaurants get highlighted on television for their gastronomical prowess so it is with great sorrow to say a fare-thee-well goodbye to these 9 Washington restaurants that were featured on TV cooking shows.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0