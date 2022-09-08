ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, SC

Man receives 15 years for trafficking drugs in Greenwood Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWBiE_0hnW17Mf00

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday morning for trafficking heroin in Greenwood County.

According to the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Antonio Lamar Gary, 41, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking heroin, which exposed him to up to 20 years in prison.

In June of 2019, Greenwood County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing no working taillights.

Man involved in Earline Ave shooting identified, officer released from hospital

Once the vehicle stopped, deputies walked up to the vehicle and located Gary in the passenger seat. Deputies said Gary and the driver were acting nervously and request a K9 unit.

The K9 alerted the presence of narcotics in the vehicles. Deputies found a plastic baggie with a number of small blue pills as well as bag containing a blue powder.

Gary and the driver were both arrested and taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center.

Gary will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
deltanews.tv

Greenville police arrest "Memphis copycat"

GREENVILLE - Greenville police say a social media post late Friday about a man running around with a gun was purely an internet hoax and not to be believed. Police posted on Facebook about the incident, which came just a few days after a similar threat in Memphis left as many as 4 people dead.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman’s body found in Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenwood County, SC
City
Greenwood, SC
Greenwood County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Upstate man receives 20 years for armed robbery

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 20 years Thursday for armed robbery at a convenience store. Jeffery Keyon Timothy Griffin was convicted by a jury of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense, pointing and presenting a firearm and resisting arrest. Investigators said on November 2018, Griffin […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

1 dead in Greenville Co. crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a two-vehicle collision in Greenville County late Sunday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Master Trooper Gary Miller said the crash happened on SC Hwy 8 near Garrison Road, just south of Piedmont around 10:30 p.m. Miller said the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Shooting#Heroin#Greenwood Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 SUV. […]
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting outside of the Venue located at 1601 Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m. Prior to their arrival, two victims were taken to the hospital. Deputies said both individuals had […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WSPA 7News

Man dead following house fire in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Donalds. The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said investigators responded to a fire at Highway 184 East around 5:15 p.m. A man was found unresponsive inside the home according to investigators. The coroner’s office identified the man as Theodore Parker Jr., 58, of […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead almost two weeks after crash in Pickens Co., coroner says

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died almost two weeks after a crash that happened in Pickens County. According to troopers, the crash happened on Tuesday, August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers say the driver of a Honda sedan...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Laurens deputies charged after physical altercation with inmate

Two Laurens County deputies were arrested Sept. 8 and charged with misconduct and third-degree assault and battery. The charges stem from an incident at the Laurens County Detention Center on April 21, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The arrest warrant stated that Steven...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating hit and run in Greenville that left one injured

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian significantly injured on Saturday night. Officers said a man was hit by a car on Woods Lake Road near Lowndes Hill Road sometime on Saturday night. The driver then...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Fatal Abbeville Co. house fire

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office says one man is dead after a fire in Donalds. The Coroner’s Office says the man was identified as 58-year-old Theodore Parker Jr. Officials say he was found unresponsive and life-saving measures that were attempted were unsuccessful. The...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy