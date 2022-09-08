Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in WisconsinJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Jefferson County launches barn quilt tour
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for something to do as the Autumn settles in? Jefferson County is launching their self-guided Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail. Made up of more than 40 barn quilts on display throughout Jefferson County, the tour came to be because of local barn quilt artist and high school student Tawney Hadler.
Incoming weather conditions have Madison event coordinators planning to adapt
This week’s game of the week brought NBC15 Sports to see Lodi take on Beloit Turner. UW Health emergency room will be open during strike. The emergency room at University Hospital will remain open during an upcoming three-day strike by nurses demanding UW Health recognize its attempts to organize.
An organization in Madison hosts its first event since the pandemic for people battling addiction
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization hosted an event to help people battling addiction find resources. Wisconsin Voices For Recovery held an event Saturday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The goal of the event was to help those overcoming addiction find hobbies and activities to help with recovery.
A new leash on life: Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility adopted out of Humane Society of Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON, Wis. — There’s a happy ending for some beagles at the Humane Society of Jefferson County in Wisconsin whose story had a dark beginning — they were among the thousands rescued from the troubled Envigo breeding facility in Virginia. “We got five beagles in from the...
Gigantic Custom Barn Most Amazing Multi-Family Wisconsin Getaway Rental
7,400 sq. ft. immaculately customized barn near Lake Geneva couldn't be more perfect for that dream 'in the woods' vacation with a bunch of your favorite people. Just a few miles outside Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is where you'll find the most incredible barn I've ever seen. I have never seen...
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range. Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public. The repairs on the range started earlier...
Lifelong Rock County suicide prevention volunteer is enthusiastic about 988 hotline
Idea Fest returns to Madison Sept. 12-17
The Wisconsin State Capitol hosted 2,400 athletes from around the globe for the 20th IRONMAN Wisconsin. The IRONMAN Wisconsin race featured athletes biking, swimming, and running around the Madison area, celebrating the 20th such race in Wisconsin. Monona ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ project unveiled in honor of 9/11. Updated: 20...
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
Whitewater officials to assess condition of 133-year-old water tower
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whitewater officials are working to determine the fate of the city’s Starin Park Water Tower, which has provided water to residents for over a century. The water tower was constructed in 1889 and has been declared a local landmark since 2015. The City of Whitewater...
Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11
The Wisconsin State Capitol hosted 2,400 athletes from around the globe for the 20th IRONMAN Wisconsin. The IRONMAN Wisconsin race featured athletes biking, swimming, and running around the Madison area, celebrating the 20th such race in Wisconsin. Monona ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ project unveiled in honor of 9/11. Updated: 21...
Culver’s cofounder pledges $1M to mental health services in South Central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Culver’s co-founder Lea Culver and her three daughters are giving $1 million to expand mental health treatment at UnityPoint Health — Meriter. The money pledged by Culver on Friday will go towards expanding Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (CAP) at UnityPoint Health — Meriter to improve mental health services in South Central Wisconsin. Unity Point Health said the donation comes at a time of unprecedented demand and need for these services.
Speed limit on section of Old Sauk Road to drop Monday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an effort to make roads safer, Madison will continue reducing speed limits through the Vision Zero initiative. On Monday, September 12, the speed limit on the section of Old Sauk Road from Westfield Road to the Beltline will be reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph. Research by the city shows that the speed reduction will not significantly impact travel times.
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on I-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
Beloit's Bird scooter program suddenly ends, future uncertain in Janesville
While Milwaukee's electric scooter program is back on the streets, a similar one in Beloit has collapsed. Not by city officials, but by the contractor working for scooter company Bird.
American Red Cross: 41 residents still displaced after Thompson Dr. apartment fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department crews responded to a fire in an apartment building Saturday night in which residents were evacuated and displaced. The fire that started around 5 p.m. in the 233 block of N. Thompson Dr. displaced residents as a result of the power being shut off.
Milton family gives truck to Ukrainian refugees
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Suicide Prevention Month: Elm Grove family shares son's story to help others
One Elm Grove family shared their story with TMJ4 News in hopes it will help others understand and come from behind the shadows of grief and shame.
