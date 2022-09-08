ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, WI

nbc15.com

Jefferson County launches barn quilt tour

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for something to do as the Autumn settles in? Jefferson County is launching their self-guided Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail. Made up of more than 40 barn quilts on display throughout Jefferson County, the tour came to be because of local barn quilt artist and high school student Tawney Hadler.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range. Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public. The repairs on the range started earlier...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Idea Fest returns to Madison Sept. 12-17

The Wisconsin State Capitol hosted 2,400 athletes from around the globe for the 20th IRONMAN Wisconsin. The IRONMAN Wisconsin race featured athletes biking, swimming, and running around the Madison area, celebrating the 20th such race in Wisconsin. Monona ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ project unveiled in honor of 9/11. Updated: 20...
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Whitewater officials to assess condition of 133-year-old water tower

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whitewater officials are working to determine the fate of the city’s Starin Park Water Tower, which has provided water to residents for over a century. The water tower was constructed in 1889 and has been declared a local landmark since 2015. The City of Whitewater...
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11

The Wisconsin State Capitol hosted 2,400 athletes from around the globe for the 20th IRONMAN Wisconsin. The IRONMAN Wisconsin race featured athletes biking, swimming, and running around the Madison area, celebrating the 20th such race in Wisconsin. Monona ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ project unveiled in honor of 9/11. Updated: 21...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Culver’s cofounder pledges $1M to mental health services in South Central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Culver’s co-founder Lea Culver and her three daughters are giving $1 million to expand mental health treatment at UnityPoint Health — Meriter. The money pledged by Culver on Friday will go towards expanding Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (CAP) at UnityPoint Health — Meriter to improve mental health services in South Central Wisconsin. Unity Point Health said the donation comes at a time of unprecedented demand and need for these services.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Speed limit on section of Old Sauk Road to drop Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an effort to make roads safer, Madison will continue reducing speed limits through the Vision Zero initiative. On Monday, September 12, the speed limit on the section of Old Sauk Road from Westfield Road to the Beltline will be reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph. Research by the city shows that the speed reduction will not significantly impact travel times.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on I-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Milton family gives truck to Ukrainian refugees

Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11. American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT. |. This week’s game of the week brought NBC15 Sports...
MADISON, WI

