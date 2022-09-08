Read full article on original website
Hartselle man accused of poisoning wife released from jail
Court documents show that the man is accused of using lead to poison his wife and she spent nearly two months in the hospital recovering.
Center Point woman shot in drive-by in
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses […]
Walker County man charged in weekend shooting death of his 61-year-old stepfather
A Jasper man has been charged in the weekend shooting death of his stepfather in Walker County. Sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the victim at 61-year-old Roger Wolfe. Jamie Lee Vines, 40, is charged with murder in Wolfe’s death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call Saturday morning...
Family sought for 2 men found dead in Jefferson County earlier this month
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family members for two men who died recently in Jefferson County. Their bodies are ready to be released for burial, but the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to locate their relatives. Reginald Leshawn Green, a 47-year-old...
wbrc.com
One person shot in Jones Valley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
Violent weekend leaves 5 men shot dead in 3 Jefferson County cities; victims identified
Another violent weekend left 5 men dead in unrelated shootings in three Jefferson County cities. The bloodshed began Friday night when a man was found shot to death on Birmingham’s northside. It ended late Sunday when another man was found dead just outside his vehicle after more than 20...
Suspect in custody after man shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, an adult male was shot in the 2400 block of Carlos Ave around 7:15 p.m. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
Trial begins for Alabama teen accused of killing 5 family members
Jury selection is scheduled to begin today in the capital murder trial of an Alabama teen accused of killing five members of his family three years ago when he was 14. Mason Wayne Sisk, 18, faces life in prison if convicted of the five murders that took place Sept. 2, 2019.
2 injured in drive-by shooting, Sheffield Police search for alleged shooter
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Sheffield Police at (256) 383-1771 or Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at (256) 386-8685.
Gunfire next to west Birmingham park leaves 1 dead in city’s 3rd weekend homicide
Gunfire erupted just outside a Birmingham park late Sunday, leaving one man dead. Just after 11:30 p.m., Shot Spotter – the city’s gunfire detection system – indicated multiple shots fired near Rozelle Reynolds Park in the 6100 block of Avenue O in the Green Acres neighborhood. A...
North Alabama chiropractor charged with poisoning wife, released on bond
A chiropractor from Hartselle charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her has been released from jail on a $500,000 bond. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, of Coleman Street Northwest, was released from the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday, five days after his arrest. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
56-year-old motorcyclist killed in weekend Jefferson County crash
A 56-year-old man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Jefferson County. Authorities said Woodrow Larrie Williams Jr., of Sylvan Springs, was the lone rider of a motorcycle traveling west in the 5700 block of Birmingport Road at 6:33 p.m. Saturday. Williams reportedly swerved to avoid a collision with...
Female motorcycle passenger killed in crash in west Birmingham
A woman was killed when the motorcycle she was on wrecked during Sunday night’s rain. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Mariluz Perez Wilson. She was 51 and lived in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of Wilson...
Ambush killing of man at Homewood ATM captured on video; masked gunman sought after fleeing in Volvo SUV
Police are trying to identify the suspect in a brazen killing in broad daylight at a Homewood ATM. Homewood police on Monday released surveillance images from the Sunday slaying at the stand-alone ATM at Wells Fargo on West Valley Avenue. The victim has been identified as Justin Jamon Hendrix, 35,...
Decatur man arrested for $2,500 worth of damages to business
Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man for excessive damage to a business on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
2 injured in drive-by shooting in Sheffield
Sheffield Police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect. It happened at around 10:30 p.m. off Annapolis Ave. Witnesses told police a black man in an Alabama hoodie leaned out the back window of a dark gray Honda Civic or Accord, and started firing shots. Two people were shot. Sheffield...
29-year-old man celebrating his birthday killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Ensley community
A drive-by shooting in an Ensley neighborhood Sunday left a man dead on his 29th birthday. The homicide was one of two in Birmingham this weekend, and one of three countywide that took place on Sunday. The other Birmingham homicide took place Friday night. In today’s incident, the city’s gunfire...
WAFF
Child attacked by pack of dogs
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
radio7media.com
Suspect Wanted on First Degree Kidnapping Charges in Lauderdale County Arrested
THE SUSPECT WANTED ON CHARGE OF FIRST-DEGREE KIDNAPPING FROM AN ISSUE INVOLVING A FAMILY MEMBER IN LAUREDALE COUNTY HAS BEEN ARRESTED. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE ON WEDNESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE DETECTIVES, WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF THE FBI'S NORTH ALABAMA VIOLENT CRIMES TASKFORCE AND WALKER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT A RESIDENCE IN WALKER COUNTY, ALABAMA. NICOLAS BOUDOIN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY, AND EVIDENCE WAS RECOVERED. BOUDOIN FLED FROM OFFICERS ON AUGUST 13TH AFTER THEY RESPONDED TO A BUISNESS ON HUNTSVILLE ROAD IN REFERENCE TO A REPORT OF A MALE WHO ASSAULTED A FEMALE AND FORCED HIS WAY INTO THE VECHILE SHE WAS DRIVING.BOUDOIN WAS TRANSPOTED THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITH A $75,000 BOND.
