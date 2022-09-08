ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

Center Point woman shot in drive-by in

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses […]
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

One person shot in Jones Valley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Suspect in custody after man shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, an adult male was shot in the 2400 block of Carlos Ave around 7:15 p.m. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 9

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

2 injured in drive-by shooting in Sheffield

Sheffield Police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect. It happened at around 10:30 p.m. off Annapolis Ave. Witnesses told police a black man in an Alabama hoodie leaned out the back window of a dark gray Honda Civic or Accord, and started firing shots. Two people were shot. Sheffield...
SHEFFIELD, AL
WAFF

Child attacked by pack of dogs

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Suspect Wanted on First Degree Kidnapping Charges in Lauderdale County Arrested

THE SUSPECT WANTED ON CHARGE OF FIRST-DEGREE KIDNAPPING FROM AN ISSUE INVOLVING A FAMILY MEMBER IN LAUREDALE COUNTY HAS BEEN ARRESTED. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE ON WEDNESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE DETECTIVES, WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF THE FBI'S NORTH ALABAMA VIOLENT CRIMES TASKFORCE AND WALKER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT A RESIDENCE IN WALKER COUNTY, ALABAMA. NICOLAS BOUDOIN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY, AND EVIDENCE WAS RECOVERED. BOUDOIN FLED FROM OFFICERS ON AUGUST 13TH AFTER THEY RESPONDED TO A BUISNESS ON HUNTSVILLE ROAD IN REFERENCE TO A REPORT OF A MALE WHO ASSAULTED A FEMALE AND FORCED HIS WAY INTO THE VECHILE SHE WAS DRIVING.BOUDOIN WAS TRANSPOTED THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITH A $75,000 BOND.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
