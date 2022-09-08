THE SUSPECT WANTED ON CHARGE OF FIRST-DEGREE KIDNAPPING FROM AN ISSUE INVOLVING A FAMILY MEMBER IN LAUREDALE COUNTY HAS BEEN ARRESTED. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE ON WEDNESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE DETECTIVES, WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF THE FBI'S NORTH ALABAMA VIOLENT CRIMES TASKFORCE AND WALKER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT A RESIDENCE IN WALKER COUNTY, ALABAMA. NICOLAS BOUDOIN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY, AND EVIDENCE WAS RECOVERED. BOUDOIN FLED FROM OFFICERS ON AUGUST 13TH AFTER THEY RESPONDED TO A BUISNESS ON HUNTSVILLE ROAD IN REFERENCE TO A REPORT OF A MALE WHO ASSAULTED A FEMALE AND FORCED HIS WAY INTO THE VECHILE SHE WAS DRIVING.BOUDOIN WAS TRANSPOTED THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITH A $75,000 BOND.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO