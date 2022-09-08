ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, ND

Man in custody after threatening Dickinson City Hall

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Rfps_0hnW0bWt00

DICKINSON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A 38-year-old Dickinson man is in custody Thursday afternoon after making a threat to commit an act of violence at City Hall.

According to a news release, police received a tip from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation regarding a text message allegedly written by the man indicating he was intending to bring a handgun into the municipal courtroom during a hearing.

As a result, a decision was made to close City Hall for the remainder of the day while the threat was being investigated.

The man was scheduled to appear in municipal court at 10 a.m. for arraignment on pending charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

Nichole Rice pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to murder of Anita Knutson

Around 10:05 a.m., officers who were conducting surveillance on the man’s residence observed him enter a vehicle and begin driving towards City Hall.

A traffic stop was conducted and the man was detained without incident.

The man admitted to having a revolver in the vehicle, which was located and seized by officers.

He was ultimately arrested and will face charges of Terrorising in Southwest Judicial District Court.

“It’s instances like these that prove the importance of ‘See Something, Say Something’ cooperation from the public,” said Dickinson Interim Police Chief Joe Cianni. “This tip undoubtedly prevented what could have been a very serious and violent situation. We commend city staff for their quick actions to secure the workplace, and also thank our officers for their investigative skill and quick thinking to bring the incident to a successful outcome.”

The man is currently being housed at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 5

Related
740thefan.com

Man arrested with handgun as he was en route to Dickinson City Hall

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Dickinson man is in jail after police say he threatened to bring a handgun to municipal court. Police responded after the State Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a tip. 38-year-old Derek Decker was scheduled to appear in court on charges of criminal mischief, criminal...
DICKINSON, ND
KFYR-TV

CyberTip leads to arrest of Beulah man

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Beulah man Thursday whom they say uploaded child sexual abuse materials to the internet. Investigators say a CyberTip led them to the DropBox and email accounts of 29-year-old Dustin Erker. They say he possessed and uploaded more than 40 sexually explicit videos of children. The affidavit of probable cause reports Erker admitted to locating and uploading the images to DropBox.
BEULAH, ND
KX News

One killed in Dickinson city limit crash

DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — A T-bone crash in the Dickinson city limits has led to the death of one man and the injury of another. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:06 p.m. on Saturday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 22-year-old Dickinson male Dylan Berger was traveling southbound on State Avenue North […]
DICKINSON, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, ND
State
North Dakota State
Dickinson, ND
Crime & Safety
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy