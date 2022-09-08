Man in custody after threatening Dickinson City Hall

DICKINSON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A 38-year-old Dickinson man is in custody Thursday afternoon after making a threat to commit an act of violence at City Hall.

According to a news release, police received a tip from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation regarding a text message allegedly written by the man indicating he was intending to bring a handgun into the municipal courtroom during a hearing.

As a result, a decision was made to close City Hall for the remainder of the day while the threat was being investigated.

The man was scheduled to appear in municipal court at 10 a.m. for arraignment on pending charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

Around 10:05 a.m., officers who were conducting surveillance on the man’s residence observed him enter a vehicle and begin driving towards City Hall.

A traffic stop was conducted and the man was detained without incident.

The man admitted to having a revolver in the vehicle, which was located and seized by officers.

He was ultimately arrested and will face charges of Terrorising in Southwest Judicial District Court.

“It’s instances like these that prove the importance of ‘See Something, Say Something’ cooperation from the public,” said Dickinson Interim Police Chief Joe Cianni. “This tip undoubtedly prevented what could have been a very serious and violent situation. We commend city staff for their quick actions to secure the workplace, and also thank our officers for their investigative skill and quick thinking to bring the incident to a successful outcome.”

The man is currently being housed at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center awaiting a bond hearing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.