Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Tufts shows support for Harvard, UNC in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
Related
Medical license revoked from Massachusetts doctor who sent explicit photos to patient
The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has revoked a medical license of a physician who allegedly sent sexually suggestive messages and photos to a patient.
People now come to Massachusetts for abortions; In 1971, this woman remembers having to leave the state to get hers
This story is part of a series inviting those who have gotten abortions in Massachusetts to share their experiences in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Others who wish to participate can email HMorrison@masslive.com. When Lillian Breen realized she was pregnant again, she wasn’t...
whdh.com
Mass. medical board votes to revoke license of doctor over misconduct, explicit messages sent to patient
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A state medical board says it has revoked the medical license of a doctor who used patient information inappropriately, while also requesting photos and sending said patient “sexually suggestive messages.”. The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine announced it had taken action against Dr. Julian...
nbcboston.com
Banned Waste Filling Mass. Landfills, Incinerators, Says Environmental Report
A coalition of environmental organizations under the name Zero Waste Massachusetts released a report Thursday morning that examines the effectiveness of waste bans, and calls on officials in Massachusetts to demand stricter enforcement of existing rules. The state Department of Environmental Protection implemented waste ban rules in 1990, prohibiting materials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
Layoffs, furloughs hit Family Health Center of Worcester; branches outside city closed
WORCESTER — The Family Health Center of Worcester has laid off 35 workers, furloughed 15 and has closed branches in Southbridge and Webster. The Queen Street agency, which provides care for income-eligible patients, has been dealing with financial hardships, as well as a malware attack, according to CEO Louis Brady.
AG Maura Healey ruling derails bid to limit super PAC contributions in Massachusetts
Super PACs have spent more than $4 million this cycle in support of candidates like Democratic nominee for attorney general Andrea Campbell, Democratic nominee for auditor Diana DiZoglio and Democratic lieutenant governor nominee Kim Driscoll. Fueled by single contributions as large as $100,000 from wealthy donors like Baupost Group CEO...
WCVB
Question 4: Referendum on controversial driver's license law will appear on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Voters will be asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the legislation in May, but in June the Massachusetts House of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
commonwealthmagazine.org
Did Charlie Baker win last week’s state primary?
HE WAS NOT on last week’s primary ballot, but Charlie Baker – or at least his brand of more middle-of-the-road pragmatism – actually had a good day at the polls, at least, ironically, in the Democratic primary. That was one big takeaway from the Massachusetts primary results...
iheart.com
Shannon Liss-Riordan Spent Millions On Unsuccessful Attorney General Race
BOSTON (State House News Service) — Turns out a nearly $6.5 million August blitz was not enough for Shannon Liss-Riordan. That's one of the takeaways from a striking bubble chart of monthly raising and spending data published by the Office of Campaign and Political Finance: Liss-Riordan's campaign spent about $6.46 million on her unsuccessful attorney general bid between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, far more than any other Massachusetts candidate over the same span.
NECN
All of Massachusetts Now Considered Low Risk for COVID, CDC Says
All of Massachusetts is now at low risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a major change from just a few weeks ago, when most of eastern Massachusetts was still in the medium risk category. Massachusetts health officials reported 6,623...
Mass. Inspection Sticker Changes Start November 1
Mass. - Changes to Massachusetts motor vehicle inspecion stickers are being implemented on November 1. According to the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), vehicles inspected after November 1 will receive a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, valid for one year. Stickers will no longer display the month the new inspection occurred. Vehicles with stickers that expired in the previous year will receive a January sticker.
Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?
Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
NECN
Question on Driver's Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants Will Appear on the Ballot
A question asking voters to approve or repeal the new law that allows undocumented immigrants to be issued driver's licenses will be placed on the November ballot. The bill passed earlier this year despite a veto by Gov. Charlie Baker, but it has continued to spark debate. With 71,883 signatures...
Targeted therapies tested at Spaulding Rehab will 'transform lives'
BOSTON – In the U.S., about one in four adults lives with a disability, and technology can play a major role in how well and independently they live.Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and now its testing new technology in its Motional Analysis Lab that could change the way people heal.An avatar looks like he's directing traffic as he replicates the researcher's movements, but when a patient is fitted with wireless sensors, doctors will see the deficiencies in movement."We can see where the motion problem is – in arms or legs – and develop targeted treatments for your...
Warning For Pet Owners From Massachusetts Rabies Task Force
The Cape Cod & Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force are gearing up for their fall vaccine drop and want pet owners to be aware of the baits they may find in their yards. From Thursday September 13 through Saturday September 17, some 80,000 oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits will be distributed throughout Bourne, Sandwich, Falmouth, Barnstable, Plymouth, Wareham, Carver, Kingston, Middleboro, Rochester, Marion, and Lakeville.
George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died
George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
Sutton Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to Fraud
WORCESTER - A local investment advisor pleaded guilty on Thursday, September 8, in federal court in Boston, to charges related to a scheme to steal over $2.8 million from six clients over more than a decade. James Kenneth Couture, 42, of Sutton, pleaded guilty to four counts of both wire...
RMV announces inspection sticker changes for Massachusetts drivers
BOSTON - There's a change coming to the way inspection stickers are given out in Massachusetts - and it affects those who wait too long to get their car inspected. The RMV said that starting November 1, cars that pass the annually required inspection will get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, rather than the month of inspection.Drivers who wait more than a year will get a January sticker."Any vehicle owner late in getting a vehicle inspected, beyond one year from the last inspection, will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred,"...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester, MA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.https://thisweekinworcester.com/
Comments / 0