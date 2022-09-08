ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

LIBERTY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Houston Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 300 Gulfgate Center Mall. Early reports are a Liberty County Deputy and another officer from an agency in Liberty County were working an extra job at the Doneraki Mexican Restaurant when a patron was asked to leave. That patron returned with a tire iron and was shot by one or both officers. The suspect is dead on the scene. The officers were not injured.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
