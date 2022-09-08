Read full article on original website
Related
wrganews.com
Report: Woman hijacked motor vehicle at gunpoint
A 22-year-old Kingston woman has been arrested in connection with a carjacking that occurred back on August 29 at Eagle Park. According to Floyd County Jail records, Jessica Breana Maria Virta pointed a firearm at the victim and then took the victim’s 2008 Honda Accord. Virta is charged with...
wrganews.com
Trooper cadet from Rome dies during training
September 9, 2022–3:46 p.m. The Georgia Department of Public Safety has announced the line of duty death of a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School. Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree #847, along with other members of the 113th Trooper School, were performing a training exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday.
wrganews.com
Firefighters respond to fire alarm on Broad Street Friday
September 9, 2022–4:22 p.m. A fire alarm at First National Community Bank resulted in the evacuation of buildings in the 500 block of Broad Street Friday afternoon. According to the Rome Floyd County Fire Department, the issue was related to the HVAC system that filled the building up with smoke.
wrganews.com
No injuries reported in Saturday morning train collision
September 10, 2022–10:00 a.m. Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers. OPEN:. Donahoo Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrganews.com
Rome City Commission meets Monday
September 11, 2022–11:41 a.m. Rome City Commissioners will get an update on the new United Way facility Monday evening. Commissioners are set to tour the facility at 1304 North Broad Street during their pre-meeting caucus. They will return to city hall for the regular meeting, which starts at 6:30...
wrganews.com
Floyd elections board meets Monday
September 11, 2022–11:52 a.m. The Floyd County Board of Elections & Registration will hold another Special Called Meeting Monday. The purpose of the special called meeting is to go into an executive session to discuss personnel matters. The meeting will start at 5:00 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Caucus Room,...
wrganews.com
Students place 2,977 American flags representing the lives lost on 9/11
September 11, 2022–11:20 a.m. Georgia Highlands College (GHC) faculty, staff and students placed 2,977 flags on the college’s Cartersville site this week in remembrance of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Several Veterans Affairs work-study students and the Student Veterans of America Club, as well...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] 18th Annual Floyd GOP Rally takes place at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – On Saturday the 18th Annual Floyd County GOP Rally took place at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. A crowd gathered to hear opening remarks made by Floyd GOP Chairman Jamie Palmer who introduced multiple guest speakers including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well as Senate Candidate Herschel Walker.
Comments / 0