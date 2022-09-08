Roy Coley, Director of the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Dept., was the guest speaker at the Miami’s Community Newspapers breakfast at Casa Cuba in South Miami

Read full article on original website
Related
communitynewspapers.com
Coral Gables Community Foundation awards over $100,000 in grants
The Coral Gables Community Foundation recently awarded more than $100,000 in grants from its Community Giving Program to non-profit organizations vital to preserving the quality of life in Coral Gables, with an average grant value more than double that of any past year. Wells Fargo Bank vice president Kaiser Ahmed,...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Villagers aid Actors’ Playhouse with donation for historic renovation
Miami Villagers recently presented a check for $7,867 to representatives of Actors’ Playhouse located in Coral Gables. The funds were used to replace the building’s 15-year-old outdated carpet in the lobby and theater aisles and was designed to complement the theater’s historic terrazzo floors. Actors’ Playhouse is...
communitynewspapers.com
Partnerships make for effective fundraising
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs in District 11 has 12 clubs including those as far north as El Portal and south to Key West. In fact, a group of club women from various clubs are even planning an overnight trip in December to visit the Key West Club and attend their Holiday Bazaar. In another show of support for sister clubs, several area clubs joined the Hialeah Woman’s Club for their 100th Anniversary luncheon and installation at the historic Hialeah Race Track. Clubs from all over the county attended the affair including the Woman’s Clubs of Coral Gables, Miami, El Portal, CocoPlum and Miami Springs. In addition, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, who is currently fulfilling his 10th term in the U.S. House of Representatives and represents Hialeah, attended the celebration congratulating Club President Barbara Hassall and all the club members on this milestone. Among the many club presidents on hand to echo the Congressman’s sentiments were Ruth Martinez of Coral Gables; Carol Nobles of CocoPlum; Maribel Trujillo-Fruitstone of El Portal; Shirley Pardon of Miami; and Jaunita Palazzolo of Miami Springs.
communitynewspapers.com
Pinecrest and its police: At impasse…again
In the late 1800’s, Samuel Gompers founded the American Federation of Labor to create fairness in the workplace through collective bargaining between labor and management. This led to the creation of labor unions that spanned virtually every sector of employment. The idea of labor and management working cooperatively so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
communitynewspapers.com
The Miami Woman’s Club members return to restored bayfront home
After waiting over a decade of reconstruction and intricate refurbishing of their 1926 historic clubhouse, the Miami Woman’s Club finally is back in the iconic five-story building in Downtown Miami at 1737 N. Bayshore Dr. The Miami Woman’s Club, now in its 122nd year of service, conducted its first...
miamicurated.com
Steakhouses in Miami, My Picks
Which Steakhouses in Miami to go to? With more guests coming to town, holidays on the horizon and the cultural season about to explode, I’ve picked eleven of my favorite steakhouses in Miami and Miami Beach with different ambiances and price points. They range from glam and traditional clubby decor to casual. Plus, all have solid options for those who don’t want meat.My reviews of the restaurants are highlighted in red. Also listed other are others to consider, though they’re not written up as I haven’t been there. Coming up, Part 2, steakhouses in Miami Beach – Karen.
Citrus County Chronicle
Miami-Dade to turn ‘wasted space’ into vibrant neighborhood
MIAMI (AP) — This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade Commission District 10 runner-up Martha Bueno stakes claim at possible District 11 appointment
'Obviously, I took a large time out of my life to run for the seat, and I was disappointed with the results of not winning.'. Miami-Dade County Commission District 10 runner-up, Martha Bueno, tweeted on Thursday that she wants to be appointed to fill the seat representing District 11 just a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to suspend or replace the current Commissioner, Joe Martinez.
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida state officials called emergency meeting with Palm Beach County Schools. Why?
State education officials demanded an emergency meeting with Superintendent Mike Burke and visited Palm Beach County school campuses after a statewide grand jury called out the district and others in its final report on school safety in the wake of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland. The officials did not...
communitynewspapers.com
A Love Story Winery and Bistro now open at 8800 Miller Road
One of South Florida’s most anticipated venues has opened its doors. A Love Story Winery & Bistro is located at 8800 SW 56 St. (Miller Road), Miami, FL 33165. The labor of love and newest project was created by the dynamic Cuban husband and wife duo of Roger and Betty Marsan. Proprietors of “Betty Bu Party Rental,” the couple have serviced South Florida for three decades, with their massive inventory and event services.
usf.edu
With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts
For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
At 71, still riding a Harley, Archbishop Thomas Wenski is ready for challenges
MIAMI - Looking fit and trim, Archbishop Thomas Wenski, who has lost 55 pounds since January was getting set for another day at the Archdiocese of Miami. About that weight loss, Wenski said "…done it by following a low carb, no carb diet and lots of exercise." It is a contrast to his image of a burly biker. Wenski is famous for showing up at events on his Harley, "I still ride my motorcycle when I can," he laments.Wenski was recently honored with a Mass celebrating his 25th Anniversary as a Bishop. He was ordained as a priest 46 years ago and has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Lucia Baez-Geller
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We pick up the conversation about the internal struggles South Florida schools now face when it comes to balancing parents’ rights, including all families, and the new law meant to ensure that. Lucia Baez-Geller is the Miami-Dade School Board member who proposed, again, marking...
communitynewspapers.com
What’s Up at the Gardens…Farewell, But Not Goodbye
This slideshow requires JavaScript. This is a very difficult column for me to write because this is my last column as Pinecrest Gardens Director. It is with a heavy heart that I leave this phenomenal job, that was, in reality, anything but a job for me. For the past 12 years, Pinecrest Gardens has been my life, my heart, my passion, my happy place as I watched it blossom into South Florida’s Cultural Arts Park and my place of escape when I needed solitude. We rebuilt, refreshed and renovated every one of our facilities, breathing new life into what was tired and rundown when I arrived.
communitynewspapers.com
Solana Spaces to open 4,200 sf Solana Embassy in Wynwood
Retail by MONA, the retail leasing and advisory firm guiding tenants and landlords through an evolving retail landscape, recently announced that Solana Spaces, the retail arm of blockchain giant Solana has taken 4,200 square feet of space in The Annex Wynwood (The Annex) at 15 NW 24 St. in Wynwood.
communitynewspapers.com
House of Horror Haunted Carnival scaring South Florida for 20 years
Courageous souls are in for a horrifying Halloween season at Miami International Mall where, for the past 20 years, House of Horror Haunted Carnival (HOH) has been scaring the living daylights out of the so-called unafraid. With four new haunted house experiences, a midway filled with unlimited carnival rides, food,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
townandtourist.com
17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
cohaitungchi.com
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
communitynewspapers.com
County awarded $19.8 million to purchase battery-powered buses
The State of Florida recently announced a $19.8 million investment in Miami-Dade County for the purchase of 63 electric buses. Through a settlement with Volkswagen, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) awarded more than $68 million to purchase 227 electric transit buses in 13 counties statewide, including $19.8 for Miami-Dade County — the largest award recipient of the counties.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
UHealth Breaks Ground on New North Miami Location
September 9, 2022 – After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UHealth – University of Miami Health System took major steps toward its planned future, breaking ground on a world-class medical center at SoLé Mia, the 184-acre mixed-use development in North Miami, a joint venture between highly respected real estate developers LeFrak and Turnberry.
Comments / 0