Roy Coley, Director of the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Dept., was the guest speaker at the Miami’s Community Newspapers breakfast at Casa Cuba in South Miami

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs in District 11 has 12 clubs including those as far north as El Portal and south to Key West. In fact, a group of club women from various clubs are even planning an overnight trip in December to visit the Key West Club and attend their Holiday Bazaar. In another show of support for sister clubs, several area clubs joined the Hialeah Woman’s Club for their 100th Anniversary luncheon and installation at the historic Hialeah Race Track. Clubs from all over the county attended the affair including the Woman’s Clubs of Coral Gables, Miami, El Portal, CocoPlum and Miami Springs. In addition, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, who is currently fulfilling his 10th term in the U.S. House of Representatives and represents Hialeah, attended the celebration congratulating Club President Barbara Hassall and all the club members on this milestone. Among the many club presidents on hand to echo the Congressman’s sentiments were Ruth Martinez of Coral Gables; Carol Nobles of CocoPlum; Maribel Trujillo-Fruitstone of El Portal; Shirley Pardon of Miami; and Jaunita Palazzolo of Miami Springs.

EL PORTAL, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO