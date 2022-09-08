Read full article on original website
Driver dies, passenger in hospital after fiery crash in Benton Harbor
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a vehicle crash on Saturday. The crash occurred on Main Street at 5th.
7 vehicles, including a $70k Tesla damaged following single-car crash
Multiple vehicles were damaged at a used car dealership following a crash on Saturday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Fox17
Teen driver in serious condition after crash that closed down US 131
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids suffered serious injuries after a crash that shut down southbound US 131 for over an hour. Michigan State Police say that the female driver lost control of her vehicle and struck a traffic attenuator. The car rolled, ejecting the driver.
Deputies: Missing Cedar Springs man found
Deputies are looking for a missing man in Cedar Springs.
Car hits tree, rolls over multiple times in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is injured after a serious crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened near Wilson Road and 130th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in Crockery Township. Police say a 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz, going west...
4 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
Four people were hurt in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.
Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
Arson suspect arrested after Ottawa County house fire
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Friday, Sept. 9 after a fire damaged a house. Police responded at 5:37 p.m. to a report of a white Dodge pickup truck driving recklessly through a Georgetown Township neighborhood, a news release said. There were...
Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Suspect leads police on chase in stolen U-Haul, rams squad cars in neighborhood
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Law enforcement in Walker and Ottawa County say what started as a stolen motorcycle investigation lead to a multi-county crime spree that involved the suspect swimming in the Grand River and stealing a U-Haul truck to evade police. The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when...
Man shot by officers amid chase involving stolen U-Haul
What started as an investigation into a stolen motorcycle turned into a chase that spanned two counties and included a stolen U-Haul truck and also involved officers from two departments firing shots before the suspect was finally caught, authorities say.
1 injured after t-bone crash on Leonard Street
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a crash injured one person on the city's northeast side. Police say that a vehicle was t-boned in front of the Family Fare on Leonard Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, however the extent of those injuries are still unknown at this time.
Deputies search for 20-year-old missing from Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help searching for a missing 20-year-old man.
WWMTCw
Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
Police looking for man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in Battle Creek
The Battle Creek Police Department needs your help finding a man who’s accused of kidnapping and shooting at a woman he knows.
2 People Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Grattan Township (Kent County, MI)
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash that injured two people. The crash happened near Lincoln Avenue and 5 Mile road in Grattan Township on Thursday.
Gas main leak causes fire in Kalamazoo
A gas main leak caused a fire in Kalamazoo on Thursday.
wkzo.com
Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in single-vehicle crash in Cass County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County Sheriff’s deputies believe speed and alcohol to be factors in a single-vehicle crash where a driver lost control of his truck and rolled it several times before coming to a stop on the driver’s side. Authorities say the crash...
WWMTCw
Suspect in Kalsee Credit Union robbery arrested
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers arrested a 42-year-old man Friday who is accused of robbing a Kalsee Credit Union earlier in the week. Crime on Tuesday: Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery. He was taken into custody near the intersection of Milham and Westnedge avenues around...
Calhoun Co. police chase leads to stolen vehicle, gun
A Battle Creek man was arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
