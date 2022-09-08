ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
Holland, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 injured after t-bone crash on Leonard Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a crash injured one person on the city's northeast side. Police say that a vehicle was t-boned in front of the Family Fare on Leonard Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, however the extent of those injuries are still unknown at this time.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect in Kalsee Credit Union robbery arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers arrested a 42-year-old man Friday who is accused of robbing a Kalsee Credit Union earlier in the week. Crime on Tuesday: Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery. He was taken into custody near the intersection of Milham and Westnedge avenues around...
KALAMAZOO, MI

