Savannah, GA

eatitandlikeit.com

Kiwanis of Hilton Head Island to hold 37th Chili Cookoff

The 37th Annual Kiwanis Club of Hilton Head Island Chili Cook Off will take place from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Coastal Discovery Museum. The event raises much-needed funding for local youth charities. More than 25 chili cooks will face off to determine the best concoctions in Professional, Amateur, and People’s Choice categories.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
matadornetwork.com

These Airbnbs in Savannah, Georgia, Put You Close To Downtown, the River, and the Beach

Savannah, Georgia is truly a place of Southern charm. The historic city is filled with art, architecture, trendy shops, and spooky haunted tours. If you’re looking for a quiet but lively place to take your next vacation, Savannah is the place for you. Explore the arts, culture, and haunted places, have a bite of the city’s local cuisines, or head to Savannah’s beach Tybee Island and have some fun in the sun. Get a jump start on your Savannah trip with some unique historical, and beachy Airbnb Savannah GA accommodations.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah firefighters reflect on how 9/11 changed profession

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Sunday morning, firefighters with the Savannah Fire Department took a moment of silence at 10:28 a.m., the moment the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed 21 years ago. The deadliest terror attack in the United States claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, including 343 firefighters. It’s a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
vsuspectator.com

Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small

Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
VALDOSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is still undetermined. A historic site review of Yamacraw continues before a federal application can be submitted for demolition. The pastor of a historic church in Yamacraw Village, First Bryan Baptist, and Georgia Benton who...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

John Ring: Sleepless in Bluffton? Think on these things

Sometimes my mind is so full of thoughts and ideas I can’t get one out. I’m sure if you are a regular reader of this column, you have experienced some of my mindless chatter. Well, I’m like that today. I have a book that I am reading...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Garden City Housing Team host housing fair and expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Savannah area is the second most expensive area to live in the state. That can make finding and affording housing a challenge which is why the Garden City Housing Team put on a housing fair and expo Saturday.
GARDEN CITY, GA
holycitysinner.com

Cast Away Charters Voted Best Fishing Charter Company in the Lowcountry

BEAUFORT SC — Cast Away Charters was recently named “Best Fishing Charter Company” in the greater Beaufort SC area by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers, and also awarded Trip Advisor’s Travelers’ Choice for 2022. The Lowcountry Best awards from The Island Packet and...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Man dies in fire at Hilton head vacation home

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head. Hilton Head Fire Rescue says six people were vacationing in the home. Four people escaped and another person was taken to the hospital. Deputies say the...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Barrels wash ashore Tybee Island beach early Friday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Some barrels washed ashore on Tybee Island early Friday morning. According to Shawn Gillen, Tybee City Manager, the barrels were cleaned up by its Department of Public Works. Gillen said the island experienced very high tides last night. There were no details provided on what was inside the barrels and […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.

