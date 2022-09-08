Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth VisitingRene CizioSavannah, GA
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
eatitandlikeit.com
Kiwanis of Hilton Head Island to hold 37th Chili Cookoff
The 37th Annual Kiwanis Club of Hilton Head Island Chili Cook Off will take place from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Coastal Discovery Museum. The event raises much-needed funding for local youth charities. More than 25 chili cooks will face off to determine the best concoctions in Professional, Amateur, and People’s Choice categories.
matadornetwork.com
These Airbnbs in Savannah, Georgia, Put You Close To Downtown, the River, and the Beach
Savannah, Georgia is truly a place of Southern charm. The historic city is filled with art, architecture, trendy shops, and spooky haunted tours. If you’re looking for a quiet but lively place to take your next vacation, Savannah is the place for you. Explore the arts, culture, and haunted places, have a bite of the city’s local cuisines, or head to Savannah’s beach Tybee Island and have some fun in the sun. Get a jump start on your Savannah trip with some unique historical, and beachy Airbnb Savannah GA accommodations.
Gallery: Pooler Patriot Day 2022
POOLER, Ga (WSAV) — The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Patriot Day celebration on Saturday. Check out this photo gallery below!
Savannah firefighters reflect on how 9/11 changed profession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Sunday morning, firefighters with the Savannah Fire Department took a moment of silence at 10:28 a.m., the moment the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed 21 years ago. The deadliest terror attack in the United States claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, including 343 firefighters. It’s a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small
Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
wtoc.com
Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is still undetermined. A historic site review of Yamacraw continues before a federal application can be submitted for demolition. The pastor of a historic church in Yamacraw Village, First Bryan Baptist, and Georgia Benton who...
blufftontoday.com
John Ring: Sleepless in Bluffton? Think on these things
Sometimes my mind is so full of thoughts and ideas I can’t get one out. I’m sure if you are a regular reader of this column, you have experienced some of my mindless chatter. Well, I’m like that today. I have a book that I am reading...
wtoc.com
Garden City Housing Team host housing fair and expo
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Savannah area is the second most expensive area to live in the state. That can make finding and affording housing a challenge which is why the Garden City Housing Team put on a housing fair and expo Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
holycitysinner.com
Cast Away Charters Voted Best Fishing Charter Company in the Lowcountry
BEAUFORT SC — Cast Away Charters was recently named “Best Fishing Charter Company” in the greater Beaufort SC area by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers, and also awarded Trip Advisor’s Travelers’ Choice for 2022. The Lowcountry Best awards from The Island Packet and...
Gallery: Step One Auto hosts Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce Business Afterhours Social
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Step One Auto hosted its Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce Business Afterhours Social Thursday. Check out a photo gallery below.
Hilton Head woman has been parent for 100 foster children
Van Name celebrated her 100th foster child, a 5-month-old girl, this summer and says she has been the “best baby” yet.
wtoc.com
Man dies in fire at Hilton head vacation home
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head. Hilton Head Fire Rescue says six people were vacationing in the home. Four people escaped and another person was taken to the hospital. Deputies say the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
City of Savannah condemns Evergreen Cemetery, but it’s better than it sounds
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of dollars and years later the City of Savannah voted to condemn a private cemetery. Issues with Evergreen Cemetery go back decades, according to the city. Families, including Mayor Van Johnson, couldn’t visit their loved ones because of all the grass and debris covering the...
Barrels wash ashore Tybee Island beach early Friday morning
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Some barrels washed ashore on Tybee Island early Friday morning. According to Shawn Gillen, Tybee City Manager, the barrels were cleaned up by its Department of Public Works. Gillen said the island experienced very high tides last night. There were no details provided on what was inside the barrels and […]
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
thesource.com
Quando Rondo Cuts Ties With Rollin 60s Crips Following Lul Pab’s Death
Savannah, GA native Quando Rondo is putting down his blue flag and disavowing his allegiance to the Rollin 60s Crips after his friend Lul Pab was murdered in a shooting last month in which he was the intended target. Rondo admitted that the gang life brought too much chaos in...
Ga. drowning victim was key figure in trial that inspired “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned has been identified as a prominent attorney involved in the court case that inspired the book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”. Authorities said Deppish Kirkland died in a boating accident in Bear Creek on Lake...
The Post and Courier
Hilton Head is trying to get its short-term rental situation under control
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The past few years, so many visitors have poured onto Hilton Head that Erin Hall's family has adopted an informal rule: Don't leave the island on Saturday. The Halls quickly learned that a trip over the bridge on the day that most Airbnbs and Vrbos...
WJCL
'Caring, sweet, funny': Coworker remembers Savannah police officer killed in off-duty crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A public viewing was held Friday for a Savannah police officer who died as a result of an off-duty crash. The public viewing for officer Reginald Brannan took place from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Tabernacle Baptist Church on Alice Street. Ahead of the viewing,...
wtoc.com
Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.
Comments / 0