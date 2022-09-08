Mason Anderson had four touchdowns as Pleasant Home rallied from an early deficit and topped McKenzie 25-20 on the road in a big region contest Thursday night. “We are so proud of the effort and resilience of our players. It was a hard-fought physical game by both teams. We had some game-defining plays by a couple of our key players who stepped up when it mattered the most. We wanted to improve on our turnovers and penalties and did that tonight. We had a number of guys who were injured, and they pushed through tonight for us. We know we still have a long tough road ahead and will continue to strive for improvement,” Head Coach Cody Sellers said.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO