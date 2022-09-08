ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

Andalusia Star News

Eagles use strong running game for region win at McKenzie, 25-20

Mason Anderson had four touchdowns as Pleasant Home rallied from an early deficit and topped McKenzie 25-20 on the road in a big region contest Thursday night. “We are so proud of the effort and resilience of our players. It was a hard-fought physical game by both teams. We had some game-defining plays by a couple of our key players who stepped up when it mattered the most. We wanted to improve on our turnovers and penalties and did that tonight. We had a number of guys who were injured, and they pushed through tonight for us. We know we still have a long tough road ahead and will continue to strive for improvement,” Head Coach Cody Sellers said.
ANDALUSIA, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Smiths Station vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off back-to-back weeks facing the top two teams at the 7A level, the Enterprise Wildcats return home to host Smiths Station. Enterprise has not lost to Smiths Station since 2018 and the Cats really needed a win Friday night. Wildcats win 58-16.
ENTERPRISE, AL
WTOK-TV

Butler man killed in car crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler said a 73-year-old man from Butler, Ala., was killed in an accident on Highway 19 South Wednesday evening. Cobler said the one-car wreck happened near Shannon Road in the Whynot community, about two miles from the Alabama state line. The man’s name...
BUTLER, AL
wtvy.com

Brantley @ Elba | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Brantley takes on Elba. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
BRANTLEY, AL
alabamanews.net

Camden School Moving Forward After School Fire

Fire destroyed the main building at Hobbs Elementary School in Camden — just before the end of the school year. So, now with a new school year just getting underway — we went back to Hobbs — to see how things are going. Fire severely damaged the...
CAMDEN, AL
Andalusia Star News

Opp schools, city partner to provide full-time SRO

Opp City Schools and the City of Opp recently announced a partnership to provide a full-time school resource officer for the district with Officer Jabe Thompson beginning his duties immediately. Officer Thompson will bring enhanced safety and security, and strengthen the city-school relationships for the benefit of all district families,...
OPP, AL
lowndessignal.com

Letohatchee native helps with World’s Largest Peanut Boil

Set to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, the 52nd Annual Crenshaw County Alcazar Shrine Club’s World’s Largest Peanut Boil concluded with an early sellout around 4 p.m. Sunday. In total, 34 tons of peanuts were sold, with most of the nuts being boiled. Customers who prefer their peanuts parched also left the event satisfied.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Springate resigning as Andalusia Health CEO

Andalusia Health CEO Brian Springate has announced he is resigning his position with the hospital after accepting a position in Kentucky. Rob Marshal, a former CEO with Scion Health, will be filling the vacancy as interim CEO. Springate joined the Andalusia hospital staff in June 2021, initially as the interim...
ANDALUSIA, AL
wdhn.com

The caregiver returns to the scene of a weekend fire in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)–Earlier this week, we told you about a neighbor saving the lives of two occupants in an Enterprise house fire. WDHN followed one of those occupants as she returned for the first time since the blaze. Last Sunday afternoon, Mary Griffin and her caretaker, Angie Byrd, were...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-65 SB

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared on I-65 in Lowndes County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the 154 mile marker. That’s between Letohatchee and Hope Hull. The crash brought on major delays for nearly four hours.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Bringing relief to ‘food deserts’ in Baldwin County

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County non-profit are trying to help families in areas that sometimes get overlooked. The Prodisee Pantry held its monthly food distribution in Stockton Saturday. Drivers slowly make their way through an assembly line–volunteers get the food ready and load it into trunks. It’s a big help for […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Men Sentenced, One Extradicted in Dallas Co.

A busy week of cases at the Dallas County Courthouse — saw several high profile being resolved this week. Two murder suspects — are now headed to prison — while another — is headed back to Mississippi to stand trial. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Citronelle Police looking for man last seen Monday

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department said they are looking for a 32-year-old man who was last seen on Monday, Sept. 5 in Citronelle, according to release. Irron Corey Weaver, 32, is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with Hazel eyes and brown hair. Weaver was last at his grandmother’s house off of Woodland Ct. in […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family of man killed by Bay Minette police officer still pushing for answers

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends of Otis French Jr., the man shot and killed by a Bay Minette police officer in August, are still pushing for answers. The Bay Minette Justice League hosted a community day in honor of French. Those in attendance included the NAACP, Baldwin County Democrats, and the Martin Luther King Planning Committee. They’re asking for more transparency in the case.
BAY MINETTE, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise Police mourn the loss of an officer

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers. Sergeant Angela Brown, age 52, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, EPD announced in a Facebook post earlier today. Brown had served as a part of EPD since April of 1994 in...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Fort Rucker crash victim dies almost two months after his rescue

FORT RUCKER (WDHN)—The Fort Rucker dispatcher who was trapped in his vehicle for hours on end, then rescued and sent to the hospital, has died almost two months later. Fort Rucker officials now confirm that the victim of the crash was Josue Coss. He was placed in a medically induced coma sometime after he was taken to the hospital and never regained consciousness. He had developed pneumonia and his kidneys were shutting down.
FORT RUCKER, AL

