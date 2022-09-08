Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Eagles use strong running game for region win at McKenzie, 25-20
Mason Anderson had four touchdowns as Pleasant Home rallied from an early deficit and topped McKenzie 25-20 on the road in a big region contest Thursday night. “We are so proud of the effort and resilience of our players. It was a hard-fought physical game by both teams. We had some game-defining plays by a couple of our key players who stepped up when it mattered the most. We wanted to improve on our turnovers and penalties and did that tonight. We had a number of guys who were injured, and they pushed through tonight for us. We know we still have a long tough road ahead and will continue to strive for improvement,” Head Coach Cody Sellers said.
The Extra Point: Smiths Station vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off back-to-back weeks facing the top two teams at the 7A level, the Enterprise Wildcats return home to host Smiths Station. Enterprise has not lost to Smiths Station since 2018 and the Cats really needed a win Friday night. Wildcats win 58-16.
WTOK-TV
Butler man killed in car crash
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler said a 73-year-old man from Butler, Ala., was killed in an accident on Highway 19 South Wednesday evening. Cobler said the one-car wreck happened near Shannon Road in the Whynot community, about two miles from the Alabama state line. The man’s name...
wtvy.com
Brantley @ Elba | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Brantley takes on Elba. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
alabamanews.net
Camden School Moving Forward After School Fire
Fire destroyed the main building at Hobbs Elementary School in Camden — just before the end of the school year. So, now with a new school year just getting underway — we went back to Hobbs — to see how things are going. Fire severely damaged the...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. EMA Director says folks in low-lying areas need to always be vigilant during heavy rain
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva is known as the “City of Two Rivers”, and high water is often on the minds of local officials and area responders. With the possibility of heavy rains over the next 24 hours, Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith always prepares for the worst, but hopes for the best.
Andalusia Star News
Opp schools, city partner to provide full-time SRO
Opp City Schools and the City of Opp recently announced a partnership to provide a full-time school resource officer for the district with Officer Jabe Thompson beginning his duties immediately. Officer Thompson will bring enhanced safety and security, and strengthen the city-school relationships for the benefit of all district families,...
niceville.com
Spike strips stop fleeing pickup pulling trailer in north Okaloosa: OCSO
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A Crestview man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from deputies during an attempted traffic stop early Saturday morning near Holt, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in an announcement. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), around 1 a.m. on Saturday,...
lowndessignal.com
Letohatchee native helps with World’s Largest Peanut Boil
Set to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, the 52nd Annual Crenshaw County Alcazar Shrine Club’s World’s Largest Peanut Boil concluded with an early sellout around 4 p.m. Sunday. In total, 34 tons of peanuts were sold, with most of the nuts being boiled. Customers who prefer their peanuts parched also left the event satisfied.
Andalusia Star News
Springate resigning as Andalusia Health CEO
Andalusia Health CEO Brian Springate has announced he is resigning his position with the hospital after accepting a position in Kentucky. Rob Marshal, a former CEO with Scion Health, will be filling the vacancy as interim CEO. Springate joined the Andalusia hospital staff in June 2021, initially as the interim...
wdhn.com
The caregiver returns to the scene of a weekend fire in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)–Earlier this week, we told you about a neighbor saving the lives of two occupants in an Enterprise house fire. WDHN followed one of those occupants as she returned for the first time since the blaze. Last Sunday afternoon, Mary Griffin and her caretaker, Angie Byrd, were...
WSFA
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-65 SB
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared on I-65 in Lowndes County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the 154 mile marker. That’s between Letohatchee and Hope Hull. The crash brought on major delays for nearly four hours.
Bringing relief to ‘food deserts’ in Baldwin County
STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County non-profit are trying to help families in areas that sometimes get overlooked. The Prodisee Pantry held its monthly food distribution in Stockton Saturday. Drivers slowly make their way through an assembly line–volunteers get the food ready and load it into trunks. It’s a big help for […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Clarke County authorities need help identifying pair accused in robbery
GAINESTOWN, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Clarke County are looking for a pistol-packing robber and his get-away driver. Deputies said an armed man held up the Busy Ant 4 store in Gainestown on Sept. 1 and got away with a large amount of cash. Two people were in the store at the time of robbery.
alabamanews.net
Two Men Sentenced, One Extradicted in Dallas Co.
A busy week of cases at the Dallas County Courthouse — saw several high profile being resolved this week. Two murder suspects — are now headed to prison — while another — is headed back to Mississippi to stand trial. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson...
Citronelle Police looking for man last seen Monday
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department said they are looking for a 32-year-old man who was last seen on Monday, Sept. 5 in Citronelle, according to release. Irron Corey Weaver, 32, is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with Hazel eyes and brown hair. Weaver was last at his grandmother’s house off of Woodland Ct. in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Family of man killed by Bay Minette police officer still pushing for answers
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends of Otis French Jr., the man shot and killed by a Bay Minette police officer in August, are still pushing for answers. The Bay Minette Justice League hosted a community day in honor of French. Those in attendance included the NAACP, Baldwin County Democrats, and the Martin Luther King Planning Committee. They’re asking for more transparency in the case.
WJHG-TV
Enough fentanyl to kill every Fort Walton Beach resident found with search warrant
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after Okaloosa County authorities conducted a search warrant Thursday. Detectives with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit and an Okaloosa County Special Response Team executed the search warrant at a home on Deluna Rd SW.
wtvy.com
Enterprise Police mourn the loss of an officer
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers. Sergeant Angela Brown, age 52, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, EPD announced in a Facebook post earlier today. Brown had served as a part of EPD since April of 1994 in...
wdhn.com
Fort Rucker crash victim dies almost two months after his rescue
FORT RUCKER (WDHN)—The Fort Rucker dispatcher who was trapped in his vehicle for hours on end, then rescued and sent to the hospital, has died almost two months later. Fort Rucker officials now confirm that the victim of the crash was Josue Coss. He was placed in a medically induced coma sometime after he was taken to the hospital and never regained consciousness. He had developed pneumonia and his kidneys were shutting down.
