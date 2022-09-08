ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Slaying of local journalist caught on video, arrest report says

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ja6qT_0hnVzCA900

Investigative journalist Jeff German captured the evidence that would help identify the elected official suspected of killing him , an arrest report reveals.

Clark County public administrator Rob Telles was arrested Wednesday evening at his home. Telles' DNA was found under German's fingernails, according to an arrest report obtained by KTNV.

The encounter between German and a suspect since identified as Telles was captured on video, investigators revealed in a statement of probable cause for Telles' arrest. It lays out a previously unknown timeline of what happened the day German died:

  • 10:54 a.m. Friday , a maroon GMC Denali since linked to Telles arrived in the area of German's home. The 69-year-old lived alone near Vegas Drive and Tenaya Way.
  • At 11:18 a.m. , police say the suspect arrived on German's property.
  • The suspect walked directly to the west side of the property and approached a pedestrian gate leading to German's backyard.
  • "Within the next several minutes," German walked out of the garage to the west side of his property.
  • He approached the pedestrian gate and "was immediately attacked," the report states. Police say he fell to the ground and never got back up.
  • The suspect then stood and "calmly" walked east, away from German's home.
  • Six minutes later , a maroon GMC Denali parked directly in front of the residence. The suspect got out, re-approached the area where German fell, and "appeared to look for something," police wrote.
  • At 10:33 a.m. on Saturday , police received a 911 call reporting the discovery of German's body. He was pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m.

An autopsy revealed German died from sharp force injuries. According to the report, he was stabbed at least seven times.

The autopsy also located evidence that would become crucial in identifying his attacker: DNA from an unidentified male underneath German's fingernails.

TELLES ARRESTED: Clark County elected official arrested after search related to local journalist's stabbing death

Through the course of their investigation, police learned a maroon GMC Denali matching the description of the one caught on video was registered to Telles' wife. Additional video showed the vehicle leaving Telles neighborhood at 9:12 a.m. the day of the murder, and returning at approximately 11:51 a.m.

LVMPD
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shared this image of a vehicle believed to be related to the killing of local investigative journalist Jeff German.

Based on the information they had, investigators got a search warrant to collect Telles' DNA, and to search his home and vehicle .

That search turned up additional evidence, including a pair of shoes and a hat consistent with those worn by the suspect pictured outside German's home.

LVMPD
A straw hat found during a search of public administrator Rob Telles home is consistent with the hat worn by the suspect in reporter Jeff German's murder, Las Vegas police said.
LVMPD
A pair of shoes found during a search of public administrator Rob Telles home are consistent with those worn by the suspect in reporter Jeff German's murder, Las Vegas police said.

It's believed Telles "wore these clothing items to conceal his identity and avoid implication in the murder," an investigator wrote.

At 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, Telles' vehicle was stopped by police near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way, and his DNA was collected for testing. Results of those tests revealed Telles' DNA matched the DNA taken from German's fingernails, according to the report.

On Wednesday evening, police returned to Telles' home to arrest him. SWAT officers made the arrest after Telles "refused to exit the house and made suicidal statements," police stated.

Due to "superficial wounds to his arms and possible ingestion of narcotics," Telles was transported to University Medical Center.

As of Thursday morning, he had been moved to the Clark County Detention Center, Capt. Dori Koren confirmed .

Telles' issues with German's reporting were well-documented on social media . In May, German first published reports of staff alleging bullying and a hostile work environment at the Office of the Public Administrator. Telles lost his bid for re-election when he failed to advance from the June primary, and posted a statement accusing German and his opponent of turning Democratic voters against him.

"They are seeking to destroy me both personally and professionally," Telles wrote.

13 INVESTIGATES: Clark County public administrator took to social media to refute investigative reporting

The Office of the Public Administrator was closed on Thursday. In a statement, Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said employees were working from home, and the office would remain closed until "a determination is made about when it can reopen."

Staff were no longer reporting to Telles as a of "a couple of months ago," Pappa said, after county managers were made aware of personnel issues.

"The Public Administrator is an elected position and the County is reviewing its options under the law regarding Robert Telles' current status as the Public Administrator," Pappa said, adding that the county had suspended Telles' access to county offices or property.

German worked for decades as a columnist and reporter for the Las Vegas Sun and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Following Telles' arrest, the Review-Journal issued a statement which said in part:

"We are relieved Robert Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official. Journalists can't do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution."

Comments / 3

Related
californiaexaminer.net

Las Vegas Official Accused of Killing Reporter Will Keep Job and Be Paid

An elected official who is accused of murdering a Las Vegas reporter will continue to be paid for months while doing time in prison. Last Monday, Robert Telles, the public administrator for Clark County, was charged with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who had been investigating Telles’ alleged wrongdoing in office. Telles was denied bail.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend’s daughter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019. A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse. The Clark County coroner’s office determined 5-year-old Janiyah Russell died of blunt force injuries. On Thursday, a district judge sentenced Miller to between 20 and 50 years in prison for first-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm. The child’s father _ 27-year-old Richard Davis _ is scheduled to go to trial in February. Prosecutors say he faces charges of murder and six counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8newsnow.com

Fight ends in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fight Saturday near Caesars Palace led to one person being stabbed, Metro police said. Just after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a fight near East Flamingo Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Police found one person with apparent stab wounds....
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Metro police: Suspect dead, officer wounded in Vegas chase

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a person was killed and a patrol officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a vehicle stop several blocks east of the Strip. Capt. Carlos Hank says the officer was hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday near Flamingo Center and University Center Drive. Hank says one person ran from an SUV that had been stopped by police, and both the officer and suspect were shot during an exchange of gunfire. Additional details weren’t immediately made public. Hank says it was the eighth shooting involving Las Vegas police in 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Investigative Reporting#Violent Crime#German#Gmc Denali
Nevada Current

Trail of evidence led police to German’s alleged assailant

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Robert Telles, the elected Clark County official suspected of killing longtime Las Vegas journalist Jeff German, left behind a trail of evidence that led police to his door, according to Metro Police, and landed Telles in the Clark County Detention Center where he faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.  German, an […] The post Trail of evidence led police to German’s alleged assailant appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot by Las Vegas police near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police killed a man near UNLV after he reportedly shot at officers. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1:13 a.m., near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. According to LVMPD, officers conducted a vehicle stop on an SUV with multiple people...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Mom pleads guilty to strangling special-needs son and leaving his body in the desert

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 36-year-old woman agreed to plead guilty to killing her young son and leaving his body in the Nevada desert. Clark County court records show Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez entered the plea agreement Sept. 1. KLAS-TV reports she will serve at least 28 years in prison for murder, child abuse, and neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy