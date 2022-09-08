ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III: The life and times of a new monarch

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

King Charles III has become the new monarch following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II .

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s passing on Thursday afternoon, with a statement confirming she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle.

Shortly after, Clarence House confirmed that Charles will be known as King Charles III.

As a new monarch taking the throne, take a look at the life at times of the Queen’s eldest son, from his birth in November 1948 to the day he became King.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

