Raley's enlists DoorDash for grocery delivery
DoorDash, widely known for its restaurant deliveries, is continuing to gain traction in the grocery retail sector, with its latest partner being The Raley’s Companies. Same-day grocery delivery is now available from 213 locations across multiple cities, including 117 Raley’s stores in Northern California and Nevada and 90-plus Bashas’ locations in Arizona. Specific banners are Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City and AJ’s Fine Foods stores.
