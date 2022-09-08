DoorDash, widely known for its restaurant deliveries, is continuing to gain traction in the grocery retail sector, with its latest partner being The Raley’s Companies. Same-day grocery delivery is now available from 213 locations across multiple cities, including 117 Raley’s stores in Northern California and Nevada and 90-plus Bashas’ locations in Arizona. Specific banners are Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City and AJ’s Fine Foods stores.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO