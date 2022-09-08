ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Five Things About Oscar Season We Learned at Telluride

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUBMG_0hnVyEtO00

The Telluride Film Festival wrapped on Labor Day, with many of the season’s mystery films getting a first look from critics, journalists and festivalgoers. But what did we learn from the four-day fest? Do we have an Oscar frontrunner?

Four narrative films world premiered in the Colorado mountains – “ Women Talking ” from MGM/UAR, “Empire of Light” from Searchlight Pictures and “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” and “The Wonder” from Netflix. Other Venice titles also made their North American debuts such as Netflix’s “Bardo” and Focus Features’ “Tar.”

Here are five things we learned at Telluride.

Polley Want an Oscar?

Writer, actor and director Sarah Polley received a tribute at the top of the festival, with her film “Women Talking” making its debut. Clips of her acting performances were part of the montage. Featured more prominently were her three films as a director – the documentary “Stories We Tell” and her two indie gems, “Take This Waltz” and “Away From Her.” The love and appreciation in the room was electric, with her entire cast in attendance and doing the press rounds. Three women have won best director (Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker,” Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland” and Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog”), and Polley could find herself next in line depending on how the rest of the season shakes out.

She also emerged as one of the leading favorites in adapted screenplay. With a cast including Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy and Frances McDormand, it looks like a slam dunk entry could be in our midst.

There’s less consensus and more division.

Perhaps it’s the political climate we live in or the general state of cinema, but between patrons complaining about the lengths of “Bardo” and “Tár” and others calling “Empire of Light” and “Women Talking” safe and unassuming efforts, agreement seems to be a thing of the past. Obviously social media never helps. There’s a breakdown of listening to each other’s thoughts on cinema and respecting that opinion. One journalist went so far as to say in conversation, “If this film won, it would be the worst best picture winner ever.” Interestingly, that same colleague said that about “CODA” last year, and “Green Book” a few years prior. Perhaps we can just love movies again?

International Feature category is going to be a bloodbath this year.

Many Cannes holdovers stopped over at Telluride including “Holy Spider,” “Close” and “One Fine Morning.” Each was received enthusiastically by moviegoers. While they’re not all the Oscar entries from their countries, many have the goods to be recognized outside the conventional category. Could we see more than one in the lineup? Based on some the passion out there, it’s possible.

The first streamer-less best picture lineup since 2017 is a possibility.

Apple won best picture last year with “CODA,” which did not screen at Telluride, one of three in the expanded era (since 2009) that won without stopping there first. The streamer did not have anything on the ground at Telluride, and instead will bring “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” from Peter Farrelly and “Raymond & Ray” from Rodrigo Garcia to Toronto. Unless the streamer picks up something or moves forward with releasing “Emancipation” with Will Smith this year (and is able to navigate the “slap” of it all), it could have an uphill climb.

Amazon focused on its strong doc slate, notably “Good Night Oppy,” which was a festival favorite. However, the Jeff Bezos-owned studio will face hurdles getting the Toronto premiere “My Policeman” with Harry Styles to the top of 10 of the year. The best shot is Spanish language film “Argentina, 1985” which dropped at Venice, but with so many international contenders in the mix, Amazon will be fighting to sustain the buzz for the historical drama.

And then there’s Netflix. “Bardo” is going to be a tough sell, and there’s not much argument there. Venice and Telluride weren’t kind to the Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu three hour drama, while Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” opened the Italian fest to solid, albeit not enthusiastic, reviews. But if anyone can overcome a Rotten Tomatoes score, it’s the streamer that pulled off a best picture nom for “Don’t Look Up.”

All attention now turns to “Blonde” with Ana de Armas dropping at Venice this week, Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story” unveiling at TIFF and perhaps even an unexpected animation play with either “Wendell & Wild” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

There’s one rule that remains intact within the Academy…it’s still about “the movie.” If a film has the goods, members act accordingly (most of the time). Regardless, the big studios could have the upper hand for the first time in a while.

There’s no such things as “locks” in September.

Cate Blanchett is the talk of the town after “Tár” landed on both continents, while “Everything Everywhere All at Once” contender Michelle Yeoh made a pit stop in Colorado to attend a special screening of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” to celebrate Sony Pictures Classics’ 30th anniversary. She even managed to attend an Academy event where she got some facetime with members and newly-minted president Janet Yang.

The internet was definitely buzzing over a tearful Brendan Fraser at Venice following the first screening of “The Whale,” but Stateside, Bill Nighy was also charming in person for Q&As and mingling, while “Living” played very well for audiences.

The race is always fluid and ever moving and adjusting. Until then, let’s enjoy the ride.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Scores Lengthy TIFF Standing Ovation, Director Insists He’s Not Retiring

Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” earned a roaring standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, as the crowd of movie lovers cheered loudly for the Oscar-winning auteur as he made his first appearance at the gathering.  “I’m really glad we came to Toronto,” a visibly moved Spielberg said after taking the stage as the credits rolled. The director said he was inspired by the COVID pandemic to tell his most personal story yet, a look at his early filmmaking efforts, his childhood in Arizona and Northern California, and the dissolution of his family. “As things got worse and worse, I felt...
MOVIES
Variety

Marsha Hunt, Blacklisted Actress Known for Activism, Dies at 104

Marsha Hunt, an actress most known for her roles in films like “Pride and Prejudice” and “Raw Deal,” died from natural causes at the age of 104 on September 7. She died in her Sherman Oaks home in Los Angeles that she had lived in since 1946. Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM, Republic and other studios and appeared in more than 30 stage productions. Her caregivers, her nephew, actor-director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, her devoted friend and executive manager were with her in her home. Filmmaker and documentarian Roger C. Memos announced Hunt’s death, having...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Disney, If You’re Listening, Michael Moscovitz Would Return for a ‘Princess Diaries’ Reboot

Who didn’t have a crush on Michael Moscovitz in 2001’s “The Princess Diaries”? Mia Thermopolis’s sweet, slightly awkward love interest — played by Robert Schwartzman — liked her well before she was ever Genovian royalty, had a cool band (Schwartzman’s actual band, Rooney), and even knew how to fix cars. Fans will recall the devastation of the movie’s sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement” (2004), in which Anne Hathaway’s Mia shrugs that her and Michael are now “just friends” because he was busy touring the country with his band. She then gets together with Chris Pine, in his...
MOVIES
Variety

Can Harry Styles Really Get an Oscar Nomination for Acting?

Three movies into his film career, Harry Styles’ ability as an actor continues to improve with each of his outings. Beginning as a young soldier in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” (2017), he returns to the silver screen with two films this year. In the first, he’s the charming husband to Florence Pugh in “Don’t Worry Darling,” with the press tour that keeps on giving. In the second, he portrays a closeted gay police officer in Michael Grandage’s drama “My Policeman” from Amazon Studios, featuring his strongest turn yet as an actor. But is an Oscar nomination in his future? Singers-turned-actors have had...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Variety

Yalitza Aparicio Forges Ahead With Luis Mandoki’s ‘Presencias,’ Apple TV+’s ‘Midnight Family’

The Venice premiere of Alfonso Cuarón’s 2018 drama “Roma” made an overnight star of Yalitza Aparicio, whose memorable performance as family nanny Cleo kicked off a three-month whirlwind that culminated with her becoming the first Indigenous Mexican to receive an Oscar nomination for best actress.  The Venice premiere of Alfonso Cuarón’s 2018 drama “Roma” made an overnight star of Yalitza Aparicio, whose memorable performance as family nanny Cleo kicked off a three-month whirlwind that culminated with her becoming the first Indigenous Mexican to receive an Oscar nomination for best actress.  Four years on, little has been seen of her. This week, however, Aparicio returns...
MOVIES
Variety

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review

Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces. Anyway, knowing what’s coming doesn’t quash the overpowering effects of a savvy performer who’s determined to look as cold as inhumanly possible while also, conversely, sounding...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Variety

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23

The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us,” he said, looking quite emotional. “I’m very proud to say to say that this one is fantastic. [Points at Waller-Bridge] And this is one of the reasons.” “‘Indiana Jones’ movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart,” he continued. “We have...
MOVIES
Variety

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.” After writing about the lack of creative control she was allowed during her conservatorship, particularly with music videos and photographers, she took aim at her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears. “…[T]he most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour,” she said. “I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying … 2 day shoots...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Kathryn Bigelow
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Sarah Polley
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Date Set, Prince William Releases Statement, TIFF Event Canceled — Royal Updates

UPDATED: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at 11AM on Monday Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace has said. The U.K. has declared a public holiday on that date. Westminster Abbey is where the Queen married Prince Philip in 1947. Heads of state from around the world and senior British leaders are expected to attend. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days prior to the funeral, with her coffin being placed on a raised platform. PRINCE WILLIAM Meanwhile, William, Prince of Wales, has released a statement about his late grandmother. “On...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Woman King’ Reigns Over TIFF and Hopefully the Oscars Will Notice

Don’t say Viola Davis can’t do something, because she’ll continue to prove you wrong. At 56, action star is another notch on the belt of the esteemed actor, who has won a Tony, Emmy and Oscar. Her achievement in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s resounding epic “The Woman King,” along with the sensational ensemble, is among the highlights of the Toronto Film Festival, which premiered the film on Friday night. It feels like the “Gladiator” for Black women, and what a welcome surprise. With the right messaging and awards campaign from Sony Pictures, the film could be among the many consumer-friendly titles in the...
MOVIES
Variety

Christian Slater Joins ‘Willow’ Cast as Madmartigan Friend, New Trailer Teases Epic Disney+ Series

“Willow” fans have long questioned how the new Disney+ series will linkup with Val Kilmer’s beloved character Madmartigan. And that answered was revealed via Christian Slater. The new character was announced at the D23 Expo where the actor surprised fans on stage. Announced by series star Warwick Davis, Slater’s character is somehow tied to Madmartigan as a “friend,” but more will be revealed later. “You have such a lot of energy, I can’t wait until you see him he’s great,” Davis said.  Slater seemed pretty impressed with the ability to go rogue on set. “This was a very fun character, we...
MOVIES
Variety

Laika Studios Announces New Series Exploring Props, Costumes and Sets From Iconic Films

Laika, the animation studio behind “ParaNorman” and “Coraline,” has announced a six-part series exploring the costumes, props and sets from its iconic films. Titled “Laika Archives,” the series will be released on Sept. 13 via the company’s YouTube channel and features artisans like costume designer Deb Cook, head of model-making Keith McQueen and writer-director Chris Butler. Says Butler, “There’s something truly magical about walking into a room and seeing a table full of gorgeous sculpts, gorgeous artwork that’s been created by very talented people.” David Burke, Laika chief marketing officer and SVP of operations, adds: “Laika creates movies that matter. It takes a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Telluride#Cannes#Documentary#Mgm Uar#North American#Focus Features
Variety

Lea Michele Drops Out of Saturday’s ‘Funny Girl’ Performances Due to ‘Early Signs and Symptoms’ of COVID

Lea Michele won’t be taking the stage in “Funny Girl” on Saturday due to “early signs and symptoms of COVID.” Even though the results of her test were “inconclusive,” she says she is “not allowed” to perform in Saturday’s matinee or evening show. Julie Benko, the understudy for Fanny Brice, is stepping into the lead role in Michele’s absence. “I’m devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of COVID and an inconclusive test result — due to the production’s safety protocols I’m not allowed to perform for today’s shows,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Ana de Armas Receives Deauville Fest’s Young Hollywood Award, Pays Homage to ‘Cinephile Grandfather’ Who Gave Her ‘Big Dreams’

Rolling off a banner world premiere of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” at the Venice Film Festival, Ana de Armas’s next stop was the Deauville Film Festival in France where she received the Hollywood Rising-Star Award on Friday (Sept. 9) in the jam-packed Palais des Congres. Attended by Dominik and the film’s producers, the ceremony was followed by the French premiere of the Netflix movie, in which de Armas delivers a riveting performance as Marilyn Monroe. De Armas, who notably starred in “Knives Out,” “No Time to Die” and “Grey Man,” succeeds Dylan Penn, Sophie Turner, Elle Fanning and Shailene Woodley as recent recipients of...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer Shows the Origin Story of the Sanderson Sisters

Disney has released the official trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2,” in which the Sanderson sisters will once again put a spell on you. The new trailer debuted at the D23 Expo with an introduction from Disney Chairman Alan Bergman.  “It is a film that exists thanks to the overwhelming love all of you have here for the Sanderson sisters,” Bergman shared before re-introducing the crowd to a cute produced video hello from the sisters themselves.  Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Doug Jones are reprising their roles from the original 1993 film. Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Lilia Buckingham,...
MOVIES
Variety

MUBI Founder on Evolving Into a Studio, Building Global Cinemas and Outbidding Competitors: ‘We Paid an Irrational Amount for ‘Decision to Leave”

MUBI founder Efe Çakarel has detailed the indie streamer and distributor’s plans to grow into a studio player, build cinemas around the world and compete for high-profile films from leading directors. In a rare public speaking engagement, the executive joined Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey for an interview at the fest’s industry conference on Monday. Founded in 2007 as The Auteurs and then renamed as MUBI in 2010, the company has 12 million members worldwide (members don’t necessarily mean streaming subscribers), and is available in 190 countries. Ten years from now, said Çakarel, “MUBI will be a studio, with its...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

TIFF: Focus Features Nabs Worldwide Rights to Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’ for $30 Million

The hottest sales title at the Toronto Film Festival is officially off the market, with Focus Features landing worldwide distribution rights to Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers,” in a deal worth roughly $30 million. Paul Giamatti stars in the Christmas-themed film that reunites the actor and director for the first time since their Oscar-winning 2004 hit “Sideways.” It will hit theaters in Christmas 2023. In “The Holdovers,” Giamatti portrays Paul Hunham, a universally disliked professor at a prep school called Deerfield Academy. With no family and nowhere to go around the holidays in 1970, he stays on campus to supervise students who couldn’t...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals That Leaving Home At 14 Inspired Her Powerful Performance in ‘Causeway’

Jennifer Lawrence brought serious starpower to the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, appearing at the world premiere of her new film “Causeway.” But despite the big, Hollywood name “Causeway” was a quieter character study. Lawrence stars in and produces the film, in which she plays a soldier returning to civilian life in New Orleans. The film also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Russell Harvard. “Causeway” is the feature directorial debut of theater veteran Lila Neugebauer, with a script written by Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh. Her character in the film, Lynsey, is desperate to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser With Halle Bailey Scores Over 104 Million Views (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney made quite a splash at its D23 Expo last weekend with a first look at Halle Bailey’s live-action “The Little Mermaid,” which earned over 104 million global views, Variety has learned exclusively. The clip takes viewers on a journey through the ocean before showing the shimmering underwater life of Ariel (Bailey), who teases her version of the iconic “Little Mermaid” song “Part of Your World.” “The Little Mermaid” teaser floated above those of all recent Disney live-action titles, including “Cruella” (68 million views), “Beauty and the Beast” (94 million views), “Alladin” (74 million views) and “Maleficent 2” (62 million views). Worldwide...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety Tech Summit Tackles Ways to Attract Audiences

When Variety’s annual Entertainment & Technology Summit presented by City National Bank returns Sept. 15 at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, creatives, executives and everyone in between will be looking for ways to use the latest technologies to tell the kinds of stories that hook audiences and keep them coming back to their chosen platform for more. Whether that means finding ways to use cutting-edge devices such as NFTs or even a more traditional theatrical release, events seem to be evolving at the speed of light. Writer and producer David Goyer, who will speak at the Producers in the Zeitgeist —...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy