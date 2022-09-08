ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Most Americans want maximum age limit for elected officials: poll

By Sarah Polus
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3dBC_0hnVxNni00

A large majority of Americans favor a maximum age limit for elected officials, a new CBS News/YouGov poll found.

When asked if there should be an upper age restriction at which point lawmakers are forced to leave office, 73 percent of poll respondents agreed. Only 27 percent of those surveyed did not agree with the idea.

The majority across all political parties polled were in favor of the maximum age limit, with 71 percent of Democrats, 75 percent of Republicans and 75 percent of independents supporting it.

The majority support also held through every age group of respondents.

Most of those polled (40 percent) said 70 would be an appropriate cut-off age. The other ages offered were age 50 (8 percent), age 60 (26 percent), age 80 (18 percent) and age 90 (2 percent).

Currently, the oldest members of Congress are 87-year-olds Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). President Biden is 79 years old.

The poll, conducted on a sample of 2,085 U.S. adults between August 29-31, 2022, has a margin of error of 2.6 points points.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

New poll shows Biden with six-point lead on Trump

(The Hill) — President Biden is leading former President Trump by 6 points in a hypothetical 2024 presidential match-up, new polling shows. In a Yahoo News-YouGov poll released Wednesday, 48% of registered voters said they’d cast their ballot for Biden “if the 2024 election were held today,” while 42% said they’d vote for Trump. Biden […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSAV News 3

Biden on GOP touting projects they didn’t back: ‘They ain’t got no shame’

(The Hill) — President Biden on Thursday slammed Republicans for what he called taking credit for legislation that they opposed during an appearance at the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting. “They ain’t got no shame!” Biden said after impersonating some Republican lawmakers touting bills they voted against. “They don’t have any shame!” Biden discussed the […]
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
WSAV News 3

Barrels wash ashore Tybee Island beach early Friday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Some barrels washed ashore on Tybee Island early Friday morning. According to Shawn Gillen, Tybee City Manager, the barrels were cleaned up by its Department of Public Works. Gillen said the island experienced very high tides last night. There were no details provided on what was inside the barrels and […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Coroner IDs 4 killed after car hits train Saturday night in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The four people killed Saturday night when a car crashed into a train in downtown Florence have been identified. Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Mitchell Carter II, 34; Jeneka Carter, 40; Antoine Hines, 46; and Ruby Taylor, 27. One person survived the crash, von Lutcken said. However, no […]
FLORENCE, SC
WSAV News 3

What’s next for the Queens dogs?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are two of many things that Queen Elizabeth will be known for, wearing crowns and loving corgis. In describing what it’s like to wear the Imperial State Crown, in a BBC television documentary Queen Elizabeth said, “Fortunately my father and I have but about the same sort of shaped head but once you put it on, it stays, I mean, it just remains itself.”
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Grassley
WSAV News 3

63-year-old dead after fatal fire in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in Palmetto Dunes that killed a 63-year-old man from Missouri early this morning. According to officials, emergency services were dispatched to 1 Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes, Hilton Head Island around 3:00 a.m. […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

How much does it cost to adopt a child?

(NerdWallet) – Bringing a child into your family is a big decision, emotionally and financially. The process can be long and cost anywhere from less than $1,000 to more than $50,000. Here’s a breakdown of the different ways you can grow your family through adoption — and how much you could expect to spend.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#New Cbs#Politics Federal#Cbs News#Democrats#Republicans
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern beats Nebraska on the road, 45-42

LINCOLN, Neb. (WSAV) – The moment Timmy Bleekrode’s potential game-tying 52-yard kick sailed wide left for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Georgia Southern Eagles officially accomplished something they hadn’t done in a decade: defeat a Power 5 team. Georgia Southern knocked off Nebraska in Lincoln, 45-42, for their first win over a major conference opponent since […]
LINCOLN, NE
WSAV News 3

Deputies arrest Beaufort man for shooting at women

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a Beaufort man for allegedly shooting at a pair of women early Friday morning. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Nehemiah Wilson shot at the women while they were siting inside a car in front of a home on Shanklin Road. The shooting stemmed from an argument between […]
BEAUFORT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WSAV News 3

Debating over debates: Campaign tradition faces skepticism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure from his Republican rival, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman said this week he would participate in one debate before the November election. In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are still working through the details of what a debate might look like, though they appear to […]
ELECTIONS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy