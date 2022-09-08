Read full article on original website
IMPD searching for missing mother and 4 children
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for help locating a missing mother and four children. Police are looking for 36-year-old Britnie Stewart, who was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 8. She left with four of her children, 14-year-old Unique Patterson, 6-year-old Sterline Stewart, 5-year-old Melody Stewart, and...
4-year-old Indianapolis girl wounded in weekend shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that wounded a 4-year-old girl. Police were called to IU Health Methodist Hospital just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 for a person shot. Officers were told a 4-year-old girl was being treated for a graze wound. Police said they did...
Mother of missing baby Amiah Robertson, ex-boyfriend both indicted
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Sheriff's deputies arrested the mother of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson Saturday afternoon. Amber Robertson, 23, has been indicted in connection to the 2019 disappearance of her baby, who has never been found. Amber is jailed on four preliminary felony charges including neglect of a dependent and...
East 18th Street shooting leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' near east side. An Indianapolis Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a 12:30 a.m. report of a person shot around East 18th and North Dequincy streets found a man in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.
Fishers police investigate shooting along I-69
FISHERS, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a shooting on a Hamilton County highway. Police were called to Interstate 69 around the 207 mile marker, which is just north of 116th Street, around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police haven't shared many details, but confirm an active investigation into a...
East 34th Street shooting leaves woman dead, man wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD investigation is underway after two people were shot late Sunday in an incident on the near northeast side. Police were called to check a report of a shooting around just before 11 p.m. at East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue. Officers found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.
Second body found near a Connersville cemetery in less than a month
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — The community of Connersville, Indiana is shaken up after a dead body was found by police Saturday near a local cemetery, the second body found near a cemetery in the area in less than a month. The most recent body was found just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning, when officers with the […]
Family searching for answers in fatal southwest Indy hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a month since 81-year-old Tom Hembree was hit and killed by a vehicle after walking away from his home on the southwest side. His family wants justice and that's why they're asking the community for help. "Somebody knows something," said Hembree's niece, Robyn Neitzel. Neitzel...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Plainfield motel shooting, person of interest identified
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people have died and two others are in the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of an extended-stay motel in Plainfield, Indiana. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Saturday to the White House Suites on Main Street in Plainfield on report […]
WIBC.com
Police respond to a Fight at a Funeral Home
INDIANAPOLIS – Police were called to a fight that broke out at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says the funeral was attended by 100 to 150 people at the 5252 E 38th Street. Not all of those people were involved in the fight. Once that fight broke out,...
Man found shot to death in taxi cab
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a taxi […]
WIBC.com
Avoiding I-69 After a Shooting
FISHERS – If you’re planning on driving around mile-marker 207 on northbound I-69 anytime soon, you might want to rethink your route. Fishers police are asking people to avoid the area after a shooting occurred there Saturday afternoon. They say the incident was not random. On their social...
Two dead, two injured after crash in Shelby County
Two people died and two others, including a child, were injured after a crash Saturday around 9:40 p.m.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A 38-year-old Columbus man died Saturday afternoon after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in southwestern Bartholomew County. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on State Road 58, south of Waymansville. The coroner's office identified...
WTHR
IMPD investigates person found shot in taxi cab on 11th Street near North Split
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in a taxi cab on the near north side early Saturday. Shortly after 4 a.m., A 911 caller reported the cab had been parked near 11th and New Jersey streets with its doors open for a prolonged period of time.
WLFI.com
UPDATE: Driver ejected from vehicle in Romney rollover
ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith has confirmed a juvenile male driver was ejected from a vehicle in Saturday night's single-vehicle rollover at 11943 S 400 W in Romney. Goldsmith also confirmed the driver suffered broken bones. Two juvenile female passengers complained of pain to authorities...
Fox 59
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
IMPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital tonight after a shooting on the north side that happened just before 9:30 p.m. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a call came in around 9:25 p.m. about a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol Avenue. Two […]
Silver Alert canceled for Brownsburg man
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert was canceled for a 74-year-old man, who was missing from Brownsburg. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Michael Dubak. He was reported missing after having last been seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. Police were concerned that...
WTHR
