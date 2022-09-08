ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

IMPD searching for missing mother and 4 children

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for help locating a missing mother and four children. Police are looking for 36-year-old Britnie Stewart, who was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 8. She left with four of her children, 14-year-old Unique Patterson, 6-year-old Sterline Stewart, 5-year-old Melody Stewart, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

4-year-old Indianapolis girl wounded in weekend shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that wounded a 4-year-old girl. Police were called to IU Health Methodist Hospital just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 for a person shot. Officers were told a 4-year-old girl was being treated for a graze wound. Police said they did...
WTHR

Mother of missing baby Amiah Robertson, ex-boyfriend both indicted

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Sheriff's deputies arrested the mother of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson Saturday afternoon. Amber Robertson, 23, has been indicted in connection to the 2019 disappearance of her baby, who has never been found. Amber is jailed on four preliminary felony charges including neglect of a dependent and...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

East 18th Street shooting leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' near east side. An Indianapolis Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a 12:30 a.m. report of a person shot around East 18th and North Dequincy streets found a man in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
WTHR

Fishers police investigate shooting along I-69

FISHERS, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a shooting on a Hamilton County highway. Police were called to Interstate 69 around the 207 mile marker, which is just north of 116th Street, around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police haven't shared many details, but confirm an active investigation into a...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

East 34th Street shooting leaves woman dead, man wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD investigation is underway after two people were shot late Sunday in an incident on the near northeast side. Police were called to check a report of a shooting around just before 11 p.m. at East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue. Officers found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Amber Alert
WIBC.com

Police respond to a Fight at a Funeral Home

INDIANAPOLIS – Police were called to a fight that broke out at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says the funeral was attended by 100 to 150 people at the 5252 E 38th Street. Not all of those people were involved in the fight. Once that fight broke out,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found shot to death in taxi cab

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a taxi […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Avoiding I-69 After a Shooting

FISHERS – If you’re planning on driving around mile-marker 207 on northbound I-69 anytime soon, you might want to rethink your route. Fishers police are asking people to avoid the area after a shooting occurred there Saturday afternoon. They say the incident was not random. On their social...
FISHERS, IN
#Police#Missing Person#Amber Alerts#Impd#Silver Alerts
WTHR

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A 38-year-old Columbus man died Saturday afternoon after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in southwestern Bartholomew County. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on State Road 58, south of Waymansville. The coroner's office identified...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

UPDATE: Driver ejected from vehicle in Romney rollover

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith has confirmed a juvenile male driver was ejected from a vehicle in Saturday night's single-vehicle rollover at 11943 S 400 W in Romney. Goldsmith also confirmed the driver suffered broken bones. Two juvenile female passengers complained of pain to authorities...
ROMNEY, IN
Fox 59

Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives

SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital tonight after a shooting on the north side that happened just before 9:30 p.m. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a call came in around 9:25 p.m. about a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol Avenue. Two […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Silver Alert canceled for Brownsburg man

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert was canceled for a 74-year-old man, who was missing from Brownsburg. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Michael Dubak. He was reported missing after having last been seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. Police were concerned that...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

