Wilmington, DE

Two Wilmington Gang Members Sentenced for Murders, Gun Charges

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Two defendants affiliated with the Wilmington-area gang MGS have been sentenced to a collective 61 years in prison in connection with multiple shootings, including three murders. Both defendants were identified and arrested as a result of a years-long investigation into MGS, a violent gang at the center of nearly 200 criminal charges involving 19 defendants and multiple shootings.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Private Papers of Clara Dashiell

Primarily ephemera, this collection includes invitations to the 1876 West Point Independence Day celebration and hop, dinner at New Mansion, a grand ball given by the Citizens of Dover, a Georgetown social hop, and a series of hops hosted at the State Fair at Dover through the State Board of Agriculture.
DOVER, DE

