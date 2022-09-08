Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Two defendants affiliated with the Wilmington-area gang MGS have been sentenced to a collective 61 years in prison in connection with multiple shootings, including three murders. Both defendants were identified and arrested as a result of a years-long investigation into MGS, a violent gang at the center of nearly 200 criminal charges involving 19 defendants and multiple shootings.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO