New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Tinton Falls, NJ USA
I had just arrived at the animal hospital and was waiting for my pet to be called into the exam room when I found my heart that needed a home. Imagine my surprise when I spotted this beautiful little heart tucked among some decorative plants near the bench I was sitting on. As you can imagine, being at an animal hospital is not the place you want to be with your pet and many of the people there were consumed with worry about their pets and some were feeling sad as they prepared to say goodbye. What a wonderful place to find this heart filled with caring and kindness. It made me feel better and made my heart happy. Thank you to the kind soul who left it there, I hope you find out that your heart found a home and that it inspired me to join this community. Thank you to the maker of the original heart that needed a home and thank you to those who found the heart and continued to grow and spread this gift of kindness and joy that the world so sorely needs. May the kindness you have shown be returned to you <3.
Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop
Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
essexnewsdaily.com
40th annual Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade and flag-raising ceremony
BELLEVILLE / NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade committee will host the largest Italian-American event in Essex County with the Columbus Day Parade on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m. The parade route starts at Belleville High School, proceeds north on Franklin Avenue and ends at Nutley High School.
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
Ooey-Gooey Goodness: This NY Based Cookie Chain Is About to Open in NJ!
Cookie lovers unite! The cookie industry is growing stronger in New Jersey!. Have you ever heard of Chip City? Maybe not, because they're a budding new cookie chain based out of New York City. But now it's making its mark here in New Jersey!. According to NJ.com, Chip City will...
Renna Media
Linden 2022 September 11th Remembrance Ceremony
The City of Linden invites you to attend the 2022 September 11th Remembrance Ceremony with the Linden Police & Fire Departments. Where: Wanda Green Park (Mack Place, off of Grier Avenue in Linden) When: September 11, 2022, 6:30 p.m.
hudsontv.com
Hoboken’s Italian Festival Begins Tonight
The 96th annual Hoboken Italian Festival and Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri begins tonight, Thursday, September 8, at 5 p.m. and ends on Sunday, September 11, at 10 p.m. The four-day festival occurs on Sinatra Drive from Newark Street to Second Street. The Feast is celebrated on Saturday, September...
Vazquez Hermanos Circus 2022: Where to buy last-minute tickets, schedule, promo codes
We’re not clowning around when we say you can’t miss the Vazquez Hermanos Circus. The traveling circus, which just celebrated its 50th anniversary, is bringing its daredevil motorcycle stunts, acrobatics, juggling, clowns and magic to cities across New Jersey and New York. That includes stops in Paramus’ Westfield...
themontclairgirl.com
24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: YouTuber MrBeast opens restaurant at American Dream Mall; Newark animal shelter reaches full capacity; Montclair to host first-ever Latinx Heritage Month; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner, two, most are open 24/7, and three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the east coast.
Now Open, Tasty Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Expands in New Jersey
You've heard the phrase slow and steady wins the race, right?. Not only does it apply to cautionary tales for kids but it's also a good rule of thumb for cooking. Personally, I'm a big smoker; pork butt, shoulder, ribs, beer can chicken. You name it if I can smoke...
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall
Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geographic map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
A unique romantic corn maze date? At this NJ farm, it’s a yes
It’s the time of year when we start thinking about corn. Fall harvest inevitably involve corn and that means that when you’re out seeking fun activities to do with the kids, you’ll be looking for a corn maze. But how about when you’re looking for something romantic to do? A corn maze? Yes, I’m tellin’ ya!
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
ediblemanhattan.com
How to Shop Arthur Avenue: A Very Personal Guide
Here’s the thing about supermarkets. They sport “butcher counters” with no butchers behind them, and meat cases where all but two or three of the most popular cuts have been replaced by ready-to-grill kebabs. Their instore bakeries churn out Oreoä birthday cakes and frozen, par-baked loaves. My everyday staples, like cheese and olive oil, are considered gourmet items so they price them accordingly. And don’t get me going about supermarket seafood departments—when I was pregnant, their ambient stink made me gag.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)
Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:
