Florham Park, NJ

Tinton Falls, NJ USA

I had just arrived at the animal hospital and was waiting for my pet to be called into the exam room when I found my heart that needed a home. Imagine my surprise when I spotted this beautiful little heart tucked among some decorative plants near the bench I was sitting on. As you can imagine, being at an animal hospital is not the place you want to be with your pet and many of the people there were consumed with worry about their pets and some were feeling sad as they prepared to say goodbye. What a wonderful place to find this heart filled with caring and kindness. It made me feel better and made my heart happy. Thank you to the kind soul who left it there, I hope you find out that your heart found a home and that it inspired me to join this community. Thank you to the maker of the original heart that needed a home and thank you to those who found the heart and continued to grow and spread this gift of kindness and joy that the world so sorely needs. May the kindness you have shown be returned to you <3.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop

Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
METUCHEN, NJ
40th annual Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade and flag-raising ceremony

BELLEVILLE / NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade committee will host the largest Italian-American event in Essex County with the Columbus Day Parade on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m. The parade route starts at Belleville High School, proceeds north on Franklin Avenue and ends at Nutley High School.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
City
Florham Park, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Society
County
Morris County, NJ
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Linden 2022 September 11th Remembrance Ceremony

The City of Linden invites you to attend the 2022 September 11th Remembrance Ceremony with the Linden Police & Fire Departments. Where: Wanda Green Park (Mack Place, off of Grier Avenue in Linden) When: September 11, 2022, 6:30 p.m.
LINDEN, NJ
Hoboken’s Italian Festival Begins Tonight

The 96th annual Hoboken Italian Festival and Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri begins tonight, Thursday, September 8, at 5 p.m. and ends on Sunday, September 11, at 10 p.m. The four-day festival occurs on Sinatra Drive from Newark Street to Second Street. The Feast is celebrated on Saturday, September...
HOBOKEN, NJ
#Volunteers#Charity#Halos For Angels
24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: YouTuber MrBeast opens restaurant at American Dream Mall; Newark animal shelter reaches full capacity; Montclair to host first-ever Latinx Heritage Month; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Advocacy
Society
Charities
Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall

Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
How to Shop Arthur Avenue: A Very Personal Guide

Here’s the thing about supermarkets. They sport “butcher counters” with no butchers behind them, and meat cases where all but two or three of the most popular cuts have been replaced by ready-to-grill kebabs. Their instore bakeries churn out Oreoä birthday cakes and frozen, par-baked loaves. My everyday staples, like cheese and olive oil, are considered gourmet items so they price them accordingly. And don’t get me going about supermarket seafood departments—when I was pregnant, their ambient stink made me gag.
BRONX, NY
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)

Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:
NEW YORK CITY, NY

