I had just arrived at the animal hospital and was waiting for my pet to be called into the exam room when I found my heart that needed a home. Imagine my surprise when I spotted this beautiful little heart tucked among some decorative plants near the bench I was sitting on. As you can imagine, being at an animal hospital is not the place you want to be with your pet and many of the people there were consumed with worry about their pets and some were feeling sad as they prepared to say goodbye. What a wonderful place to find this heart filled with caring and kindness. It made me feel better and made my heart happy. Thank you to the kind soul who left it there, I hope you find out that your heart found a home and that it inspired me to join this community. Thank you to the maker of the original heart that needed a home and thank you to those who found the heart and continued to grow and spread this gift of kindness and joy that the world so sorely needs. May the kindness you have shown be returned to you <3.

TINTON FALLS, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO