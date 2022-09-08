Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Great sadness' | Hampton Roads remembers Queen Elizabeth II
NORFOLK, Va. — In the UK, and right here in Virginia, people are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. "All my family are back in the UK at the moment in mourning," said Dr. Helen Crompton, a professor at Old Dominion University. Originally from Yorkshire, England, she's lived...
U.K.・
Virginia Symphony Orchestra commemorates 9/11 as hundreds play in 'CommUNITY' concert
NORFOLK, Va. — Sunday marked 21 years since the September 11 terror attacks, and in Norfolk, hundreds of people took the time to remember through music. The Virginia Symphony Orchestra hosted the fourth annual CommUNITY Play-In and Sing-Along concert for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Virginia...
Donovon Lynch family hosts second 'Reimagine America' discussion at NSU
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To reimagine a better place and a better world – it's one of the missions for the Donovon Wayne Lynch Foundation. The 25-year-old was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer at the Oceanfront in March 2021. Wayne Lynch, the father of...
Friends remember Navy Chief Tyler Murphy with cornhole tournament
NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Roads cornhole community came together on Sunday to pay tribute to U.S. Navy Chief, Tyler Murphy, who died as a result of an altercation at a bar in Virginia Beach. "He was a true patriot,” said Murphy’s friend Gray Livingston. “His favorite holiday was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News honors those lost in 9/11 attacks
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Saturday morning, dozens of first responders in Newport News came together to honor the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The community came together for a day of remembrance, prayer and song. The Newport News police, fire and sheriff’s departments hosted a...
USS Ross returns to Naval Station Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The guided-missile destroyer USS Ross returned to Norfolk Saturday. According to Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach, The ship's return marks the end of her time as a Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) Destroyer. After having been previously homeported in Norfolk, Ross had been serving in...
Virginia Zoo guests 'experienced the unexpected' Friday when giraffe gave birth to calf
NORFOLK, Va. — The stork dropped off a new baby at the Virginia Zoo on Friday: a little giraffe!. A post on the zoo's Facebook page said visitors "experienced the unexpected" this morning when Imara gave birth to her ninth calf. Veterinarians haven't been able to get a close...
Norfolk man stands trial this week for rape, murder of women in Ocean View
NORFOLK, Va. — The trial begins today for a Norfolk man accused in the deaths of two women who lived in his Ocean View neighborhood, according to court records in Norfolk Circuit Court. According to previous reporting by 13News Now, Michael Nse Eyo Ebong, 43, was initially arrested in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hampton Roads lawmakers weigh in on abortion at special session
RICHMOND, Va. — This week, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle from Hampton Roads weighed in on the controversial conversation surrounding abortion access and its future in Virginia. Wednesday, state legislators reconvened in Richmond for a special session of the Virginia General Assembly. After the bipartisan pleasantries, delegates...
Stay up-to-date: Here are some COVID-19 booster clinics across Hampton Roads this month
NORFOLK, Va. — If you're a Hampton Roads resident who is looking to get a booster shot to continue your protection against the COVID-19 virus, there are several free clinics this week you could choose from. According to the organization Celebrate Health Care, the Bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is...
USS Cole, USS Bainbridge return to Norfolk after 9-month deployment
NORFOLK, Va. — On Friday, sailors from the USS Cole and USS Bainbridge returned to Naval Station Norfolk after a nine-month deployment. Cole and Bainbridge both deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in December 2021. According to the Navy, Bainbridge conducted operations in the U.S. Naval...
Youngkin signs bills giving tax breaks to military vets
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Of the 41 states that tax income, 26 exempt all military pension. Of the other 15 states that do tax income -- Virginia being one of them -- nine permit partial military pension income tax exemption. And that's where HB1128 and SB 528 come in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13News Now Vault: Norfolk's Wards Corner in the 1990s
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk’s Wards Corner has lived a long life filled with ups and downs. The section of town surrounding Granby Street and Little Creek Road was one of the first suburban shopping centers in the country. Shortly after World War II, it was even called the...
13News Now Vault: Labor Day 1985
NORFOLK, Va. — Labor Day is a time set aside to celebrate the achievement of American workers. It often comes with sunny day traditions, from parades to cookouts, and maybe even one last trip to the beach to cap off the summer. If you go back to 1985, many...
The Fentanyl Crisis: Stories of Heartbreak and Hope
NORFOLK, Va. — Fentanyl continues to drive overdose deaths in Virginia. Statewide, the synthetic opioid contributed to 76.5% of the 2,656 overdose deaths in 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The community of people who've lost loved ones to the drug is quickly growing, many looking for...
Mark Solesky named Chesapeake police chief
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake City Manager Christopher Price appointed Mark Solesky as the permanent police chief after serving in an acting role, the city announced Friday morning. Solesky brings over 35 years of service to the city, having served as acting chief since Kelvin Wright's retirement in July and,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing: Police search for Norfolk teen
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who was last seen in Norfolk in August, according to a news release from The AWARE Foundation. According to his mother, it appeared that he left willingly, but no one has seen or heard from him since.
Norfolk residents focused on curbing crime in wake of house party mass shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Neighbors in the Highland Park section of Norfolk demand change, following a deadly mass shooting outside a home on Killam Avenue over the weekend. The incident left two people dead and five people wounded, according to Norfolk police. That particular act of violence during a party...
VDH to open Community Vaccination Center at Military Circle Mall starting Monday
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health announced Saturday that the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Military Circle Mall will open Monday. The CVC, located at 880 N. Military Highway in Norfolk, will offer monkeypox vaccines Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., and COVID-19 vaccines will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, VDH said.
Virginia Beach woman helps to save man's life inside Jersey Mike's
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman jumped into action to save a man suffering from a medical emergency. “At the moment, I felt like I could’ve just left the world at that time,” Jim O'Neal said. Jim O’Neal has a simple routine on Thursday nights....
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0