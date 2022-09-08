ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, VA

13News Now

'Great sadness' | Hampton Roads remembers Queen Elizabeth II

NORFOLK, Va. — In the UK, and right here in Virginia, people are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. "All my family are back in the UK at the moment in mourning," said Dr. Helen Crompton, a professor at Old Dominion University. Originally from Yorkshire, England, she's lived...
U.K.
13News Now

Newport News honors those lost in 9/11 attacks

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Saturday morning, dozens of first responders in Newport News came together to honor the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The community came together for a day of remembrance, prayer and song. The Newport News police, fire and sheriff’s departments hosted a...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

USS Ross returns to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The guided-missile destroyer USS Ross returned to Norfolk Saturday. According to Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach, The ship's return marks the end of her time as a Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) Destroyer. After having been previously homeported in Norfolk, Ross had been serving in...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Hampton Roads lawmakers weigh in on abortion at special session

RICHMOND, Va. — This week, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle from Hampton Roads weighed in on the controversial conversation surrounding abortion access and its future in Virginia. Wednesday, state legislators reconvened in Richmond for a special session of the Virginia General Assembly. After the bipartisan pleasantries, delegates...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

13News Now Vault: Norfolk's Wards Corner in the 1990s

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk’s Wards Corner has lived a long life filled with ups and downs. The section of town surrounding Granby Street and Little Creek Road was one of the first suburban shopping centers in the country. Shortly after World War II, it was even called the...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now Vault: Labor Day 1985

NORFOLK, Va. — Labor Day is a time set aside to celebrate the achievement of American workers. It often comes with sunny day traditions, from parades to cookouts, and maybe even one last trip to the beach to cap off the summer. If you go back to 1985, many...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

The Fentanyl Crisis: Stories of Heartbreak and Hope

NORFOLK, Va. — Fentanyl continues to drive overdose deaths in Virginia. Statewide, the synthetic opioid contributed to 76.5% of the 2,656 overdose deaths in 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The community of people who've lost loved ones to the drug is quickly growing, many looking for...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Mark Solesky named Chesapeake police chief

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake City Manager Christopher Price appointed Mark Solesky as the permanent police chief after serving in an acting role, the city announced Friday morning. Solesky brings over 35 years of service to the city, having served as acting chief since Kelvin Wright's retirement in July and,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Missing: Police search for Norfolk teen

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who was last seen in Norfolk in August, according to a news release from The AWARE Foundation. According to his mother, it appeared that he left willingly, but no one has seen or heard from him since.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

