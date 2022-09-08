ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Austintown business celebrates 20 years, continued growth

By Kristy Regula
 3 days ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A business in Austintown is celebrating 20 years of providing businesses with important information.

SenSource is a people-counting company, and Thursday, it held a special celebration.

It uses sensors to help businesses compile data about foot traffic. During the pandemic, it came up with applications for determining if a business has too many people and might be exceeding occupancy limits.

The company says it wants to continue to grow in the Valley.

“We are committed to Youngstown. We want to hire local. We want to keep people local, and you know, we’re competing with Cleveland, Pittsburgh, in terms of hiring talent,” said Andy Clutter, director of marketing.

The company started with two people and has grown to more than 20.

Jim Bowser contributed to this report.

