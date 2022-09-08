ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Fayetteville NC

Fayetteville, North Carolina, is a city in the Cape Fear region of the state. The Cape Fear River flows through Fayetteville before emptying into the Atlantic Ocean, less than a two-hour drive away. This southernmost portion of North Carolina lies within the coastal plain. People travel from all over, looking...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina Honey Festival all the buzz in Whiteville over weekend

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – After a two-year hiatus, the North Carolina Honey Festival was all the buzz this weekend in Downtown Whiteville. The event was a collaboration between Legion & Lewis and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville. Attendees were welcomed to music, food, and of...
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
South Carolina State
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
WCNC

Leary, No. 18 NC State beat Charleston Southern 55-3

RALEIGH, N.C. — Devin Leary kept finding the end zone for No. 18 North Carolina State, sometimes with a tough-nosed edge that had him unbothered by would-be tacklers. “If I've got to get a little gritty, I’m willing to do it,” the quarterback said. Leary's play was...
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for Sept. 9

• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
Sampson Independent

County schools earn low marks

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction released school performance grades last week for the 2021-2022 school year. Sampson County Schools is still performing below its pre-Covid levels and faces great disparities in performance among its diverse student populations, according to the DPI data. The DPI assigns a letter grade to...
WCNC

Inmate dies following attack at North Carolina prison

RALEIGH, N.C. — An inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners, authorities said. The News & Observer reports that the Central Prison in Raleigh was placed on lockdown on Friday while police investigated the death of the inmate, 35-year-old Ronald S. Rhodes.
unc.edu

Robeson County high school students gain experience in geology and marine science through IE’s Summer Geoscience Internship Program

This past summer, high school students from Robeson County spent time on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus to participate in the Summer Geoscience Internship program, a five-week program that allows prospective college students to gain experience in the geosciences. “I was interested in the Summer Geoscience Internship program because I love...
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
cbs17

City of Raleigh buying land on Western Blvd. to create more affordable housing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh says it’s in the final stages of purchasing land near Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street for future affordable housing. The city council just authorized the purchase and the city’s housing department tells CBS 17 it will soon start looking for a developer to build the homes.
cbs17

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
