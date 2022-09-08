Read full article on original website
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
IRS Criminal Division Puts Daycare Drug Trafficker Away For 40 YearsTaxBuzzFayetteville, NC
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Fayetteville NC
Fayetteville, North Carolina, is a city in the Cape Fear region of the state. The Cape Fear River flows through Fayetteville before emptying into the Atlantic Ocean, less than a two-hour drive away. This southernmost portion of North Carolina lies within the coastal plain. People travel from all over, looking...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Honey Festival all the buzz in Whiteville over weekend
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – After a two-year hiatus, the North Carolina Honey Festival was all the buzz this weekend in Downtown Whiteville. The event was a collaboration between Legion & Lewis and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville. Attendees were welcomed to music, food, and of...
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
Should teachers be allowed to have guns in class? Wake school board candidate says yes.
Wake school board candidate Michele Morrow says every citizen, including teachers, should be allowed to exercise their Constitutional right to carry a concealed firearm.
cbs17
1 shot in broad daylight at apartments near Wake Tech campus, sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot at apartments near Wake Technical Community College Sunday afternoon, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. On Sunday shortly before 1:30 p.m., one person was shot near the Wake Tech Campus in the 4900 block of Chandler Ridge Circle, Baker said.
cbs17
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
North Carolina inmate killed in prison
An inmate in Central Prison in Raleigh died Friday morning after being assaulted with a weapon by other inmates.
WCNC
Leary, No. 18 NC State beat Charleston Southern 55-3
RALEIGH, N.C. — Devin Leary kept finding the end zone for No. 18 North Carolina State, sometimes with a tough-nosed edge that had him unbothered by would-be tacklers. “If I've got to get a little gritty, I’m willing to do it,” the quarterback said. Leary's play was...
North Carolina principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth grade boy died at a school earlier that morning — a tragedy she called an "unexpected loss" to their community.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
Fayetteville group 'Heal the Ville' gathers Saturday to bring awareness to gun violence
A local group in Fayetteville gathers Saturday to bring awareness, educate, and provide resources to people who have lost someone to gun violence.
Sampson Independent
County schools earn low marks
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction released school performance grades last week for the 2021-2022 school year. Sampson County Schools is still performing below its pre-Covid levels and faces great disparities in performance among its diverse student populations, according to the DPI data. The DPI assigns a letter grade to...
Students, family react to North Carolina teacher accused of statutory rape
Students tell CBS 17 Amanda Doll's classes have now been divided up and mixed in with other classes, since their originally assigned teacher remains in jail.
WCNC
Inmate dies following attack at North Carolina prison
RALEIGH, N.C. — An inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners, authorities said. The News & Observer reports that the Central Prison in Raleigh was placed on lockdown on Friday while police investigated the death of the inmate, 35-year-old Ronald S. Rhodes.
Watch North Carolina Man Score $500,000 In Spin-To-Win Lottery Game
The lucky winner and his wife will finally get the vacation of their dreams thanks to the massive win.
unc.edu
Robeson County high school students gain experience in geology and marine science through IE’s Summer Geoscience Internship Program
This past summer, high school students from Robeson County spent time on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus to participate in the Summer Geoscience Internship program, a five-week program that allows prospective college students to gain experience in the geosciences. “I was interested in the Summer Geoscience Internship program because I love...
Family says bullying contributed to Wendell eighth grader's death by suicide. Here are warning signs to look for.
Wendell, N.C. — The death of a 13-year-old boy who took his own life at a Wake County middle school this week has sent rippling effects of sadness and grief through the community. Austin Pendergrass' family said he was bullied, and they felt alone in their fight to address...
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
cbs17
City of Raleigh buying land on Western Blvd. to create more affordable housing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh says it’s in the final stages of purchasing land near Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street for future affordable housing. The city council just authorized the purchase and the city’s housing department tells CBS 17 it will soon start looking for a developer to build the homes.
cbs17
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
