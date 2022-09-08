ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Fox News

Arizona Dem prosecutor candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign staffers back defunding police, posts reveal

An Arizona left-wing attorney candidate attempting to lead the nation's third-largest prosecutor's office and several of her campaign staffers have expressed support for defunding police, according to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, is vying to...
Fox News

Mother, son face fraud charges over fake parking fees in New Mexico

A woman and her son are facing fraud charges for an alleged parking scheme outside the annual Hatch Chile Festival earlier this month, according to authorities. Hatch Police said 68-year-old Celeste Zimmerman and 31-year-old Raymond Swingle allegedly collected more than $4,000 in fake parking fees from festival-goers. Zimmerman and Swingle...
Fox News

Watch: Oz disputes Dem message that abortion gives Fetterman edge with voters in Pennsylvania Senate race

Democrats across the nation have latched on to abortion as a key midterm issue, but Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz disagrees — and he's not alone. "The average voter wants and desires some type of bipartisan solution because they know the middle is where the truth often lies," Oz told Fox News Digital in an interview last week.
Fox News

Alex Murdaugh alleged drug trafficking ring: 2 newly indicted SC men tied to Bloods-affiliated gang: report

Two men indicted last month in disgraced South Carolina former attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged drug and money laundering ring reportedly have ties to a Bloods-affiliated gang. Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers were slapped with obstruction of justice, money laundering, computer crime and fraudulently obtaining signature-related charges on...
