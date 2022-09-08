Read full article on original website
Illinois mayor drops hammer on new state law eliminating cash bail: 'massive threat'
An Illinois mayor sounded the alarm on "how dangerous" a state law that eliminates cash bail will be, arguing communities will be left more vulnerable and victims of crimes will lose "their constitutional rights." "We must not allow this law to stand as passed," Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said...
Arizona Dem prosecutor candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign staffers back defunding police, posts reveal
An Arizona left-wing attorney candidate attempting to lead the nation's third-largest prosecutor's office and several of her campaign staffers have expressed support for defunding police, according to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, is vying to...
Mother, son face fraud charges over fake parking fees in New Mexico
A woman and her son are facing fraud charges for an alleged parking scheme outside the annual Hatch Chile Festival earlier this month, according to authorities. Hatch Police said 68-year-old Celeste Zimmerman and 31-year-old Raymond Swingle allegedly collected more than $4,000 in fake parking fees from festival-goers. Zimmerman and Swingle...
Texas jail vendor employee arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates
An outside vendor employee at the Tarrant County Jail in Texas has been arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates. Aaliyah Lyles faces drug charges and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, FOX 4 News Dallas reports. The suspect was arrested last month after an...
PA woman sentenced for husband's presumed 2011 death after partial scalp discovered along road
A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to six to 20 years in prison on charges in the disappearance and apparent death of her husband more than a decade ago — charges based in part on a partial scalp found in a bag along a road. Hours before jury selection...
Washington Post editorial board urges DC Mayor Bowser to take action on bussed migrants from Texas
The Washington Post editorial board is calling on Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to formulate a long-term plan to help deal with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to send busses of migrants up to the nation’s capital. The board noted Friday that Bowser, a democrat, has been challenged...
Illinois mayor reacts to governor's 'ill-advised' comment inferring 'xenophobia' amid Chicago migrant crisis
The Republican mayor of a town in the suburban Chicagoland area says that Governor J.B. Pritzker's office is calling him "xenophobic" for questioning why a busload of 64 migrants were shipped out of Chicago into his town. 147 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago on Wednesday and sixty-four of...
Illinois mayor fires back at Lightfoot, Pritzker after migrants were secretly bussed to his town
A suburban Illinois mayor called out Gov. J.B, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after more than 60 migrants were bussed to his town and checked into a hotel without his knowledge. Lightfoot previously criticized the bussing of migrants around the country from Texas. On Monday, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary...
Watch: Oz disputes Dem message that abortion gives Fetterman edge with voters in Pennsylvania Senate race
Democrats across the nation have latched on to abortion as a key midterm issue, but Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz disagrees — and he's not alone. "The average voter wants and desires some type of bipartisan solution because they know the middle is where the truth often lies," Oz told Fox News Digital in an interview last week.
Arizona's Blake Masters says voters question why Washington Republicans are not investing more in his race
AVENTURA, FLA. – GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters told Fox News Digital on Sunday that Arizona voters are wondering why national Republicans are not investing more money into his race, even as polls show the contest narrowing. Masters said during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that while...
'Jihad against Americans' suspect in string of Seattle-area, New Jersey murders sentenced to another 93 years
A man accused of going on a killing spree as part of a "jihad against Americans" was sentenced on Friday to nearly a century behind bars in connection to three murders in Washington state in 2014. Ali Muhammad Brown, 37, had already been serving life in prison without the possibility...
Alex Murdaugh alleged drug trafficking ring: 2 newly indicted SC men tied to Bloods-affiliated gang: report
Two men indicted last month in disgraced South Carolina former attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged drug and money laundering ring reportedly have ties to a Bloods-affiliated gang. Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers were slapped with obstruction of justice, money laundering, computer crime and fraudulently obtaining signature-related charges on...
Captured Alabama prison escapee Casey White's attorneys ask for transfer to breakout-prone prison
Former Alabama prison escapee and murder suspect Casey White's attorneys are asking that he be transferred to a new detention center, according to Lauderdale County court records. White, whom U.S. Marshals recaptured in Indiana after 11 days on the run in May, is currently being housed at the William E....
Smiley pushes term limits, town halls, penalizing congressional salaries, in Washington State Senate showdown
FIRST ON FOX: Enacting term limits for members of Congress and revoking congressional salaries if federal lawmakers fail to pass a budget are among the policy proposals being unveiled by Washington State GOP Senate nominee Tiffany Smiley. Smiley, the military wife, nurse, veterans rights advocate and first-time Republican candidate trying...
Marsha Blackburn slams liberal leaders: They 'raised their hands' to be sanctuary cities
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., called out Democratic leaders over the migrant influx, saying they "raised their hands" to become sanctuary cities as busloads of illegal immigrants arrive from Texas. Blackburn joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss the Democrats' response as various cities become overrun. MARSHA BLACKBURN: These cities like Chicago...
Republican J.D. Vance, Democrat Tim Ryan tied in Ohio Senate race, according to new poll
The race for Ohio's next U.S. senator remains tight as a new Monday poll shows Republican nominee J.D. Vance and Democratic nominee Rep. Tim Ryan neck and neck just eight weeks ahead of the November midterm elections. The poll, conducted by USA Today Network Ohio and Suffolk University between Sept....
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
MSNBC, CNN give straight news on California grid issues after panning Texas over winter blackout
Left-leaning media outlets have decided to take a more objective approach to covering the electrical grid issues plaguing California after slamming Texas following last year’s winter storm that caused blackouts across the state. In February 2021, following a winter storm that caused widespread power outages for 4 million Texans...
Illinois mayor blasts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 'hypocrisy' after migrants shipped to 'Republican suburb'
The Republican mayor of a suburban Chicago town is calling out Windy City Mayor Lori Lightfoot after over 60 migrants were shipped to his town and dropped off at a local hotel. After being bussed from Texas, 147 migrants arrived in Chicago on Wednesday, according to FOX 32. Sixty-four of...
North Dakota sheriff says 'dispute between brothers' led to triple murder-suicide
A "dispute between brothers" led to 59-year-old Robert Bracken allegedly killing his own son, brother, and another man before turning the gun on himself in a North Dakota wheat field on Aug. 29, Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said Friday. Robert Bracken was working the harvest in the northeastern part...
