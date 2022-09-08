ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

BMW PGA Championship halts play after death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The death Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II led to the stoppage of play at the BMW PGA Championships at Surrey, England.

The flagship event on the DP World Tour was in the midst of the first round when play was halted. The tournament also is expected to take a pause Friday, with play to resume Saturday at the earliest.

The 96-year-old queen was Great Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. She spent 70 years on the throne before her death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Tournament video boards announced the news: “Play will be suspended until further notice following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Viktor Hovland of Norway, as well as England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Andy Sullivan, all were in the clubhouse before play was suspended with opening rounds of 8-under-par 64. Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who won the PGA Tour Championship at Atlanta last month, shot a 4-under 68.

“Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast,” the tournament said in a statement. ” … Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course. Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.”

The Wentworth Club practice facility also is expected to be closed through Friday.

–Field Level Media

The Associated Press

Tiafoe can't continue rare run at US Open for American man

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe was living his best life in his U.S. Open semifinal, just as he did throughout this magical run at Flushing Meadows, smiling and thriving, yukking it up with the fans, with his opponent, even with his opponent’s coach. He sprinted to his changeover chair, and the mess of clothes and shoes and rackets that surrounded it, after one big point went his way. After another, he stared at all four corners of a soldout Arthur Ashe Stadium, nodding amid the mayhem. He waved his arms to ask for more support — and got it....
TENNIS
Parade

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Date, Location, and Burial Information

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. The monarch was one of the longest-reigning in history, and her mark on the United Kingdom and the world is one unlikely to be matched by any of her descendants. As such, the entire Western world will also want to pay respects to the late Queen. Get all the details on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral—one that will undoubtedly be a global event.
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America

PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
GOLF
Page Six

Prince Harry will now have to bow to Camilla — despite their tensions

Prince Harry — who is said to have tensions with his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles — will have to bow to her now that she is queen consort, sources told Page Six. In fact, he likely would have been expected to do so on Thursday while the family was gathered at Balmoral following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8 at age 96. One well-placed palace source said: “The personal impact is likely the protocol changes that roll into action almost immediately.  “The family will now have to bow or curtsy to King Charles and Queen [Consort] Camilla.” Harry, the Duke of Sussex, looked distraught as...
U.K.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sergio Garcia withdraws from BMW PGA Championship, shows up on field at Texas-Alabama game

Sergio Garcia withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey, England, it was announced Saturday. There was no official reason given for Garcia’s withdrawal. He finished his opening round Thursday, shooting a 4-over 76. Friday’s second round was postponed a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the tournament was reduced to 54 holes.
AUSTIN, TX
