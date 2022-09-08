Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks defensive back Bryce Boettcher disqualified for targeting
Oregon defensive back Bryce Boettcher was penalized for targeting during Saturday’s home opener. Boettcher, a redshirt-sophomore, was called for targeting on a diving tackle of Eastern Washington’s Efton Chism III during a kickoff return with 9:59 to go in the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. The call was...
KGW
Oregon hospitals in crisis: Samaritan CEO says it could take a generation to recover
PORTLAND, Ore. — As CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Care Systems, Becky Hultberg has a close-up view of the crisis gripping the state's health care sector — and she spends sleepless nights thinking about what the future holds. More than two and a half...
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
Oakridge, Westfir evacuated as fire officials expect heat, strong winds to grow Oregon wildfires over weekend
Strong winds and high temperatures are expected to fan wildfires burning in southern and northeastern Oregon this weekend. The fires had consumed nearly 230,000 acres by Friday morning, prompting evacuation orders, school closures and emergency power shut-offs. One of the fastest growing, the Cedar Creek fire burning about 20 miles...
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
Vitae Springs Road Fire: Level 3 ‘Go now’ evacuations ordered as crews fight Salem brush fire
Authorities have called evacuation orders as crews fight several fire starts along Vitae Springs Road in Salem Friday evening.
klcc.org
Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene
Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
kykn.com
Red Cross Cascades Wildfire Evacuation Shelters Opened in Eugene, Klamath Falls and Salem After Level 3 Evacuations Ordered
American Red Cross – Cascades Region – 09/09/22 9:40 PM. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires: Cedar Creek burning near Oakridge; Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls; Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem. The shelters are located at:
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
KTVZ
Cedar Creek Fire explodes to 74,000 acres; Oakridge still evacuated, Hwy. 58 still shut; some power being restored
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Cedar Creek Fire more than doubled in size yet again in Friday’s hot, windy weather, exploding to nearly 74,000 acres while prompting the continued evacuation Saturday of Oakridge, Westfir and surrounding areas west of the fire, officials said. The fire has grown to...
thatoregonlife.com
Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place
Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
kykn.com
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (10:35 PM)
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (UPDATE 2 – 10:35 PM) Posted on FlashAlert: September 9th, 2022 10:40 PM. Emergency responders will be remaining on scene overnight. Previously announced Level 3 evacuations remain in effect. As a precaution, Level 2: Be Set evacuations are being issued to the following areas in Marion and Polk Counties:
kezi.com
Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from...
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (September 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 at milepost 121. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated...
KDRV
Douglas County Fire waives restrictions placed on fuel-powered generators
LANE AND DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Restrictions placed on fuel-powered generators for residents affected by power outages have been lifted, according to district fire officials. Generators were previously disallowed due to the risk of starting a fire, but with power outages in certain parts of Lane and Douglas County, these restrictions have been temporarily waived in areas affected by power outages. However, the waiver does not relieve the owner or operator from fire liability or from the responsibility for complying with all other applicable fire prevention requirements.
nbc16.com
Pacific Power to shut down power across 6 counties for 12,000 residents starting Friday
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Important information for Pacific Power customers. More than 12,000 people spanning six counties will see their power shut down as early as midnight Friday and lasting through Saturday. The power company says the shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during the dangerous...
kezi.com
Local animal organizations supporting animal evacuations for Oakridge area
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Residents around Oakridge are encouraged to start making plans to move their large animals and pets. Oakridge residents under fire evacuation can bring their animals and livestock to the horse arena at the Lane Events Center at 796 West 13th Ave. in Eugene if they have nowhere else to safely bring their livestock.
