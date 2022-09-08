ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Shawnee Co. Sheriff: 13-year-old arrested for alleged Kansas Capitol bomb threat

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
A 13-year-old from Shawnee County, Kansas, was arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb the Kansas Capitol in Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports about the threat made on social media.

The threat prompted law enforcement to evacuate the Capitol and search the building with bomb-detection K-9s. No threats were found on Capitol grounds.

The 13-year-old was arrested and booked into Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections on suspicion of aggravated criminal threat, a felony.

WIBW

Topeka man arrested in Osage Co. for drugs following traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County deputies arrested a Topeka man late Monday night after drugs were found during a traffic stop. According to officials, Devin Hendrix, 25, of Topeka, was pulled over at 10:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. HWY 75, near Carbondale. During the traffic stop, officers located narcotics in Hendrix’s vehicle. He was taken into custody by deputies and transported to the Osage County Jail on the following charges:
TOPEKA, KS
