A rainbow above as flowers are laid at Windsor Castle

The union flag is lowered on Windsor Castle as a rainbow appears in the sky on Thursday. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The flag over Windsor Castle was slowly lowered to half mast after the death of the Queen was announced on Thursday evening. A rainbow had emerged over the late monarch’s residence minutes earlier.

A crowd began to gather, and dozens of people carrying flowers laid them near the castle’s King Henry VIII gate.

While some people talked about the late Queen, others stood quietly by themselves. Several people were weeping.

Karen Dean, a retired teacher from Hertford, said: “I feel unbelievably sad. I am not a big monarchist at all, but the Queen has been there for all my life. She was dedicated to her duty and she did it so selflessly. I can’t actually believe the way I feel right now.”

Many who live in the town of Windsor, which surrounds the castle, came to pay their respects. Courtney Rudge, who works with disabled people and lives in a flat opposite the castle, said she felt as if a family member had died.

“So many people around here work in the castle and we see the royal family pass by. I feel like she’s been a big part of my life,” she said.

Rudge also said she was worried about how it would affect the country at a time of political turmoil in the UK and a war in Ukraine.

“This comes at a very difficult time. There’s the cost of living crisis, a war and a new government. She was always there, and now she’s not,” she said.

Visitors to the town, which is close to Heathrow airport and strewn with red, white and blue bunting, were among the crowd.

Outside the Horse and Groom pub, which is decorated with flags celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee, Michael and Linda Lee, a retired couple from Shipley, West Yorkshire, hugged each other.

They had come to Windsor for a short visit before planning to fly from Heathrow on Friday, and said they were “stunned” by the monarch’s passing.

Michael said: “This has really got to us. It is so sad. A couple of days ago, she was shaking hands with a new prime minister, and now this. If you think of the life she had, she did not speak about politics, she was always thinking about the people.

“Think about how she mourned for her husband alone. And how she coped with all the problems she had with her family – she had a rough time,” he said.

Linda added: “I can’t believe it. And it’s making me think about the other people who have died recently – I lost my mum. It has hit me all over again,” she said.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who has remained in Windsor with her children while her husband Prince William travelled to Balmoral, was seen driving out of the grounds of the castle on Thursday afternoon. Her children George, Louis and Charlotte had their first day at a new school on Thursday.

Later, a police car drove through the crowds and then placed barriers to hold back the gathered media and the crowd.