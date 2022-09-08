ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

PCSD: Missing, vulnerable 70-year-old woman found safe

By Phil Villarreal
 7 days ago
Pima County Sheriff's deputies say a missing vulnerable woman has been fond safe.

According to the department, 70-year-old Nancy Prentice had last been seen at 9:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of North Camino Central.

She has blonde hair, brown eyes, is 5-2 and weighs 150 pounds.

She was driving a 1997 blue Jeep Wrangler with Arizona license plate BSK7476.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

