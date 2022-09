Effective: 2022-09-10 16:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-12 10:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bannock; Bear Lake; Bingham; Caribou; Franklin; Oneida; Power THE AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BANNOCK, BEAR LAKE, BINGHAM, CARIBOU, FRANKLIN, POWER, AND ONEIDA COUNTIES HAS BEEN LIFTED Air quality has improved significantly across the area. Therefore the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has cancelled the Air Quality Advisory. THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ`s Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO