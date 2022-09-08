‘Star Trek: Picard’ Sets Premiere Date For Third & Final Season, Unveils Teaser

We’re getting the first look at the new starship, the U.S.S. Titan, in a just-released teaser for the third and final season of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard . The teaser trailer (see above) was unveiled Thursday by series star Patrick Stewart during the global live-streamed Star Trek Day event. The streaming service also announced that Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, February 16 on Paramount+ exclusively in the U.S.

Stewart was joined on-stage by series stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

In Star Trek: Picard, Stewart reprises his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows the character into the next chapter of his life. Along with Stwart, Ryan and Hurd, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner also star.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.

Following the series premiere on February 16, new episodes of the 10-episode final season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Paramount+.