Moncks Corner, SC

The Post and Courier

Arrest made after abuse at care facility

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit ( SCMFCU) has arrested Keontae O. Gaddist. The AG reports 22-year-old Gaddist from Ladson, was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. Gaddist was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on September 7, 2022.
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police officer retiring after over 3 decades with Summerville PD

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina police officer is retiring after serving Summerville for over three decades.   Sgt. Frank Nigro has served the Summerville community for 36 years. On Monday, Sgt. Nigro will officially retire from law enforcement. The Sargent joined The Summerville Police Department in 1986. In a 2020 interview, Sgt. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Police arrest Colleton Co. murder suspect in Rome, Ga.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a man in front of his wife and child. According to police, Marshals from the Atlanta Officer arrested Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews, near Rome, Georgia this morning. Police say that they were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a deadly Saturday hit-and-run. It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the road and left the scene, according to troopers. The victim suffered...
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Investigators arrest 2 following deadly Colleton Co. armed robbery

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man and his girlfriend were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgia Friday morning after a deadly armed robbery. Richard Campodonico is charged with murder, first-degree Burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons violations, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Megan Andrews currently is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson caregiver is facing abuse charges after reportedly assaulting a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Gaddist […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man killed in Walterboro auto-pedestrian crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in a Walterboro neighborhood early Saturday morning. The auto-pedestrian crash happened at the intersection of Industrial Road and Lakeshore Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries […]
WALTERBORO, SC
The Post and Courier

Caretaker charged in disabled man's abuse at Moncks Corner facility

MONCKS CORNER — A 22-year-old caretaker has been arrested on allegations she struck a disabled man, breaking his nose, at a residential care facility. Keontae O. Gaddist was booked Sept. 7 into the Berkeley County jail on charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult and second-degree assault and battery.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Police: Man arrested after chase, pointed weapon at officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man is in custody after leading police on a chase for over 3 miles in North Charleston Friday night. Nastardumus Denzel Johnson, 22, of North Charleston, was arrested and hit with multiple charges including failure to stop for blue lights and sirens and pointing and presenting a firearm.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Officials say no viable threat to Sumter Co. middle school

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that there is no viable threat to Chestnut Oaks Middle School following the circulation of a Facebook post about the school. Officials say they have investigated the concerns and determined that no viable threat was made.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors have filed a motion asking the defense attorneys for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to share the evidence they will use in his defense. The motion concerns discovery, or the sharing of evidence between the two sides, in the trial Murdaugh is expected to face...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Video: Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursuit of stolen Toyota sedan in North Charleston

A Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursued a stolen Toyota sedan early Sept. 7 in North Charleston. Dash camera footage released by the Sheriff's Office on Sept. 9 shows four masked suspects running after the vehicle crashes into a fence in the Waylyn neighborhood. During the foot chase, a deputy discharged his gun, but no one was hit, authorities say. Three men were arrested.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

Car crash involving train kills four in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Coroner has confirmed that four people are dead following an overnight crash in Florence involving a car and a train. Citing police, WBTW in Florence reports that the crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan street. In...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence car vs. train crash deadly, coroner confirms

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a car and train in downtown Florence Saturday night, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Florence police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. Police said the investigation was ongoing as […]
FLORENCE, SC

