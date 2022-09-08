Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Arrest made after abuse at care facility
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit ( SCMFCU) has arrested Keontae O. Gaddist. The AG reports 22-year-old Gaddist from Ladson, was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. Gaddist was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on September 7, 2022.
Police officer retiring after over 3 decades with Summerville PD
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina police officer is retiring after serving Summerville for over three decades. Sgt. Frank Nigro has served the Summerville community for 36 years. On Monday, Sgt. Nigro will officially retire from law enforcement. The Sargent joined The Summerville Police Department in 1986. In a 2020 interview, Sgt. […]
Police arrest Colleton Co. murder suspect in Rome, Ga.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a man in front of his wife and child. According to police, Marshals from the Atlanta Officer arrested Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews, near Rome, Georgia this morning. Police say that they were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding […]
live5news.com
Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a deadly Saturday hit-and-run. It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the road and left the scene, according to troopers. The victim suffered...
live5news.com
Investigators arrest 2 following deadly Colleton Co. armed robbery
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man and his girlfriend were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgia Friday morning after a deadly armed robbery. Richard Campodonico is charged with murder, first-degree Burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons violations, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Megan Andrews currently is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
live5news.com
23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson caregiver is facing abuse charges after reportedly assaulting a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Gaddist […]
The Post and Courier
Video captures law enforcement pursuit that ends in gunfire, 3 arrests in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released video footage from a Sept. 7 high-speed pursuit that ended with a deputy firing his gun and the arrest of three masked young men. No one was hit by the warning shot fired into the dirt, authorities say. One man...
Man killed in Walterboro auto-pedestrian crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in a Walterboro neighborhood early Saturday morning. The auto-pedestrian crash happened at the intersection of Industrial Road and Lakeshore Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries […]
abcnews4.com
SCHP releases photo of suspect's vehicle in fatal hit-and-run investigation
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials are seeking information on a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian Saturday. Officials say the collision occurred at 1:28 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, in the area of Industrial Road and Lakeshore Drive. According to police, a vehicle...
The Post and Courier
Caretaker charged in disabled man's abuse at Moncks Corner facility
MONCKS CORNER — A 22-year-old caretaker has been arrested on allegations she struck a disabled man, breaking his nose, at a residential care facility. Keontae O. Gaddist was booked Sept. 7 into the Berkeley County jail on charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult and second-degree assault and battery.
live5news.com
Police: Man arrested after chase, pointed weapon at officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man is in custody after leading police on a chase for over 3 miles in North Charleston Friday night. Nastardumus Denzel Johnson, 22, of North Charleston, was arrested and hit with multiple charges including failure to stop for blue lights and sirens and pointing and presenting a firearm.
WIS-TV
Officials say no viable threat to Sumter Co. middle school
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that there is no viable threat to Chestnut Oaks Middle School following the circulation of a Facebook post about the school. Officials say they have investigated the concerns and determined that no viable threat was made.
SC group to discuss threats against a Charleston Co. School board member’s son
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition on Monday will hold a press conference in response to a threat against a Charleston County School Board member’s son. The SCBAC says that they request Solicitor Scarlet Wilson to order an investigation into the incident. The press conference will begin at 9 […]
Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
live5news.com
State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors have filed a motion asking the defense attorneys for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to share the evidence they will use in his defense. The motion concerns discovery, or the sharing of evidence between the two sides, in the trial Murdaugh is expected to face...
live5news.com
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five decades ago, the Charleston Police Department made history, by hiring the first woman police officer in the state of South Carolina. She was a Black woman named Adell Grant Harris. Harris worked for the police department for 36 years before retiring in 2008. Harris and...
The Post and Courier
Video: Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursuit of stolen Toyota sedan in North Charleston
A Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursued a stolen Toyota sedan early Sept. 7 in North Charleston. Dash camera footage released by the Sheriff's Office on Sept. 9 shows four masked suspects running after the vehicle crashes into a fence in the Waylyn neighborhood. During the foot chase, a deputy discharged his gun, but no one was hit, authorities say. Three men were arrested.
WLTX.com
Car crash involving train kills four in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Coroner has confirmed that four people are dead following an overnight crash in Florence involving a car and a train. Citing police, WBTW in Florence reports that the crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan street. In...
Florence car vs. train crash deadly, coroner confirms
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a car and train in downtown Florence Saturday night, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Florence police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. Police said the investigation was ongoing as […]
