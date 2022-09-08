ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, SC

Three inmates overdose within 45-minute span at York County Detention Center

By Connor Lomis
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: This article previously stated the inmates as deceased; it has since been corrected.

YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three inmates overdosed within a 45-minute time frame at the York County Detention Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 and 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

Jacob Hall, 29, Colton Haire, 25, and Trampus Faile, 46, were identified as the inmates that overdosed.

Search continues for man that attempted to rape woman near McAlpine Creek Park

Deputies say the first was found around 11:30 p.m. Due to precaution, detention staff increased well-being checks from every 30-minutes to 15-minutes.

During those checks, the other two were found.

NARCAN was immediately administered to the inmates, and all were taken to local hospital facilities by EMS.

Investigation showed on Sept. 6, word was passed on to staff about “possible pills being distributed.” Officials then searched the suspected housing unit.

Upon inspection, authorities found inmate Tyquan Green attempting to dispose of 95 pressured fentanyl pills down the toilet; staff got the pills before they were flushed.

A follow-up search of the housing unit happened on Sept. 7, and Keon Davis and Tyler Fesperman were also found possessing about 40 pills.

Hall (who overdosed) was found in possession of about 24 pills. His cellmate, Leroy Westberry, and all the others found in possession of the pills were charged with the following:

  • possession with intent to distribute
  • possession of a contraband

“It is clearly disturbing as to how these pills were brought into the facility, and even more so the
life-threatening risk that the inmates posed on themselves by taking such a dangerous narcotic,”
said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

Another “intense shakedown” search of the housing unit was conducted after discovering so many pills.

“We are searching the entire facility and all inmates for any further pills,” said Tolson. “This is
the first time that this large of an amount of contraband has made it past our stringent security
screenings, and we will work to prevent something like this to happen again.”

All inmates taken to the hospital have since been returned to the York County Detention Center.

Sadie Jane
3d ago

STOP: acting like you don't know the damn guards are bringing them in, what you think a dove is dropping them on the basketball court? Find the guards 💂‍♀️ and sentence them to life in prison without the chance of parole in general population. Period!

Faith Lail
3d ago

This is wide range all over the world and two many more are dieing. We as people have a choice and sadly 😥 we lose Family and Friends. God be with us all day and night

Jim Hudson
3d ago

just go ahead and let them do it. hell, we can sit back and watch Darwinism actually play out.

