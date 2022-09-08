FAYETTEVILLE — No. 16 Arkansas jumped out to a 21-3 lead against South Carolina in the second quarter on Saturday, then held on for a 44-30 victory in Razorback Stadium. The win allowed Arkansas (2-0, 1-0) to get off to a fast start to what could be a special season. The Hogs won and threatened to blow the game open a few times, but Shane Beamer’s squad had a lot of fight in them. Sam Pittman was pleased to get out with the win.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO