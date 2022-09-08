Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
swark.today
Hogs No. 10, 11 in polls
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has moved into the Top 10 in the latest Associated Press Poll and moved to No. 11 with the coaches. In the AP, Arkansas jumped from No. 19 to 10. Georgia jumps to No. 1 with Alabama at No. 2. The other SEC schools in the rankings: Kentucky at 9, Arkansas at 10, Tennessee at 15, Florida at 18, Ole Miss at 21 and Texas A&M at 24.
swark.today
Hogs top USC
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 16 Arkansas jumped out to a 21-3 lead against South Carolina in the second quarter on Saturday, then held on for a 44-30 victory in Razorback Stadium. The win allowed Arkansas (2-0, 1-0) to get off to a fast start to what could be a special season. The Hogs won and threatened to blow the game open a few times, but Shane Beamer’s squad had a lot of fight in them. Sam Pittman was pleased to get out with the win.
swark.today
Drew Sanders named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders has been named the Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Sunday. In his second game as a Razorback, Sanders guided Arkansas to a 44-30 win over South Carolina on Saturday. The Denton,...
Comments / 0