illinoisnewsroom.org
Rejecting teacher resignations, Normal Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
NORMAL — Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County’s largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teachers union prepares for potential strike following threat of lawsuit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Federation of Teachers union is in discussions Friday on strike preparations. The discussions are taking place one day after the union threatened possible legal action against the board of education. Union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said the union is still trying to avoid a...
wcbu.org
'That's as much as we know:' Peoria Public Schools Board president explains negotiations statement
Peoria Public Schools Board president Martha Ross says she was "surprised" to hear the Peoria Federation of Teachers posted to social media opposing a statement she released Thursday following a second round of federal mediation. "After 8 hours of productive bargaining, all compensation-related items have been settled. The Board (represented...
25newsnow.com
Three candidates look to take spot as McLean County State’s Attorney
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Three candidates have submitted applications to take over the role of State’s Attorney in McLean County. It comes as incumbent Don Knapp is set to take over as judge following the last election. Ericka Reynolds from Heyworth, currently serves as the Assistant State’s...
IL governor candidates to go face-to-face in Nexstar-hosted debates next month
CHICAGO — The leading candidates for Illinois Governor will meet face to face for the first time, in a set of exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. next month. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican nominee, State Sen. Darren Bailey, have both agreed to participate in two, one-hour debates covering current issues […]
wglt.org
3 apply for McLean County state's attorney
Three candidates have applied to become McLean County's top prosecutor. The vacancy was created when Don Knapp resigned following his appointment as a circuit judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit. The Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to the post in August after he defeated Associate Judge Amy McFarland in the Republican primary in June.
tspr.org
CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’
Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
1027superhits.com
Peoria County Board approves funding for Peoria to Chicago passenger rail service application
PEORIA, Ill. – Some Peoria County Board members weren’t happy with it being rushed through committee and to them, but in the end, it didn’t matter. The board Thursday approved spending $50,000 in support of the application process that, if approved, could lead to a Peoria to Chicago passenger rail line.
hoiabc.com
FBI says ‘no due diligence’ done for PPP loan applications
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It sounded too good to believe for some who saw an opportunity in the rush to help shop keepers during the pandemic. More than $800 billion was given out to businesses in need during the pandemic. A fraction of that is now believed to...
wcbu.org
Early childhood educator scholarship could be a 'once in a lifetime opportunity'
Time is running out for current or former early childhood education workers to take advantage of a unique chance to earn or upskill their credentials in the field. Applications are still being accepted for the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity scholarship program for the 2022-23 academic year. "The scholarship...
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
hoiabc.com
Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Bergan/Notre Dame High School
ARCHBISHOP GERALD T. BERGAN (UNC) Bergan High School was named after Archbishop Gerald T. Bergan who was the Archbishop of Omaha, Nebraska for 21 years. Archbishop Bergan was born in Peoria and began his Priesthood in Peoria. He then became Bishop of Des Moines, Iowa and then in 1948 he was named Archbishop of Omaha until he retired in 1969.
wglt.org
Rivian shows its appreciation while recruiting for more workers at Uptown event
Rivian hosted its second Community Appreciation Event on Saturday in Uptown Normal, allowing the electric automaker not only to showcase its vehicle models, but also employment opportunities available at the Normal plant. Most of the people attending the event wanted to see Rivian’s signature vehicles: the R1S pickup truck and...
Central Illinois Proud
18th annual Day of the Dozer deemed a success
BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — Hundreds of families went to the McLean County Fairgrounds for the 18th Annual Day of the Dozer. The event provides educational and hands-on opportunities for children while raising money to combat the local high school dropout crisis. Kids were able to interact with first responders...
Central Illinois Proud
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A domestic dispute between father and son resulted in a stabbing. It happened at 3:19 p.m. on the 2600 block of W. Humboldt St. According to Peoria Police Informational Officer Semone Roth, the son received a small cut on his arm. Both men are to be arrested. The incident is under investigation.
spotonillinois.com
Peoria company Rli Corp. (RLI:NYQ) working in Financials sees value fall 99.9% on Sept. 8
These are the top 10 home sales for Pekin, Illinois in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were 13 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $165,000 in Pekin. Top 10 home sales in Pekin for August 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceGene Michael and Lee Anne...
spotonillinois.com
Rezin on new FOID rule: We know the 'vital importance of keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals'
These are the top 10 home sales for Livingston County in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were 27 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $139,900 in Livingston County. Top 10 home sales in Livingston County for August 2022BuyerCityAddressSale... Posted in:. Places:. 12:05. 12:05.
Central Illinois Proud
6th annual Cannabis Camp returns to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The sixth annual Cannabis Camp hosted by Trinity Centers is back in Peoria. Trinity Centers is Peoria’s leading local dispensary and has hosted Cannabis Camp since 2016. Although no cannabis was for sale at the event, locals were free to bring their own and...
Central Illinois Proud
Rivian hosts community appreciation event in Normal
NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — Rivian gave thanks to the public Saturday by hosting a community appreciation event. The event was held in Uptown Normal. Those who came out were able to view different Rivian vehicle models while enjoying live music and treats from vendors. The electrical vehicle company has...
