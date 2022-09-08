ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

illinoisnewsroom.org

Rejecting teacher resignations, Normal Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage

NORMAL — Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County’s largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Bradley, IL
Union, IL
Illinois Education
wglt.org

3 apply for McLean County state's attorney

Three candidates have applied to become McLean County's top prosecutor. The vacancy was created when Don Knapp resigned following his appointment as a circuit judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit. The Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to the post in August after he defeated Associate Judge Amy McFarland in the Republican primary in June.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’

Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
#Labor Relations#K12#Pft#Peoria Public Schools
hoiabc.com

FBI says ‘no due diligence’ done for PPP loan applications

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It sounded too good to believe for some who saw an opportunity in the rush to help shop keepers during the pandemic. More than $800 billion was given out to businesses in need during the pandemic. A fraction of that is now believed to...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
HUDSON, IL
hoiabc.com

Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Bergan/Notre Dame High School

ARCHBISHOP GERALD T. BERGAN (UNC) Bergan High School was named after Archbishop Gerald T. Bergan who was the Archbishop of Omaha, Nebraska for 21 years. Archbishop Bergan was born in Peoria and began his Priesthood in Peoria. He then became Bishop of Des Moines, Iowa and then in 1948 he was named Archbishop of Omaha until he retired in 1969.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Rivian shows its appreciation while recruiting for more workers at Uptown event

Rivian hosted its second Community Appreciation Event on Saturday in Uptown Normal, allowing the electric automaker not only to showcase its vehicle models, but also employment opportunities available at the Normal plant. Most of the people attending the event wanted to see Rivian’s signature vehicles: the R1S pickup truck and...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

18th annual Day of the Dozer deemed a success

BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — Hundreds of families went to the McLean County Fairgrounds for the 18th Annual Day of the Dozer. The event provides educational and hands-on opportunities for children while raising money to combat the local high school dropout crisis. Kids were able to interact with first responders...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A domestic dispute between father and son resulted in a stabbing. It happened at 3:19 p.m. on the 2600 block of W. Humboldt St. According to Peoria Police Informational Officer Semone Roth, the son received a small cut on his arm. Both men are to be arrested. The incident is under investigation.
Central Illinois Proud

6th annual Cannabis Camp returns to Peoria

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The sixth annual Cannabis Camp hosted by Trinity Centers is back in Peoria. Trinity Centers is Peoria’s leading local dispensary and has hosted Cannabis Camp since 2016. Although no cannabis was for sale at the event, locals were free to bring their own and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rivian hosts community appreciation event in Normal

NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — Rivian gave thanks to the public Saturday by hosting a community appreciation event. The event was held in Uptown Normal. Those who came out were able to view different Rivian vehicle models while enjoying live music and treats from vendors. The electrical vehicle company has...
NORMAL, IL

