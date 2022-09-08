Read full article on original website
brproud.com
LSU, SU fans come together to tailgate in Tigerland
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The historic match up between Louisiana State University and Southern University and A&M College is causing a lot of fans to go all out for tailgating this year. The sold-out game had over 200,000 people in attendance and nearly all were tailgating. LSU fans...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Incredible postgame duel between LSU, Southern bands in near-empty Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Well after the concession stands closed and the fans started making their way to the parking lot Saturday night, the Golden Band and the Human Jukebox stuck around in Tiger Stadium to take care of some unfinished business in the Fifth Quarter. Just hours after Baton Rouge's...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
brproud.com
LSU student issued misdemeanor after walking on field during LSU vs SU game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana State University (LSU) student was taken into custody after trespassing onto the field during the LSU football game against Southern University on Saturday, Sept. 10. LSU officials say that Marwan Okeil walked onto the field at Tiger Stadium in the middle of...
brproud.com
Louisiana could see state’s largest Powerball jackpot winner after tonight’s drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. (BRPROUD) – It’s that time again!. The Powerball jackpot is approaching $200 million with the next drawing taking place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Monday, September 12. The estimated jackpot sits at $193 million and a single winner could take home a lump-sum payment of $105.3...
NOLA.com
WATCH: LSU and Southern bands join together for a historic and memorable halftime show
The LSU and Southern football teams played against each other for the first time Saturday night, but most fans likely left the stadium talking more about the bands than the game. Southern's band took the field first at halftime, and then the LSU band and its turn. What followed is...
brproud.com
Gameday-ready LSU, SU football fans prep for tailgating, predict touchdowns
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — LSU and Southern will face off in Death Valley for the first time on Saturday, and while it’s still early, fans are already projecting the turnout. “I’m gonna give them a touchdown,” said LSU student Shane Jackson. “I’ll give them a...
Video: Wasted LSU fan walks onto field midgame
An oblivious fan wandered onto the field during LSU’s big win over Southern on Saturday, producing an odd event at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Southern had a 3rd-down play in their territory against the Tigers. Just as the Jaguars were getting their play set, the fan slowly strolled through the end zone. The fan made it to the 5-yard line by the time the ball was snapped. He stopped around the 10-yard line, put his hands on his waist, and admired the view in front of him.
EMS respond to more than 60 calls Saturday during gameday festivities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services were slammed with calls Saturday on LSU’s campus. An EMS spokesman tells WAFB, paramedics responded to more than 60 calls during the gameday festivities between LSU and Southern. We’re told most of the calls were...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener
LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
brproud.com
LSU’s Garrett Barber Leads After A Round Of Jim Rivers Intercollegiate
BATON ROUGE – LSU golf grad student Garrett Barber posted seven birdies and an eagle in the opening round of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek in Choudrant, Louisiana to grab the early lead after a 7-under par round of 65. The Tigers, the defending champions of the...
LSU and Southern marching bands unite city with halftime performance
LSU and Southern University got together for two minutes of performance that was a long time coming. The post LSU and Southern marching bands unite city with halftime performance appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: No matter the final score between LSU and Southern, it will be a night to remember in Baton Rouge
Come 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, more than 100,000 people are expected in LSU’s Death Valley football stadium in what may be one of the most emotion-filled games in the city’s history. The LSU Tigers, the behemoth from the southside of Baton Rouge, will play my Southern University Jaguars,...
Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” […]
louisianaradionetwork.com
Southern President and Chancellor says Southern vs LSU football game is much more than just a game
Southern and LSU meet tomorrow in an historic football matchup, but to leaders of the two schools, it’s much more than a game. It’s a chance to bridge historic racial, cultural, and academic divides. Dr. Dennis Shields is Chancellor of Southern University. “Just the acknowledgment that the playing...
theadvocate.com
Gumbo, Lucky Dog hot dogs, more: 8 new concession treats to debut in Tiger Stadium
Many firsts will happen in Baton Rouge when the LSU Tigers play this season's home opener Saturday night. Brian Kelly will debut in Tiger Stadium. The LSU Tigers will play the Southern Jaguars for the first time ever, and eight new food vendors will be selling their treats to fans.
brproud.com
LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
theadvocate.com
Kick in the pants: Southern’s last-second FG beats LSU against early spread
Were you confident all week LSU would redeem themselves and post a ridiculous score against Southern in their first-ever meeting? With a spread as of Friday night of -49 at Caesars Sportsbook, how could anyone not be confident all night long as the Tigers led 51-0 at halftime and 65-7 a minute into the fourth quarter.
