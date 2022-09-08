ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU, SU fans come together to tailgate in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The historic match up between Louisiana State University and Southern University and A&M College is causing a lot of fans to go all out for tailgating this year. The sold-out game had over 200,000 people in attendance and nearly all were tailgating. LSU fans...
Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
Video: Wasted LSU fan walks onto field midgame

An oblivious fan wandered onto the field during LSU’s big win over Southern on Saturday, producing an odd event at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Southern had a 3rd-down play in their territory against the Tigers. Just as the Jaguars were getting their play set, the fan slowly strolled through the end zone. The fan made it to the 5-yard line by the time the ball was snapped. He stopped around the 10-yard line, put his hands on his waist, and admired the view in front of him.
Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener

LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O Girlfriend Photo

It's good to be Ed Orgeron these days. The former LSU Tigers head football coach got nearly $20 million when he was fired by the Baton Rouge, La. program shortly after winning a national championship. Now, Coach O is enjoying life as a divorced, recently fired college football coach. Life...
Permanent jewelry has arrived in Baton Rouge courtesy Forever Lillies

Sydney Marrs is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “timeless jewelry.” Through her blooming business Forever Lillies, she uses delicate pieces of metal chain and a welding tool to make long-lasting, element-resistant jewelry pieces with one simple zap. That “zapping” is a national trend you may...
Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” […]
LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
