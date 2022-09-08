ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars RB James Robinson aims to turn heads with spectacular 2022 campaign

By John Dillon
 3 days ago
The dominance of Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has been an overlooked part of the team’s miserable 2020 and 2021 seasons. Through every tribulation that has beset the team over the last two years, Robinson has remained a rock-solid ball carrier who can make game-breaking plays any time he has the ball in his hands.

Listed as the starting running back on the Jaguars’ official depth chart, he is primed for an impressive season in Jacksonville’s revamped offense, and should be able to help deliver his team wins with his work in the ground game. Reinforced by second-year back Travis Etienne Jr. behind him on the depth chart, Robinson and the offense should be optimistic about their prospects of making something special happen in 2022, though it’ll take a sustained effort to turn the Jaguars into true competitors.

Much of the Jaguars discourse over the course of the offseason was centered around the return of Etienne after he was held out last year due to injury. Robinson proved that he could capably lead the team in Etienne’s absence, but he suffered a devastating Achilles injury in Week 17, and was seen as questionable to start this year as he was still rehabbing through training camp and the preseason.

Head coach Doug Pederson assured members of the media that Robinson would be a full-go in the Jaguars’ first tilt against the Washington Commanders this weekend.

Robinson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020 after becoming a star at Illinois State in the FCS. Two seasons into his career, he is one of just four undrafted players ever to have 15 touchdowns in the first two seasons of a career. Also on the list of backs who have achieved the outstanding accomplishment are veteran Phillip Lindsay, former Cleveland Browns fullback Kevin Mack, and Houston Texans legend Arian Foster.

It is no mistake that Robinson has landed himself in such elite company, and with a younger option nipping at his heels for more playing time, expect him to play his heart out in 2022 as he looks to establish himself as one of the league’s top running backs.

