Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oklahoma City Thunder Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Oklahoma City Thunder have made it a clear focus to add NBA Draft assets. At the same time, there’s a fine line between hoarding and collecting. There’s nothing wrong with having plenty of something you love, as long as you actually love it. Perhaps you’re not hoarding if you’d be willing to part with the items for the right price.
Yardbarker
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Gets Real On Her Relationship With LeBron James: "We Have A Line Of Communication Between The Two Of Us, And He Knows That He Can Reach Me Anytime..."
In Los Angeles, the Lakers are busy preparing for the season ahead. In the aftermath of another failed campaign and summer of turmoil, the franchise has made peace with its roster and intends to try, and make things work with who they have. Of course, the biggest influencer of L.A.'s...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario
In any given season, every NBA team starts off with its own set of expectations. The success or failure of their season will be measured by how close they come to meeting them. Of course, for some teams, failure is the expectation. One of the league’s worst-kept secrets is that...
Klay Thompson’s older brother gets new job with Warriors
Trayce Thompson is not the only one of Klay Thompson’s brothers who is making a name for himself. The Golden State Warriors announced in a release on Friday that they have hired Mychel Thompson, older brother of the five-time All-Star swingman Klay, as their new video coordinator. Mychel, the...
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Rudy Gobert Gets Brutally Honest About Donovan Mitchell
Part of the reason that the Utah Jazz went into their rebuild this NBA offseason was that they felt the All-Star duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell had reached its peak. They were a very good duo, but they were unable to reach that elite level like some of the other pairings around the league.
Lakers: Could Lakers Benefit From Flipping Anthony Davis To Warriors?
Should L.A. ponder moving on from the oft-hurt big man?
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Stephen Curry Wouldn't Be Top 10 Or 15 Player Of All Time If Kevin Durant Didn't Join The Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry is gearing up for the 14th season of his NBA career. He has spent all his seasons donning the jersey of the Golden State Warriors. And during that time, he achieved a lot of things. Curry blossomed into stardom after a few years in the league, and since...
Son of ex-NBA champion commits to play at TCU
TCU has officially landed a second-generation basketball star. Four-star recruit Jace Posey announced on an episode of his father James Posey’s podcast for Basketball News on Friday that he will be committing to the Horned Frogs for college. Jace, a 6-foot-4 wing, already attends high school in Texas at...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley credits Knicks for passing up on Mitchell Donovan deal
The New York Knicks were clowned for missing on Donovan Mitchell, a three-time All-Star guard and a Westchester native who would have made them a legit playoff contender. But one of the team’s top executives shed light on why the Knicks eventually relented in bringing Mitchell home. William Wesley,...
Patrick Beverley Shuts Down Russell Westbrook Beef
Now teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers, Beverley and Westbrook have a long history
Steve Kerr Reveals Thoughts on Andre Iguodala's Looming Decision
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr would like Iggy back
NBC Sports
Stephen Curry agrees with Draymond Green: 2022 title was ‘definitely the most special’
NBA legends rarely say that one of their championships means more to them than the others, often comparing them to their children — they are different but each is special in its own way. Draymond Green broke with that tradition and said 2022 means the most to him because...
Lakers hire former four-year Duke shooting guard
Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially ...
Brooklyn Nets Land Kristaps Porzingis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA draft is a beast of its own. Across the internet, you’ll find basketball fans who can tell you in great detail about 16-year-olds more easily than they can players who are currently in the NBA. The draft may be fun to follow, but it also certainly attracts...
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Two Players To Training Camp Deals
The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed Chandler Vaudrin and Jamorko Pickett to training camp deals after recent workouts with the team.
